Electric Traction Motor Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2021-2027 | Benchmarking, Crrc, Alstom

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Electric Traction Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Traction Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Traction Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Traction Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Traction Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Traction Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Traction Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Traction Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Traction Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Traction Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Electric Traction Motor market.

Electric Traction Motor Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Benchmarking, Crrc, Alstom, Traktionssysteme AustriA, Siemens, ABB, BoscH, CG Power, General Electric (GE), NIDEc, Skoda Electric, ToshibA, Weg Sa Electric Traction Motor Market Types: AC

DC

Electric Traction Motor Market Applications: Railway

Electric Vehicles

Others (Elevators, conveyors, and industrial machinery)



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Electric Traction Motor market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Traction Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electric Traction Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Traction Motor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Traction Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Traction Motor market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Electric Traction Motor Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AC

1.2.3 DC

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Railway

1.3.3 Electric Vehicles

1.3.4 Others (Elevators, conveyors, and industrial machinery)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Electric Traction Motor Industry Trends

2.4.2 Electric Traction Motor Market Drivers

2.4.3 Electric Traction Motor Market Challenges

2.4.4 Electric Traction Motor Market Restraints

3 Global Electric Traction Motor Sales

3.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Traction Motor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Traction Motor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electric Traction Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Electric Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Electric Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Electric Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Electric Traction Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Electric Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Electric Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Electric Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Electric Traction Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Benchmarking

12.1.1 Benchmarking Corporation Information

12.1.2 Benchmarking Overview

12.1.3 Benchmarking Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Benchmarking Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.1.5 Benchmarking Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Benchmarking Recent Developments

12.2 Crrc

12.2.1 Crrc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Crrc Overview

12.2.3 Crrc Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Crrc Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.2.5 Crrc Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Crrc Recent Developments

12.3 Alstom

12.3.1 Alstom Corporation Information

12.3.2 Alstom Overview

12.3.3 Alstom Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Alstom Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.3.5 Alstom Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Alstom Recent Developments

12.4 Traktionssysteme AustriA

12.4.1 Traktionssysteme AustriA Corporation Information

12.4.2 Traktionssysteme AustriA Overview

12.4.3 Traktionssysteme AustriA Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Traktionssysteme AustriA Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.4.5 Traktionssysteme AustriA Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Traktionssysteme AustriA Recent Developments

12.5 Siemens

12.5.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.5.2 Siemens Overview

12.5.3 Siemens Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Siemens Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.5.5 Siemens Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.6 ABB

12.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.6.2 ABB Overview

12.6.3 ABB Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ABB Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.6.5 ABB Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.7 BoscH

12.7.1 BoscH Corporation Information

12.7.2 BoscH Overview

12.7.3 BoscH Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BoscH Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.7.5 BoscH Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 BoscH Recent Developments

12.8 CG Power

12.8.1 CG Power Corporation Information

12.8.2 CG Power Overview

12.8.3 CG Power Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CG Power Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.8.5 CG Power Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 CG Power Recent Developments

12.9 General Electric (GE)

12.9.1 General Electric (GE) Corporation Information

12.9.2 General Electric (GE) Overview

12.9.3 General Electric (GE) Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 General Electric (GE) Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.9.5 General Electric (GE) Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 General Electric (GE) Recent Developments

12.10 NIDEc

12.10.1 NIDEc Corporation Information

12.10.2 NIDEc Overview

12.10.3 NIDEc Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 NIDEc Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.10.5 NIDEc Electric Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 NIDEc Recent Developments

12.11 Skoda Electric

12.11.1 Skoda Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 Skoda Electric Overview

12.11.3 Skoda Electric Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Skoda Electric Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.11.5 Skoda Electric Recent Developments

12.12 ToshibA

12.12.1 ToshibA Corporation Information

12.12.2 ToshibA Overview

12.12.3 ToshibA Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ToshibA Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.12.5 ToshibA Recent Developments

12.13 Weg Sa

12.13.1 Weg Sa Corporation Information

12.13.2 Weg Sa Overview

12.13.3 Weg Sa Electric Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Weg Sa Electric Traction Motor Products and Services

12.13.5 Weg Sa Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electric Traction Motor Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Electric Traction Motor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electric Traction Motor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electric Traction Motor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Traction Motor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Traction Motor Distributors

13.5 Electric Traction Motor Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

