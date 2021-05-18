Electric Power Tools Market Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco, Hilti Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Electric Power Tools market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Electric Power Tools market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Electric Power Tools market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Electric Power Tools market.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Power Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Power Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Power Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Power Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Power Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Power Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Koki Holding, Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on Incorporated, Techtronic Industries, DeWalt, Metabo, Milwaukee, Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools, Devon, Production

The Electric Power Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Power Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Power Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Power Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Power Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Power Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Power Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Power Tools market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Power Tools Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Power Tools

1.2 Electric Power Tools Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Power Tools Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Corded

1.2.3 Cordless

1.3 Electric Power Tools Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Power Tools Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Electric Power Tools Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electric Power Tools Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Electric Power Tools Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Electric Power Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Electric Power Tools Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Electric Power Tools Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Electric Power Tools Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Electric Power Tools Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Power Tools Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Electric Power Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electric Power Tools Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Electric Power Tools Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electric Power Tools Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Power Tools Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Electric Power Tools Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Electric Power Tools Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electric Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Electric Power Tools Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Power Tools Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Electric Power Tools Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Power Tools Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Electric Power Tools Production

3.6.1 China Electric Power Tools Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Electric Power Tools Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Power Tools Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Electric Power Tools Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Electric Power Tools Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Electric Power Tools Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Power Tools Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Power Tools Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Power Tools Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Power Tools Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Power Tools Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Power Tools Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Electric Power Tools Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electric Power Tools Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Electric Power Tools Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Apex Tool Group

7.1.1 Apex Tool Group Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.1.2 Apex Tool Group Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Apex Tool Group Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Apex Tool Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Atlas Copco

7.2.1 Atlas Copco Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.2.2 Atlas Copco Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Atlas Copco Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Atlas Copco Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hilti Corporation

7.3.1 Hilti Corporation Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hilti Corporation Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hilti Corporation Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hilti Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hilti Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ingersoll Rand

7.4.1 Ingersoll Rand Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ingersoll Rand Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ingersoll Rand Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Koki Holding

7.5.1 Koki Holding Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.5.2 Koki Holding Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Koki Holding Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Koki Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Koki Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Makita Corporation

7.6.1 Makita Corporation Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.6.2 Makita Corporation Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Makita Corporation Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Makita Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Makita Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.7.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.7.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Stanley Black & Decker

7.8.1 Stanley Black & Decker Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.8.2 Stanley Black & Decker Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Stanley Black & Decker Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Stanley Black & Decker Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Snap-on Incorporated

7.9.1 Snap-on Incorporated Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.9.2 Snap-on Incorporated Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Snap-on Incorporated Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Snap-on Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Snap-on Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Techtronic Industries

7.10.1 Techtronic Industries Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.10.2 Techtronic Industries Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Techtronic Industries Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Techtronic Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Techtronic Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 DeWalt

7.11.1 DeWalt Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.11.2 DeWalt Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.11.3 DeWalt Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 DeWalt Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 DeWalt Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Metabo

7.12.1 Metabo Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.12.2 Metabo Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Metabo Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Metabo Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Metabo Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Milwaukee

7.13.1 Milwaukee Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.13.2 Milwaukee Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Milwaukee Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Milwaukee Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Milwaukee Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools

7.14.1 Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Devon

7.15.1 Devon Electric Power Tools Corporation Information

7.15.2 Devon Electric Power Tools Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Devon Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Devon Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Devon Recent Developments/Updates 8 Electric Power Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Power Tools Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Power Tools

8.4 Electric Power Tools Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Electric Power Tools Distributors List

9.3 Electric Power Tools Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Electric Power Tools Industry Trends

10.2 Electric Power Tools Growth Drivers

10.3 Electric Power Tools Market Challenges

10.4 Electric Power Tools Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Power Tools by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Electric Power Tools Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Electric Power Tools

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Tools by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Tools by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Tools by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Tools by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Power Tools by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Power Tools by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Power Tools by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electric Power Tools by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”