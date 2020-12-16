Electric Moped to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)|GenZe by Mahindra, Gogoro Inc., Greenwit Technologies Inc.

A complete study of the global Electric Moped market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Moped industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Mopedproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Moped market include: Bajaj Auto Limited, GenZe by Mahindra, Gogoro Inc., Greenwit Technologies Inc., Hero Electric, JOY E-BIKE, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Piaggio and C. SpA, PURE EV, TVS Motor Company

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Moped industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Mopedmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Moped industry.

Global Electric Moped Market Segment By Type:

Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Lithium Battery

Global Electric Moped Market Segment By Application:

, 36V, 48V, 72V

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Moped industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electric Moped industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Moped market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Moped market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Moped market?

TOC

1 Electric Moped Market Overview

1.1 Electric Moped Product Overview

1.2 Electric Moped Market Segment by Battery Type

1.2.1 Sealed Lead Acid Battery

1.2.2 Lithium Battery

1.3 Global Electric Moped Market Size by Battery Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Moped Market Size Overview by Battery Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Moped Historic Market Size Review by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Moped Sales Market Share Breakdown by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Moped Average Selling Price (ASP) by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Electric Moped Market Size Forecast by Battery Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Moped Sales Market Share Breakdown by Battery Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Battery Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Moped Average Selling Price (ASP) by Battery Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Moped Sales Breakdown by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Moped Sales Breakdown by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Sales Breakdown by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Moped Sales Breakdown by Battery Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Sales Breakdown by Battery Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Electric Moped Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Moped Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Moped Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Moped Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Moped Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Moped Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Moped Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Moped Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Moped as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Moped Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Moped Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric Moped by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Moped Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Moped Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Moped Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Moped Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Moped Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Electric Moped by Voltage

4.1 Electric Moped Segment by Voltage

4.1.1 36V

4.1.2 48V

4.1.3 72V

4.2 Global Electric Moped Sales by Voltage: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Moped Historic Sales by Voltage (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Moped Forecasted Sales by Voltage (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Moped Market Size by Voltage

4.5.1 North America Electric Moped by Voltage

4.5.2 Europe Electric Moped by Voltage

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped by Voltage

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Moped by Voltage

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped by Voltage 5 North America Electric Moped Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Electric Moped Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Electric Moped Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Moped Business

10.1 Bajaj Auto Limited

10.1.1 Bajaj Auto Limited Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bajaj Auto Limited Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Products Offered

10.1.5 Bajaj Auto Limited Recent Developments

10.2 GenZe by Mahindra

10.2.1 GenZe by Mahindra Corporation Information

10.2.2 GenZe by Mahindra Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 GenZe by Mahindra Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Products Offered

10.2.5 GenZe by Mahindra Recent Developments

10.3 Gogoro Inc.

10.3.1 Gogoro Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gogoro Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Gogoro Inc. Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Gogoro Inc. Electric Moped Products Offered

10.3.5 Gogoro Inc. Recent Developments

10.4 Greenwit Technologies Inc.

10.4.1 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Electric Moped Products Offered

10.4.5 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

10.5 Hero Electric

10.5.1 Hero Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hero Electric Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Hero Electric Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hero Electric Electric Moped Products Offered

10.5.5 Hero Electric Recent Developments

10.6 JOY E-BIKE

10.6.1 JOY E-BIKE Corporation Information

10.6.2 JOY E-BIKE Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 JOY E-BIKE Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 JOY E-BIKE Electric Moped Products Offered

10.6.5 JOY E-BIKE Recent Developments

10.7 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd

10.7.1 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Electric Moped Products Offered

10.7.5 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Recent Developments

10.8 Piaggio and C. SpA

10.8.1 Piaggio and C. SpA Corporation Information

10.8.2 Piaggio and C. SpA Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Piaggio and C. SpA Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Piaggio and C. SpA Electric Moped Products Offered

10.8.5 Piaggio and C. SpA Recent Developments

10.9 PURE EV

10.9.1 PURE EV Corporation Information

10.9.2 PURE EV Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 PURE EV Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 PURE EV Electric Moped Products Offered

10.9.5 PURE EV Recent Developments

10.10 TVS Motor Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Moped Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TVS Motor Company Electric Moped Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TVS Motor Company Recent Developments 11 Electric Moped Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Moped Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Moped Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Electric Moped Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electric Moped Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electric Moped Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

