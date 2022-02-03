Electric Powered Yachts Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2022-2028 | Soel Yachts, Vision Marine Technologies, Oceanvolt

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Electric Powered Yachts Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Powered Yachts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Powered Yachts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Powered Yachts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Powered Yachts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Powered Yachts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Powered Yachts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Soel Yachts, Vision Marine Technologies, Oceanvolt, Elwood Boats, Electric Boats, Q Yachts, X Shore, Wellington, Vita Yachts, Sunreef Yachts Eco, Templar Electric, Silent- Yachts, Evoy, ElectraCraft, Greenline Yachts, Nova Luxe Yachts, Duffy Electric Boats, NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats

Market Segmentation by Product:

Open Yachts

Fishing Yachts

Classic Yachts

Sailing Yachts



Market Segmentation by Application:

Private Use

Commercial Use

Sports

Others



The Electric Powered Yachts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Powered Yachts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Powered Yachts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Powered Yachts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Open Yachts

1.2.3 Fishing Yachts

1.2.4 Classic Yachts

1.2.5 Sailing Yachts

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Private Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Sports

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Production

2.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Electric Powered Yachts by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Electric Powered Yachts in 2021

4.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Powered Yachts Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Electric Powered Yachts Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Powered Yachts Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Electric Powered Yachts Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Powered Yachts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Soel Yachts

12.1.1 Soel Yachts Corporation Information

12.1.2 Soel Yachts Overview

12.1.3 Soel Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Soel Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Soel Yachts Recent Developments

12.2 Vision Marine Technologies

12.2.1 Vision Marine Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vision Marine Technologies Overview

12.2.3 Vision Marine Technologies Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Vision Marine Technologies Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Vision Marine Technologies Recent Developments

12.3 Oceanvolt

12.3.1 Oceanvolt Corporation Information

12.3.2 Oceanvolt Overview

12.3.3 Oceanvolt Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Oceanvolt Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Oceanvolt Recent Developments

12.4 Elwood Boats

12.4.1 Elwood Boats Corporation Information

12.4.2 Elwood Boats Overview

12.4.3 Elwood Boats Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Elwood Boats Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Elwood Boats Recent Developments

12.5 Electric Boats

12.5.1 Electric Boats Corporation Information

12.5.2 Electric Boats Overview

12.5.3 Electric Boats Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Electric Boats Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Electric Boats Recent Developments

12.6 Q Yachts

12.6.1 Q Yachts Corporation Information

12.6.2 Q Yachts Overview

12.6.3 Q Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Q Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Q Yachts Recent Developments

12.7 X Shore

12.7.1 X Shore Corporation Information

12.7.2 X Shore Overview

12.7.3 X Shore Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 X Shore Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 X Shore Recent Developments

12.8 Wellington

12.8.1 Wellington Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wellington Overview

12.8.3 Wellington Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Wellington Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Wellington Recent Developments

12.9 Vita Yachts

12.9.1 Vita Yachts Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vita Yachts Overview

12.9.3 Vita Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Vita Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Vita Yachts Recent Developments

12.10 Sunreef Yachts Eco

12.10.1 Sunreef Yachts Eco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sunreef Yachts Eco Overview

12.10.3 Sunreef Yachts Eco Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Sunreef Yachts Eco Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Sunreef Yachts Eco Recent Developments

12.11 Templar Electric

12.11.1 Templar Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 Templar Electric Overview

12.11.3 Templar Electric Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Templar Electric Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Templar Electric Recent Developments

12.12 Silent- Yachts

12.12.1 Silent- Yachts Corporation Information

12.12.2 Silent- Yachts Overview

12.12.3 Silent- Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Silent- Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Silent- Yachts Recent Developments

12.13 Evoy

12.13.1 Evoy Corporation Information

12.13.2 Evoy Overview

12.13.3 Evoy Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Evoy Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Evoy Recent Developments

12.14 ElectraCraft

12.14.1 ElectraCraft Corporation Information

12.14.2 ElectraCraft Overview

12.14.3 ElectraCraft Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 ElectraCraft Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 ElectraCraft Recent Developments

12.15 Greenline Yachts

12.15.1 Greenline Yachts Corporation Information

12.15.2 Greenline Yachts Overview

12.15.3 Greenline Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Greenline Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Greenline Yachts Recent Developments

12.16 Nova Luxe Yachts

12.16.1 Nova Luxe Yachts Corporation Information

12.16.2 Nova Luxe Yachts Overview

12.16.3 Nova Luxe Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Nova Luxe Yachts Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Nova Luxe Yachts Recent Developments

12.17 Duffy Electric Boats

12.17.1 Duffy Electric Boats Corporation Information

12.17.2 Duffy Electric Boats Overview

12.17.3 Duffy Electric Boats Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Duffy Electric Boats Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Duffy Electric Boats Recent Developments

12.18 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats

12.18.1 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Corporation Information

12.18.2 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Overview

12.18.3 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Electric Powered Yachts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Electric Powered Yachts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electric Powered Yachts Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Electric Powered Yachts Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electric Powered Yachts Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electric Powered Yachts Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Powered Yachts Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Powered Yachts Distributors

13.5 Electric Powered Yachts Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Electric Powered Yachts Industry Trends

14.2 Electric Powered Yachts Market Drivers

14.3 Electric Powered Yachts Market Challenges

14.4 Electric Powered Yachts Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Electric Powered Yachts Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”