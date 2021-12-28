Electric Nail Gun Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | PORTER-CABLE, NuMax, NEU MASTER

“

The report titled Global Electric Nail Gun Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Nail Gun market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Nail Gun market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Nail Gun market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Nail Gun market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Nail Gun report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Nail Gun report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Nail Gun market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Nail Gun market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Nail Gun market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Nail Gun market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Nail Gun market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

PORTER-CABLE, NuMax, NEU MASTER, Makita, KIMO, DeWALT Electric, Metabo, Hilti Corporation, ITW, Kaymo Fastener Company, Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Senco

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cordless Electric Nail Gun

Corded Electric Nail Gun



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Electric Nail Gun Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Nail Gun market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Nail Gun market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Nail Gun market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Nail Gun industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Nail Gun market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Nail Gun market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Nail Gun market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Nail Gun Market Overview

1.1 Electric Nail Gun Product Overview

1.2 Electric Nail Gun Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cordless Electric Nail Gun

1.2.2 Corded Electric Nail Gun

1.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Electric Nail Gun Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Nail Gun Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Nail Gun Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Nail Gun Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Nail Gun Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Nail Gun Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Nail Gun Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Nail Gun Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Nail Gun as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Nail Gun Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Nail Gun Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Nail Gun Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Electric Nail Gun by Application

4.1 Electric Nail Gun Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Nail Gun Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Electric Nail Gun by Country

5.1 North America Electric Nail Gun Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Nail Gun Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Electric Nail Gun by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Nail Gun Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Nail Gun Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Electric Nail Gun by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Nail Gun Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Nail Gun Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Nail Gun Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Nail Gun Business

10.1 PORTER-CABLE

10.1.1 PORTER-CABLE Corporation Information

10.1.2 PORTER-CABLE Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 PORTER-CABLE Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 PORTER-CABLE Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.1.5 PORTER-CABLE Recent Development

10.2 NuMax

10.2.1 NuMax Corporation Information

10.2.2 NuMax Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 NuMax Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 NuMax Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.2.5 NuMax Recent Development

10.3 NEU MASTER

10.3.1 NEU MASTER Corporation Information

10.3.2 NEU MASTER Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NEU MASTER Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NEU MASTER Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.3.5 NEU MASTER Recent Development

10.4 Makita

10.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

10.4.2 Makita Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Makita Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Makita Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.4.5 Makita Recent Development

10.5 KIMO

10.5.1 KIMO Corporation Information

10.5.2 KIMO Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KIMO Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 KIMO Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.5.5 KIMO Recent Development

10.6 DeWALT Electric

10.6.1 DeWALT Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 DeWALT Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DeWALT Electric Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DeWALT Electric Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.6.5 DeWALT Electric Recent Development

10.7 Metabo

10.7.1 Metabo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Metabo Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Metabo Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Metabo Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.7.5 Metabo Recent Development

10.8 Hilti Corporation

10.8.1 Hilti Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hilti Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hilti Corporation Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hilti Corporation Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.8.5 Hilti Corporation Recent Development

10.9 ITW

10.9.1 ITW Corporation Information

10.9.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ITW Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ITW Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.9.5 ITW Recent Development

10.10 Kaymo Fastener Company

10.10.1 Kaymo Fastener Company Corporation Information

10.10.2 Kaymo Fastener Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Kaymo Fastener Company Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Kaymo Fastener Company Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.10.5 Kaymo Fastener Company Recent Development

10.11 Bosch

10.11.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bosch Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bosch Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.11.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.12 Stanley Black & Decker

10.12.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

10.12.2 Stanley Black & Decker Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Stanley Black & Decker Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Stanley Black & Decker Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.12.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

10.13 Senco

10.13.1 Senco Corporation Information

10.13.2 Senco Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Senco Electric Nail Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Senco Electric Nail Gun Products Offered

10.13.5 Senco Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Nail Gun Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Nail Gun Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Nail Gun Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Nail Gun Distributors

12.3 Electric Nail Gun Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

