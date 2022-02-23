Electric Rolling Motor Market Size 2022, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2028 | Elliott Tool, Parla Tech, USA Industries

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Electric Rolling Motor Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Rolling Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Rolling Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Rolling Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Rolling Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Rolling Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Rolling Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Elliott Tool, Parla Tech, USA Industries, Inc., ESCO TOOL, KRAIS Tube&Pipe Tools, Elliott Scott Ltd, John R. Robinson, Inc, F&M MAFCO, Ultra Torq, TC Company, Orthochem, Powermaster, BSA Tube Runner, MEXTOOL, Vernon Tube Tools, Keumhwa Korea, Specialised Force Pty Ltd, Safe Technical Supplies Co LLC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Non-torque Type

Torque Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal Forging

Chemical

Refineries

Other



The Electric Rolling Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Rolling Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Rolling Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Rolling Motor Market Overview

1.1 Electric Rolling Motor Product Overview

1.2 Electric Rolling Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Non-torque Type

1.2.2 Torque Type

1.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Rolling Motor Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Rolling Motor Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Rolling Motor Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Rolling Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Rolling Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Rolling Motor Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Rolling Motor Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Rolling Motor as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Rolling Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Rolling Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Rolling Motor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Electric Rolling Motor by Application

4.1 Electric Rolling Motor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Metal Forging

4.1.2 Chemical

4.1.3 Refineries

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Rolling Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Electric Rolling Motor by Country

5.1 North America Electric Rolling Motor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Electric Rolling Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Electric Rolling Motor by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Rolling Motor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Electric Rolling Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Rolling Motor Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Rolling Motor Business

10.1 Elliott Tool

10.1.1 Elliott Tool Corporation Information

10.1.2 Elliott Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Elliott Tool Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Elliott Tool Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 Elliott Tool Recent Development

10.2 Parla Tech

10.2.1 Parla Tech Corporation Information

10.2.2 Parla Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Parla Tech Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Parla Tech Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Parla Tech Recent Development

10.3 USA Industries, Inc.

10.3.1 USA Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 USA Industries, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 USA Industries, Inc. Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 USA Industries, Inc. Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 USA Industries, Inc. Recent Development

10.4 ESCO TOOL

10.4.1 ESCO TOOL Corporation Information

10.4.2 ESCO TOOL Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ESCO TOOL Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 ESCO TOOL Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 ESCO TOOL Recent Development

10.5 KRAIS Tube&Pipe Tools

10.5.1 KRAIS Tube&Pipe Tools Corporation Information

10.5.2 KRAIS Tube&Pipe Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KRAIS Tube&Pipe Tools Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 KRAIS Tube&Pipe Tools Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 KRAIS Tube&Pipe Tools Recent Development

10.6 Elliott Scott Ltd

10.6.1 Elliott Scott Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 Elliott Scott Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Elliott Scott Ltd Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Elliott Scott Ltd Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Elliott Scott Ltd Recent Development

10.7 John R. Robinson, Inc

10.7.1 John R. Robinson, Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 John R. Robinson, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 John R. Robinson, Inc Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 John R. Robinson, Inc Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 John R. Robinson, Inc Recent Development

10.8 F&M MAFCO

10.8.1 F&M MAFCO Corporation Information

10.8.2 F&M MAFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 F&M MAFCO Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 F&M MAFCO Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 F&M MAFCO Recent Development

10.9 Ultra Torq

10.9.1 Ultra Torq Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ultra Torq Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ultra Torq Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Ultra Torq Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 Ultra Torq Recent Development

10.10 TC Company

10.10.1 TC Company Corporation Information

10.10.2 TC Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 TC Company Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 TC Company Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.10.5 TC Company Recent Development

10.11 Orthochem

10.11.1 Orthochem Corporation Information

10.11.2 Orthochem Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Orthochem Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Orthochem Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 Orthochem Recent Development

10.12 Powermaster

10.12.1 Powermaster Corporation Information

10.12.2 Powermaster Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Powermaster Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Powermaster Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 Powermaster Recent Development

10.13 BSA Tube Runner

10.13.1 BSA Tube Runner Corporation Information

10.13.2 BSA Tube Runner Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 BSA Tube Runner Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 BSA Tube Runner Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.13.5 BSA Tube Runner Recent Development

10.14 MEXTOOL

10.14.1 MEXTOOL Corporation Information

10.14.2 MEXTOOL Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 MEXTOOL Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 MEXTOOL Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.14.5 MEXTOOL Recent Development

10.15 Vernon Tube Tools

10.15.1 Vernon Tube Tools Corporation Information

10.15.2 Vernon Tube Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Vernon Tube Tools Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Vernon Tube Tools Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.15.5 Vernon Tube Tools Recent Development

10.16 Keumhwa Korea

10.16.1 Keumhwa Korea Corporation Information

10.16.2 Keumhwa Korea Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Keumhwa Korea Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Keumhwa Korea Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.16.5 Keumhwa Korea Recent Development

10.17 Specialised Force Pty Ltd

10.17.1 Specialised Force Pty Ltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 Specialised Force Pty Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Specialised Force Pty Ltd Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Specialised Force Pty Ltd Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.17.5 Specialised Force Pty Ltd Recent Development

10.18 Safe Technical Supplies Co LLC

10.18.1 Safe Technical Supplies Co LLC Corporation Information

10.18.2 Safe Technical Supplies Co LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Safe Technical Supplies Co LLC Electric Rolling Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Safe Technical Supplies Co LLC Electric Rolling Motor Products Offered

10.18.5 Safe Technical Supplies Co LLC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Rolling Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Rolling Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Rolling Motor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Electric Rolling Motor Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electric Rolling Motor Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electric Rolling Motor Market Challenges

11.4.4 Electric Rolling Motor Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Rolling Motor Distributors

12.3 Electric Rolling Motor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

