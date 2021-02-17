Electric Taps Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Cera Sanitaryware Limited, Jaquar, Kohler Co.

“

The report titled Global Electric Taps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Taps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Taps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Taps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Taps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Taps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Taps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Taps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Taps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Taps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Taps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Taps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cera Sanitaryware Limited, Jaquar, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao), TOTO Ltd., Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Touchless Taps

Instant Heating Taps



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Electric Taps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Taps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Taps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Taps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Taps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Taps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Taps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Taps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Taps Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Taps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Touchless Taps

1.2.3 Instant Heating Taps

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Taps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Taps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Taps Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Taps Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Electric Taps Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Electric Taps Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Electric Taps Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Electric Taps Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Electric Taps Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Electric Taps Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Electric Taps by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Taps Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Taps Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Electric Taps Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electric Taps Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Taps Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Electric Taps Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Electric Taps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Electric Taps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Electric Taps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Electric Taps Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Electric Taps Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Taps Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Cera Sanitaryware Limited

4.1.1 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Corporation Information

4.1.2 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Products Offered

4.1.4 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Recent Development

4.2 Jaquar

4.2.1 Jaquar Corporation Information

4.2.2 Jaquar Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Jaquar Electric Taps Products Offered

4.2.4 Jaquar Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Jaquar Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Jaquar Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Jaquar Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Jaquar Electric Taps Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Jaquar Recent Development

4.3 Kohler Co.

4.3.1 Kohler Co. Corporation Information

4.3.2 Kohler Co. Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Kohler Co. Electric Taps Products Offered

4.3.4 Kohler Co. Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Kohler Co. Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Kohler Co. Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Kohler Co. Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Kohler Co. Electric Taps Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Kohler Co. Recent Development

4.4 LIXIL Group Corporation

4.4.1 LIXIL Group Corporation Corporation Information

4.4.2 LIXIL Group Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 LIXIL Group Corporation Electric Taps Products Offered

4.4.4 LIXIL Group Corporation Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 LIXIL Group Corporation Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.4.6 LIXIL Group Corporation Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.4.7 LIXIL Group Corporation Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 LIXIL Group Corporation Electric Taps Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 LIXIL Group Corporation Recent Development

4.5 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company)

4.5.1 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Corporation Information

4.5.2 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Electric Taps Products Offered

4.5.4 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Electric Taps Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Recent Development

4.6 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao)

4.6.1 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Corporation Information

4.6.2 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Electric Taps Products Offered

4.6.4 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Recent Development

4.7 TOTO Ltd.

4.7.1 TOTO Ltd. Corporation Information

4.7.2 TOTO Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 TOTO Ltd. Electric Taps Products Offered

4.7.4 TOTO Ltd. Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 TOTO Ltd. Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.7.6 TOTO Ltd. Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.7.7 TOTO Ltd. Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 TOTO Ltd. Recent Development

4.8 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

4.8.1 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.8.2 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Electric Taps Products Offered

4.8.4 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Recent Development

4.9 Xiaomi Corporation

4.9.1 Xiaomi Corporation Corporation Information

4.9.2 Xiaomi Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Xiaomi Corporation Electric Taps Products Offered

4.9.4 Xiaomi Corporation Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Xiaomi Corporation Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Xiaomi Corporation Electric Taps Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Xiaomi Corporation Electric Taps Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Xiaomi Corporation Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Electric Taps Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Electric Taps Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Electric Taps Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Electric Taps Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Electric Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Electric Taps Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Electric Taps Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Taps Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Taps Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Electric Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Electric Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Taps Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Electric Taps Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Electric Taps Sales by Type

7.4 North America Electric Taps Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electric Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Electric Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electric Taps Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Electric Taps Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Electric Taps Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Electric Taps Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Electric Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Taps Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Taps Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Electric Taps Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Electric Taps Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Electric Taps Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Electric Taps Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Electric Taps Clients Analysis

12.4 Electric Taps Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Electric Taps Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Electric Taps Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Electric Taps Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Electric Taps Market Drivers

13.2 Electric Taps Market Opportunities

13.3 Electric Taps Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Taps Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

