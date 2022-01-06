Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Hitachi (ABB), Siemens, GE

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Power Transmission Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi (ABB), Siemens, GE, Schneider Electric, Eaton, BHEL, TBEA, HYOSUNG, China XD Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Crompton Greaves, SPX Transformer Solutions, Fuji Electric, Shanghai Electric, Baoding Tianwei

Market Segmentation by Product:

Transformers

Switchgear

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fossil Fuel Fired Power

Renewable Energy

Others



The Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Power Transmission Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Power Transmission Equipment

1.2 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Transformers

1.2.3 Switchgear

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Fossil Fuel Fired Power

1.3.3 Renewable Energy

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Electric Power Transmission Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Electric Power Transmission Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Electric Power Transmission Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Electric Power Transmission Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 India Electric Power Transmission Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 South Korea Electric Power Transmission Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Electric Power Transmission Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 India Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production

3.8.1 India Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 India Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 South Korea Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production

3.9.1 South Korea Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 South Korea Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hitachi (ABB)

7.1.1 Hitachi (ABB) Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi (ABB) Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hitachi (ABB) Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hitachi (ABB) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hitachi (ABB) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GE

7.3.1 GE Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GE Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Schneider Electric

7.4.1 Schneider Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Schneider Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Schneider Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Schneider Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Eaton Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eaton Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Eaton Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 BHEL

7.6.1 BHEL Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 BHEL Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 BHEL Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 BHEL Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 BHEL Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 TBEA

7.7.1 TBEA Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 TBEA Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 TBEA Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 TBEA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TBEA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 HYOSUNG

7.8.1 HYOSUNG Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 HYOSUNG Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 HYOSUNG Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 HYOSUNG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 HYOSUNG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 China XD Group

7.9.1 China XD Group Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 China XD Group Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 China XD Group Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 China XD Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 China XD Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mitsubishi Electric

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Toshiba

7.11.1 Toshiba Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toshiba Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Toshiba Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Crompton Greaves

7.12.1 Crompton Greaves Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Crompton Greaves Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Crompton Greaves Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Crompton Greaves Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 SPX Transformer Solutions

7.13.1 SPX Transformer Solutions Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 SPX Transformer Solutions Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 SPX Transformer Solutions Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 SPX Transformer Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 SPX Transformer Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Fuji Electric

7.14.1 Fuji Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Fuji Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Fuji Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Fuji Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shanghai Electric

7.15.1 Shanghai Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanghai Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shanghai Electric Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Shanghai Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shanghai Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Baoding Tianwei

7.16.1 Baoding Tianwei Electric Power Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Baoding Tianwei Electric Power Transmission Equipment Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Baoding Tianwei Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Baoding Tianwei Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Baoding Tianwei Recent Developments/Updates

8 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Power Transmission Equipment

8.4 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 India Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 South Korea Electric Power Transmission Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Electric Power Transmission Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Transmission Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”