Electric Skin Care Device Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2022-2028 | Procter & Gamble, Philips, Panasonic

A newly published report titled “Electric Skin Care Device Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Skin Care Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Skin Care Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Skin Care Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Skin Care Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Skin Care Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Skin Care Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Procter & Gamble, Philips, Panasonic, Spectrum Brands, Nu Skin Enterprises, Hitachi, Conair, FOREO, Home Skinovations, YA-MAN, MTG, Carol Cole (NuFace), KAKUSAN, Kingdom, Quasar MD, Tria

Market Segmentation by Product:

Facial Care Devices

Skin Care Devices

Treatment Devices

Wearable Skincare



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Spa Salons

Other



The Electric Skin Care Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Skin Care Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Skin Care Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Electric Skin Care Device market expansion?

What will be the global Electric Skin Care Device market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Electric Skin Care Device market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Electric Skin Care Device market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Electric Skin Care Device market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Electric Skin Care Device market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Skin Care Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electric Skin Care Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electric Skin Care Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electric Skin Care Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electric Skin Care Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electric Skin Care Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electric Skin Care Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electric Skin Care Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electric Skin Care Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electric Skin Care Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electric Skin Care Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electric Skin Care Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Facial Care Devices

2.1.2 Skin Care Devices

2.1.3 Treatment Devices

2.1.4 Wearable Skincare

2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electric Skin Care Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electric Skin Care Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Spa Salons

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electric Skin Care Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electric Skin Care Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electric Skin Care Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electric Skin Care Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electric Skin Care Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electric Skin Care Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electric Skin Care Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Skin Care Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electric Skin Care Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electric Skin Care Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electric Skin Care Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electric Skin Care Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electric Skin Care Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electric Skin Care Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electric Skin Care Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Skin Care Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electric Skin Care Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electric Skin Care Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Skin Care Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Procter & Gamble

7.1.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

7.1.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Procter & Gamble Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Procter & Gamble Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

7.2 Philips

7.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Philips Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Philips Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Philips Recent Development

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Panasonic Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Panasonic Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.4 Spectrum Brands

7.4.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

7.4.2 Spectrum Brands Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Spectrum Brands Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Spectrum Brands Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.4.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Development

7.5 Nu Skin Enterprises

7.5.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nu Skin Enterprises Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nu Skin Enterprises Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.5.5 Nu Skin Enterprises Recent Development

7.6 Hitachi

7.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hitachi Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hitachi Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.7 Conair

7.7.1 Conair Corporation Information

7.7.2 Conair Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Conair Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Conair Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Conair Recent Development

7.8 FOREO

7.8.1 FOREO Corporation Information

7.8.2 FOREO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 FOREO Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 FOREO Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.8.5 FOREO Recent Development

7.9 Home Skinovations

7.9.1 Home Skinovations Corporation Information

7.9.2 Home Skinovations Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Home Skinovations Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Home Skinovations Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Home Skinovations Recent Development

7.10 YA-MAN

7.10.1 YA-MAN Corporation Information

7.10.2 YA-MAN Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YA-MAN Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YA-MAN Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.10.5 YA-MAN Recent Development

7.11 MTG

7.11.1 MTG Corporation Information

7.11.2 MTG Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 MTG Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 MTG Electric Skin Care Device Products Offered

7.11.5 MTG Recent Development

7.12 Carol Cole (NuFace)

7.12.1 Carol Cole (NuFace) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Carol Cole (NuFace) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Carol Cole (NuFace) Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Carol Cole (NuFace) Products Offered

7.12.5 Carol Cole (NuFace) Recent Development

7.13 KAKUSAN

7.13.1 KAKUSAN Corporation Information

7.13.2 KAKUSAN Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 KAKUSAN Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 KAKUSAN Products Offered

7.13.5 KAKUSAN Recent Development

7.14 Kingdom

7.14.1 Kingdom Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kingdom Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kingdom Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kingdom Products Offered

7.14.5 Kingdom Recent Development

7.15 Quasar MD

7.15.1 Quasar MD Corporation Information

7.15.2 Quasar MD Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Quasar MD Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Quasar MD Products Offered

7.15.5 Quasar MD Recent Development

7.16 Tria

7.16.1 Tria Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tria Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Tria Electric Skin Care Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Tria Products Offered

7.16.5 Tria Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electric Skin Care Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electric Skin Care Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electric Skin Care Device Distributors

8.3 Electric Skin Care Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electric Skin Care Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electric Skin Care Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electric Skin Care Device Distributors

8.5 Electric Skin Care Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

