Electric Skin Care Device Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2022-2028 | Procter & Gamble, Philips, Panasonic

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Electric Skin Care Device Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Skin Care Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Skin Care Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Skin Care Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Skin Care Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Skin Care Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Skin Care Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Procter & Gamble

Philips

Panasonic

Spectrum Brands

Nu Skin Enterprises

Hitachi

Conair

FOREO

Home Skinovations

YA-MAN

MTG

Carol Cole (NuFace)

KAKUSAN

Kingdom

Quasar MD

Tria



Market Segmentation by Product:

Facial Care Devices

Skin Care Devices

Treatment Devices

Wearable Skincare



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Spa Salons

Other



The Electric Skin Care Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Skin Care Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Skin Care Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Electric Skin Care Device market expansion?

What will be the global Electric Skin Care Device market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Electric Skin Care Device market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Electric Skin Care Device market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Electric Skin Care Device market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Electric Skin Care Device market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Skin Care Device Market Overview

1.1 Electric Skin Care Device Product Overview

1.2 Electric Skin Care Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Facial Care Devices

1.2.2 Skin Care Devices

1.2.3 Treatment Devices

1.2.4 Wearable Skincare

1.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Skin Care Device Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Skin Care Device Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Skin Care Device Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Skin Care Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Skin Care Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Skin Care Device Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Skin Care Device Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Skin Care Device as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Skin Care Device Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Skin Care Device Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Skin Care Device Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Electric Skin Care Device by Application

4.1 Electric Skin Care Device Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Spa Salons

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Electric Skin Care Device by Country

5.1 North America Electric Skin Care Device Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Electric Skin Care Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Electric Skin Care Device by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Skin Care Device Business

10.1 Procter & Gamble

10.1.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

10.1.2 Procter & Gamble Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Procter & Gamble Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Procter & Gamble Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.1.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

10.2 Philips

10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Philips Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Philips Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Recent Development

10.3 Panasonic

10.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.3.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Panasonic Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Panasonic Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.4 Spectrum Brands

10.4.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

10.4.2 Spectrum Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Spectrum Brands Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Spectrum Brands Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.4.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Development

10.5 Nu Skin Enterprises

10.5.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nu Skin Enterprises Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Nu Skin Enterprises Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.5.5 Nu Skin Enterprises Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi

10.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hitachi Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Hitachi Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.7 Conair

10.7.1 Conair Corporation Information

10.7.2 Conair Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Conair Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Conair Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.7.5 Conair Recent Development

10.8 FOREO

10.8.1 FOREO Corporation Information

10.8.2 FOREO Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 FOREO Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 FOREO Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.8.5 FOREO Recent Development

10.9 Home Skinovations

10.9.1 Home Skinovations Corporation Information

10.9.2 Home Skinovations Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Home Skinovations Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Home Skinovations Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.9.5 Home Skinovations Recent Development

10.10 YA-MAN

10.10.1 YA-MAN Corporation Information

10.10.2 YA-MAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 YA-MAN Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 YA-MAN Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.10.5 YA-MAN Recent Development

10.11 MTG

10.11.1 MTG Corporation Information

10.11.2 MTG Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MTG Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 MTG Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.11.5 MTG Recent Development

10.12 Carol Cole (NuFace)

10.12.1 Carol Cole (NuFace) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Carol Cole (NuFace) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Carol Cole (NuFace) Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Carol Cole (NuFace) Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.12.5 Carol Cole (NuFace) Recent Development

10.13 KAKUSAN

10.13.1 KAKUSAN Corporation Information

10.13.2 KAKUSAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 KAKUSAN Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 KAKUSAN Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.13.5 KAKUSAN Recent Development

10.14 Kingdom

10.14.1 Kingdom Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kingdom Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kingdom Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Kingdom Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.14.5 Kingdom Recent Development

10.15 Quasar MD

10.15.1 Quasar MD Corporation Information

10.15.2 Quasar MD Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Quasar MD Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Quasar MD Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.15.5 Quasar MD Recent Development

10.16 Tria

10.16.1 Tria Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tria Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Tria Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Tria Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

10.16.5 Tria Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Skin Care Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Skin Care Device Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Skin Care Device Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Electric Skin Care Device Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electric Skin Care Device Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electric Skin Care Device Market Challenges

11.4.4 Electric Skin Care Device Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Skin Care Device Distributors

12.3 Electric Skin Care Device Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

