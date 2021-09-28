Electric Underfloor Heating Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2027 | Danfoss, Nexans, Zhonghui Group

“

The report titled Global Electric Underfloor Heating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Underfloor Heating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Underfloor Heating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Underfloor Heating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Danfoss, Nexans, Zhonghui Group, CALORIQUE, Anze Electric Heating, NUSUN, HEATCOM, China Huanrui, Wanjianuan, Taihong Wire & Cable Co., Ltd, Anbang Electric Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Heating Cable

Electrothermal

Carbon Crystal



Market Segmentation by Application:

Civil Use

Commercial Use



The Electric Underfloor Heating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Underfloor Heating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Underfloor Heating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Underfloor Heating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Underfloor Heating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Underfloor Heating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Underfloor Heating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Underfloor Heating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Underfloor Heating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Heating Cable

1.2.3 Electrothermal

1.2.4 Carbon Crystal

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Underfloor Heating Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Underfloor Heating Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danfoss

11.1.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

11.1.2 Danfoss Overview

11.1.3 Danfoss Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Danfoss Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.1.5 Danfoss Recent Developments

11.2 Nexans

11.2.1 Nexans Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nexans Overview

11.2.3 Nexans Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Nexans Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.2.5 Nexans Recent Developments

11.3 Zhonghui Group

11.3.1 Zhonghui Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Zhonghui Group Overview

11.3.3 Zhonghui Group Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Zhonghui Group Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.3.5 Zhonghui Group Recent Developments

11.4 CALORIQUE

11.4.1 CALORIQUE Corporation Information

11.4.2 CALORIQUE Overview

11.4.3 CALORIQUE Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 CALORIQUE Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.4.5 CALORIQUE Recent Developments

11.5 Anze Electric Heating

11.5.1 Anze Electric Heating Corporation Information

11.5.2 Anze Electric Heating Overview

11.5.3 Anze Electric Heating Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Anze Electric Heating Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.5.5 Anze Electric Heating Recent Developments

11.6 NUSUN

11.6.1 NUSUN Corporation Information

11.6.2 NUSUN Overview

11.6.3 NUSUN Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 NUSUN Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.6.5 NUSUN Recent Developments

11.7 HEATCOM

11.7.1 HEATCOM Corporation Information

11.7.2 HEATCOM Overview

11.7.3 HEATCOM Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 HEATCOM Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.7.5 HEATCOM Recent Developments

11.8 China Huanrui

11.8.1 China Huanrui Corporation Information

11.8.2 China Huanrui Overview

11.8.3 China Huanrui Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 China Huanrui Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.8.5 China Huanrui Recent Developments

11.9 Wanjianuan

11.9.1 Wanjianuan Corporation Information

11.9.2 Wanjianuan Overview

11.9.3 Wanjianuan Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Wanjianuan Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.9.5 Wanjianuan Recent Developments

11.10 Taihong Wire & Cable Co., Ltd

11.10.1 Taihong Wire & Cable Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.10.2 Taihong Wire & Cable Co., Ltd Overview

11.10.3 Taihong Wire & Cable Co., Ltd Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Taihong Wire & Cable Co., Ltd Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.10.5 Taihong Wire & Cable Co., Ltd Recent Developments

11.11 Anbang Electric Co.,Ltd.

11.11.1 Anbang Electric Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Anbang Electric Co.,Ltd. Overview

11.11.3 Anbang Electric Co.,Ltd. Electric Underfloor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Anbang Electric Co.,Ltd. Electric Underfloor Heating Product Description

11.11.5 Anbang Electric Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Electric Underfloor Heating Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Electric Underfloor Heating Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Electric Underfloor Heating Production Mode & Process

12.4 Electric Underfloor Heating Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Electric Underfloor Heating Sales Channels

12.4.2 Electric Underfloor Heating Distributors

12.5 Electric Underfloor Heating Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Electric Underfloor Heating Industry Trends

13.2 Electric Underfloor Heating Market Drivers

13.3 Electric Underfloor Heating Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Underfloor Heating Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Electric Underfloor Heating Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”