Electric Smart Meter Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Landis+Gyr, Itron, Honeywell Elster

The report titled Global Electric Smart Meter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Smart Meter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Smart Meter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Smart Meter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Smart Meter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Smart Meter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Smart Meter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Smart Meter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Smart Meter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Smart Meter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Smart Meter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Smart Meter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Landis+Gyr, Itron, Honeywell Elster, Aclara Technologies (GE Meter), ELO Sistemas Eletronicos, Sensus, IUSA, Siemens, Nansen, S&T AG

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single-phase Smart Meter

Three-phase Smart Meter



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application



The Electric Smart Meter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Smart Meter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Smart Meter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Smart Meter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Smart Meter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Smart Meter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Smart Meter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Smart Meter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Smart Meter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Electric Smart Meter Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Electric Smart Meter Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Electric Smart Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Electric Smart Meter Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Smart Meter Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Electric Smart Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Electric Smart Meter Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Electric Smart Meter Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Smart Meter Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Electric Smart Meter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Smart Meter Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Electric Smart Meter Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Smart Meter Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Single-phase Smart Meter

4.1.3 Three-phase Smart Meter

4.2 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Electric Smart Meter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Residential Application

5.1.3 Commercial Application

5.1.4 Industrial Application

5.2 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Electric Smart Meter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Landis+Gyr

6.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

6.1.2 Landis+Gyr Overview

6.1.3 Landis+Gyr Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Landis+Gyr Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Developments

6.2 Itron

6.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

6.2.2 Itron Overview

6.2.3 Itron Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Itron Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.2.5 Itron Recent Developments

6.3 Honeywell Elster

6.3.1 Honeywell Elster Corporation Information

6.3.2 Honeywell Elster Overview

6.3.3 Honeywell Elster Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Honeywell Elster Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.3.5 Honeywell Elster Recent Developments

6.4 Aclara Technologies (GE Meter)

6.4.1 Aclara Technologies (GE Meter) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Aclara Technologies (GE Meter) Overview

6.4.3 Aclara Technologies (GE Meter) Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Aclara Technologies (GE Meter) Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.4.5 Aclara Technologies (GE Meter) Recent Developments

6.5 ELO Sistemas Eletronicos

6.5.1 ELO Sistemas Eletronicos Corporation Information

6.5.2 ELO Sistemas Eletronicos Overview

6.5.3 ELO Sistemas Eletronicos Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 ELO Sistemas Eletronicos Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.5.5 ELO Sistemas Eletronicos Recent Developments

6.6 Sensus

6.6.1 Sensus Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sensus Overview

6.6.3 Sensus Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Sensus Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.6.5 Sensus Recent Developments

6.7 IUSA

6.7.1 IUSA Corporation Information

6.7.2 IUSA Overview

6.7.3 IUSA Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 IUSA Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.7.5 IUSA Recent Developments

6.8 Siemens

6.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

6.8.2 Siemens Overview

6.8.3 Siemens Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Siemens Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.8.5 Siemens Recent Developments

6.9 Nansen

6.9.1 Nansen Corporation Information

6.9.2 Nansen Overview

6.9.3 Nansen Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Nansen Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.9.5 Nansen Recent Developments

6.10 S&T AG

6.10.1 S&T AG Corporation Information

6.10.2 S&T AG Overview

6.10.3 S&T AG Electric Smart Meter Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 S&T AG Electric Smart Meter Product Description

6.10.5 S&T AG Recent Developments

7 United States Electric Smart Meter Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Electric Smart Meter Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Electric Smart Meter Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Electric Smart Meter Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Electric Smart Meter Industry Value Chain

9.2 Electric Smart Meter Upstream Market

9.3 Electric Smart Meter Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Electric Smart Meter Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

