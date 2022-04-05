Electric Valve Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH, Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH, AIRTEC Pneumatic

Los Angeles, United States: The research study on the global Electric Valve market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the Electric Valve industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global Electric Valve market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global Electric Valve market.



The report includes verified and revalidated market figures such as CAGR, gross margin, sales, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and Y-o-Y growth. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques to compile this comprehensive report on the global Electric Valve market. Under regional analysis, we have explored key markets such as North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, the MEA, and others. Leading companies are profiled on the basis of various factors, including markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross margin. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where drivers, restraints, opportunities, influence factors, challenges, and trends are deeply analyzed.

The report offers great insights into major macroeconomic factors having a significant effect on the growth of the global Electric Valve market. It also offers analysis of absolute dollar opportunity that can be crucial for identifying opportunities to gain revenue and increase sales in the global Electric Valve market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to obtain sound understanding of the global Electric Valve market and make strong advancement in the industry in terms of growth. The overall size of the global Electric Valve market and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated on the basis of different factors. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Valve Market Research Report: VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH

Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Global Electric Valve Market by Type: Electric Ball Valve

Electric Butterfly Valve Global Electric Valve Market by Application: Food & Beverages

Health Care Products

In this report, the researchers have focused on social media sentiment analysis and consumer sentiment analysis. For social media sentiment analysis, they have concentrated on trending subjects, social media platform mentions including percentage of mentions, trending brands, and consumer perception of products on social media platforms including negative and positive mentions. As part of consumer sentiment analysis, they have dug deep into the impact of certifications, claims, and labeling, factors affecting consumer preferences, prime tendencies, consumer preferences including futuristic approach and historical scenarios, social and economic influential factors, specification development, and consumer buying patterns. Key Questions Answered in the Report Include: (1) This Electric Valve report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market. (2) What will be the rate of increase in Electric Valve market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period? (3) What are the major global Electric Valve market trends influencing the development of the market? (4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Electric Valve market? (5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the Electric Valve market? (6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Electric Valve market?

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Valve Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Valve Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Electric Ball Valve

1.2.3 Electric Butterfly Valve

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Valve Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Bottled System

1.3.3 Beer Brewing Industry

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Cement Industry

1.3.6 Medical Equipment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Electric Valve Production

2.1 Global Electric Valve Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electric Valve Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electric Valve Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Valve Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electric Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Taiwan 3 Global Electric Valve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electric Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Electric Valve Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Electric Valve Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Electric Valve by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Electric Valve Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electric Valve Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Electric Valve Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Electric Valve Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Electric Valve in 2021

4.3 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Valve Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Electric Valve Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Electric Valve Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Valve Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Electric Valve Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Electric Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Valve Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Electric Valve Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Electric Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Electric Valve Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Valve Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Electric Valve Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electric Valve Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Valve Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Electric Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Electric Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Valve Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Electric Valve Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Electric Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Electric Valve Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Valve Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Electric Valve Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Valve Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electric Valve Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Electric Valve Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Electric Valve Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electric Valve Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Electric Valve Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Electric Valve Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electric Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Electric Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric Valve Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electric Valve Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Valve Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Electric Valve Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electric Valve Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Valve Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Electric Valve Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electric Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Valve Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Valve Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Valve Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Valve Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Electric Valve Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Valve Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Valve Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Electric Valve Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH

12.1.1 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Overview

12.1.3 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Recent Developments

12.2 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH

12.2.1 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Overview

12.2.3 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Recent Developments

12.3 AIRTEC Pneumatic

12.3.1 AIRTEC Pneumatic Corporation Information

12.3.2 AIRTEC Pneumatic Overview

12.3.3 AIRTEC Pneumatic Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 AIRTEC Pneumatic Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 AIRTEC Pneumatic Recent Developments

12.4 Asahi/America

12.4.1 Asahi/America Corporation Information

12.4.2 Asahi/America Overview

12.4.3 Asahi/America Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Asahi/America Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Asahi/America Recent Developments

12.5 Avcon Controls PV

12.5.1 Avcon Controls PV Corporation Information

12.5.2 Avcon Controls PV Overview

12.5.3 Avcon Controls PV Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Avcon Controls PV Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Avcon Controls PV Recent Developments

12.6 BERMAD EUROPE

12.6.1 BERMAD EUROPE Corporation Information

12.6.2 BERMAD EUROPE Overview

12.6.3 BERMAD EUROPE Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 BERMAD EUROPE Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 BERMAD EUROPE Recent Developments

12.7 CJS ROU

12.7.1 CJS ROU Corporation Information

12.7.2 CJS ROU Overview

12.7.3 CJS ROU Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 CJS ROU Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 CJS ROU Recent Developments

12.8 Clorius Controls

12.8.1 Clorius Controls Corporation Information

12.8.2 Clorius Controls Overview

12.8.3 Clorius Controls Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Clorius Controls Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Clorius Controls Recent Developments

12.9 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

12.9.1 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Corporation Information

12.9.2 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Overview

12.9.3 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Recent Developments

12.10 EFFEBI

12.10.1 EFFEBI Corporation Information

12.10.2 EFFEBI Overview

12.10.3 EFFEBI Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 EFFEBI Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 EFFEBI Recent Developments

12.11 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik

12.11.1 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Overview

12.11.3 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Electric Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Electric Valve Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electric Valve Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Electric Valve Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electric Valve Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electric Valve Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Valve Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Valve Distributors

13.5 Electric Valve Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Electric Valve Industry Trends

14.2 Electric Valve Market Drivers

14.3 Electric Valve Market Challenges

14.4 Electric Valve Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Electric Valve Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer