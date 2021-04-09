Electric Shaver Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Philips Norelco, Braun, Hatteker

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Electric Shaver Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Electric Shaver market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Electric Shaver market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Electric Shaver market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Shaver Market Research Report: Philips Norelco, Braun, Hatteker, Panasonic, Remington, Surker, ELEHOT, Philips, Utopia Care, Kissliss, SweetLF, Wahl, BROADCARE

Global Electric Shaver Market by Type: Foil, Rotary

Global Electric Shaver Market by Application: Men, Women

The research report provides analysis based on the global Electric Shaver market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Electric Shaver market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Electric Shaver market?

What will be the size of the global Electric Shaver market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Electric Shaver market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Electric Shaver market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Electric Shaver market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Shaver Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Foil

1.2.3 Rotary

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Shaver Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Electric Shaver Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Electric Shaver Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Electric Shaver Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electric Shaver Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Electric Shaver Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Electric Shaver Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Shaver Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Shaver Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Electric Shaver Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Electric Shaver Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Electric Shaver Industry Trends

2.5.1 Electric Shaver Market Trends

2.5.2 Electric Shaver Market Drivers

2.5.3 Electric Shaver Market Challenges

2.5.4 Electric Shaver Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Shaver Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Electric Shaver Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Shaver Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Shaver Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Shaver by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electric Shaver Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Electric Shaver Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Electric Shaver Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electric Shaver Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Shaver as of 2020)

3.4 Global Electric Shaver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Electric Shaver Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Shaver Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Electric Shaver Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Electric Shaver Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electric Shaver Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Shaver Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Shaver Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electric Shaver Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Shaver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Shaver Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Shaver Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electric Shaver Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Electric Shaver Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electric Shaver Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Shaver Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Shaver Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electric Shaver Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Shaver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Shaver Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Shaver Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Electric Shaver Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Electric Shaver Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Electric Shaver Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Electric Shaver Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Electric Shaver Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Electric Shaver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Electric Shaver Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Electric Shaver Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Electric Shaver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Electric Shaver Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Electric Shaver Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Electric Shaver Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Electric Shaver Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Shaver Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Electric Shaver Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Electric Shaver Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Electric Shaver Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Electric Shaver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Electric Shaver Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Electric Shaver Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Electric Shaver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Electric Shaver Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Electric Shaver Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Electric Shaver Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Electric Shaver Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Shaver Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Electric Shaver Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Electric Shaver Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Electric Shaver Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Electric Shaver Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Electric Shaver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Electric Shaver Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Electric Shaver Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Electric Shaver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Electric Shaver Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Electric Shaver Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Electric Shaver Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Electric Shaver Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Shaver Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips Norelco

11.1.1 Philips Norelco Corporation Information

11.1.2 Philips Norelco Overview

11.1.3 Philips Norelco Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Philips Norelco Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.1.5 Philips Norelco Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Philips Norelco Recent Developments

11.2 Braun

11.2.1 Braun Corporation Information

11.2.2 Braun Overview

11.2.3 Braun Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Braun Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.2.5 Braun Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Braun Recent Developments

11.3 Hatteker

11.3.1 Hatteker Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hatteker Overview

11.3.3 Hatteker Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hatteker Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.3.5 Hatteker Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Hatteker Recent Developments

11.4 Panasonic

11.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.4.2 Panasonic Overview

11.4.3 Panasonic Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Panasonic Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.4.5 Panasonic Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.5 Remington

11.5.1 Remington Corporation Information

11.5.2 Remington Overview

11.5.3 Remington Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Remington Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.5.5 Remington Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Remington Recent Developments

11.6 Surker

11.6.1 Surker Corporation Information

11.6.2 Surker Overview

11.6.3 Surker Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Surker Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.6.5 Surker Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Surker Recent Developments

11.7 ELEHOT

11.7.1 ELEHOT Corporation Information

11.7.2 ELEHOT Overview

11.7.3 ELEHOT Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ELEHOT Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.7.5 ELEHOT Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 ELEHOT Recent Developments

11.8 Philips

11.8.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.8.2 Philips Overview

11.8.3 Philips Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Philips Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.8.5 Philips Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Philips Recent Developments

11.9 Utopia Care

11.9.1 Utopia Care Corporation Information

11.9.2 Utopia Care Overview

11.9.3 Utopia Care Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Utopia Care Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.9.5 Utopia Care Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Utopia Care Recent Developments

11.10 Kissliss

11.10.1 Kissliss Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kissliss Overview

11.10.3 Kissliss Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Kissliss Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.10.5 Kissliss Electric Shaver SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Kissliss Recent Developments

11.11 SweetLF

11.11.1 SweetLF Corporation Information

11.11.2 SweetLF Overview

11.11.3 SweetLF Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 SweetLF Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.11.5 SweetLF Recent Developments

11.12 Wahl

11.12.1 Wahl Corporation Information

11.12.2 Wahl Overview

11.12.3 Wahl Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Wahl Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.12.5 Wahl Recent Developments

11.13 BROADCARE

11.13.1 BROADCARE Corporation Information

11.13.2 BROADCARE Overview

11.13.3 BROADCARE Electric Shaver Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 BROADCARE Electric Shaver Products and Services

11.13.5 BROADCARE Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Electric Shaver Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Electric Shaver Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Electric Shaver Production Mode & Process

12.4 Electric Shaver Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Electric Shaver Sales Channels

12.4.2 Electric Shaver Distributors

12.5 Electric Shaver Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

