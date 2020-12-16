Electric Moped Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026|Bajaj Auto Limited, GenZe by Mahindra, Gogoro Inc.

A complete study of the global Electric Moped market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Moped industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Mopedproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Moped market include: , Bajaj Auto Limited, GenZe by Mahindra, Gogoro Inc., Greenwit Technologies Inc., Hero Electric, JOY E-BIKE, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Piaggio and C. SpA, PURE EV, TVS Motor Company

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Moped industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Mopedmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Moped industry.

Global Electric Moped Market Segment By Type:

Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Lithium Battery Segment

Global Electric Moped Market Segment By Application:

, 36V, 48V, 72V

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Moped industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electric Moped industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Moped market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Moped market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Moped market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Moped Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Battery Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Moped Market Size Growth Rate by Battery Type

1.2.2 Sealed Lead Acid Battery

1.2.3 Lithium Battery

1.3 Market by Voltage

1.3.1 Global Electric Moped Market Size Growth Rate by Voltage

1.3.2 36V

1.3.3 48V

1.3.4 72V

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Moped Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Moped Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Moped Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Electric Moped Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Electric Moped Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Electric Moped Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Electric Moped Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Electric Moped Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Electric Moped Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026) 3 Global Electric Moped by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Moped Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Moped Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Electric Moped Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electric Moped Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Moped Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Electric Moped Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Electric Moped Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Electric Moped Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Electric Moped Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Electric Moped Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Electric Moped Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Moped Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Company Profiles

4.1 Bajaj Auto Limited

4.1.1 Bajaj Auto Limited Corporation Information

4.1.2 Bajaj Auto Limited Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Products Offered

4.1.4 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Bajaj Auto Limited Electric Moped Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Bajaj Auto Limited Recent Development

4.2 GenZe by Mahindra

4.2.1 GenZe by Mahindra Corporation Information

4.2.2 GenZe by Mahindra Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 GenZe by Mahindra Electric Moped Products Offered

4.2.4 GenZe by Mahindra Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 GenZe by Mahindra Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.2.6 GenZe by Mahindra Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.2.7 GenZe by Mahindra Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 GenZe by Mahindra Electric Moped Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 GenZe by Mahindra Recent Development

4.3 Gogoro Inc.

4.3.1 Gogoro Inc. Corporation Information

4.3.2 Gogoro Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Gogoro Inc. Electric Moped Products Offered

4.3.4 Gogoro Inc. Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Gogoro Inc. Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Gogoro Inc. Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Gogoro Inc. Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Gogoro Inc. Electric Moped Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Gogoro Inc. Recent Development

4.4 Greenwit Technologies Inc.

4.4.1 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

4.4.2 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Electric Moped Products Offered

4.4.4 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Electric Moped Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Greenwit Technologies Inc. Recent Development

4.5 Hero Electric

4.5.1 Hero Electric Corporation Information

4.5.2 Hero Electric Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Hero Electric Electric Moped Products Offered

4.5.4 Hero Electric Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Hero Electric Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Hero Electric Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Hero Electric Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Hero Electric Electric Moped Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Hero Electric Recent Development

4.6 JOY E-BIKE

4.6.1 JOY E-BIKE Corporation Information

4.6.2 JOY E-BIKE Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 JOY E-BIKE Electric Moped Products Offered

4.6.4 JOY E-BIKE Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 JOY E-BIKE Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.6.6 JOY E-BIKE Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.6.7 JOY E-BIKE Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 JOY E-BIKE Recent Development

4.7 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd

4.7.1 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

4.7.2 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Electric Moped Products Offered

4.7.4 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

4.8 Piaggio and C. SpA

4.8.1 Piaggio and C. SpA Corporation Information

4.8.2 Piaggio and C. SpA Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Piaggio and C. SpA Electric Moped Products Offered

4.8.4 Piaggio and C. SpA Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Piaggio and C. SpA Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Piaggio and C. SpA Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Piaggio and C. SpA Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Piaggio and C. SpA Recent Development

4.9 PURE EV

4.9.1 PURE EV Corporation Information

4.9.2 PURE EV Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 PURE EV Electric Moped Products Offered

4.9.4 PURE EV Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 PURE EV Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.9.6 PURE EV Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.9.7 PURE EV Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 PURE EV Recent Development

4.10 TVS Motor Company

4.10.1 TVS Motor Company Corporation Information

4.10.2 TVS Motor Company Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 TVS Motor Company Electric Moped Products Offered

4.10.4 TVS Motor Company Electric Moped Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 TVS Motor Company Electric Moped Revenue by Product

4.10.6 TVS Motor Company Electric Moped Revenue by Application

4.10.7 TVS Motor Company Electric Moped Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 TVS Motor Company Recent Development 5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Electric Moped Sales by Battery Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Electric Moped Sales by Battery Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Electric Moped Sales Forecast by Battery Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Battery Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Forecast by Battery Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Electric Moped Revenue by Battery Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Forecast by Battery Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Battery Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Electric Moped Average Selling Price (ASP) by Battery Type (2015-2026) 6 Breakdown Data by Voltage

6.1 Global Electric Moped Sales by Voltage (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Electric Moped Sales by Voltage (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Moped Sales Forecast by Voltage (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Electric Moped Sales Market Share by Voltage (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Forecast by Voltage (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Moped Revenue by Voltage (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Electric Moped Revenue Forecast by Voltage (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Moped Revenue Market Share by Voltage (2015-2026)

6.3 Electric Moped Average Selling Price (ASP) by Voltage (2015-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Moped Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Electric Moped Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Moped Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Electric Moped Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Electric Moped Sales by Battery Type

7.4 North America Electric Moped Sales by Voltage 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Sales by Battery Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Moped Sales by Voltage 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electric Moped Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Electric Moped Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electric Moped Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Electric Moped Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Electric Moped Sales by Battery Type

9.4 Europe Electric Moped Sales by Voltage 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Moped Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Electric Moped Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Moped Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Moped Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Electric Moped Sales by Battery Type

10.4 Latin America Electric Moped Sales by Voltage 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Sales by Battery Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Moped Sales by Voltage 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Electric Moped Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Electric Moped Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Electric Moped Clients Analysis

12.4 Electric Moped Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Electric Moped Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Electric Moped Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Electric Moped Distributors 13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Electric Moped Market Drivers

13.2 Electric Moped Market Opportunities

13.3 Electric Moped Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Moped Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

