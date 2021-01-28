Electric Mobility Scooter Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Pride Mobility, Electric Mobility, Invacare

An electric mobility scooter is a mobility aid equivalent to a wheelchair but configured like a motorscooter, mostly occupied by single person. These electric mobility scooters are operated on battery and are varies from 3 wheels to 5 wheels. Electric mobility scooters are small motorized vehicles. They can be front or rear wheel drive. The user sits on them in a similar seated position to sitting in any chair and steers them by way of handlebars (much like a bicycle.) Models suitable for road use run at up to 8 mph, while indoors and sidewalk suitable models max out around 4 mph.As the technology of Electric Mobility Scooter is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for health market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Electric Mobility Scooter market. The Electric Mobility Scooter market competition will be still intense. Drive medical is the leading supplier in the global Electric Mobility Scooter market with the market share of 3.64%, in terms of revenue, followed by Pride Mobility, Electric Mobility, Invacare, Amigo Mobility International, Hoveround, Golden Technologies, Quingo, Van Os Medical and Afikim Electric Vehicles. The top 10 listed companies accounted for 19% of the market share in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Electric Mobility Scooter Market The global Electric Mobility Scooter market size is projected to reach US$ 1279.9 million by 2026, from US$ 757.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Mobility Scooter Scope and Segment Electric Mobility Scooter market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Mobility Scooter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Drive medical, Pride Mobility, Electric Mobility, Invacare, Amigo Mobility International, Hoveround, Golden Technologies, Quingo, Van Os Medical, Afikim Electric Vehicles

Electric Mobility Scooter Breakdown Data by Type

Boot Scooters, Pavement Scooters, Road Scooters

Electric Mobility Scooter Breakdown Data by Application

Online, Offline Regional and Country-level Analysis The Electric Mobility Scooter market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Electric Mobility Scooter market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Electric Mobility Scooter Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Electric Mobility Scooter Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Boot Scooters

1.2.3 Pavement Scooters

1.2.4 Road Scooters 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Production 2.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Mobility Scooter Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric Mobility Scooter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric Mobility Scooter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Drive medical

12.1.1 Drive medical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Drive medical Overview

12.1.3 Drive medical Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Drive medical Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.1.5 Drive medical Related Developments 12.2 Pride Mobility

12.2.1 Pride Mobility Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pride Mobility Overview

12.2.3 Pride Mobility Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pride Mobility Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.2.5 Pride Mobility Related Developments 12.3 Electric Mobility

12.3.1 Electric Mobility Corporation Information

12.3.2 Electric Mobility Overview

12.3.3 Electric Mobility Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Electric Mobility Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.3.5 Electric Mobility Related Developments 12.4 Invacare

12.4.1 Invacare Corporation Information

12.4.2 Invacare Overview

12.4.3 Invacare Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Invacare Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.4.5 Invacare Related Developments 12.5 Amigo Mobility International

12.5.1 Amigo Mobility International Corporation Information

12.5.2 Amigo Mobility International Overview

12.5.3 Amigo Mobility International Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Amigo Mobility International Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.5.5 Amigo Mobility International Related Developments 12.6 Hoveround

12.6.1 Hoveround Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hoveround Overview

12.6.3 Hoveround Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hoveround Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.6.5 Hoveround Related Developments 12.7 Golden Technologies

12.7.1 Golden Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Golden Technologies Overview

12.7.3 Golden Technologies Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Golden Technologies Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.7.5 Golden Technologies Related Developments 12.8 Quingo

12.8.1 Quingo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Quingo Overview

12.8.3 Quingo Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Quingo Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.8.5 Quingo Related Developments 12.9 Van Os Medical

12.9.1 Van Os Medical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Van Os Medical Overview

12.9.3 Van Os Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Van Os Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.9.5 Van Os Medical Related Developments 12.10 Afikim Electric Vehicles

12.10.1 Afikim Electric Vehicles Corporation Information

12.10.2 Afikim Electric Vehicles Overview

12.10.3 Afikim Electric Vehicles Electric Mobility Scooter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Afikim Electric Vehicles Electric Mobility Scooter Product Description

12.10.5 Afikim Electric Vehicles Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Electric Mobility Scooter Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Electric Mobility Scooter Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Electric Mobility Scooter Production Mode & Process 13.4 Electric Mobility Scooter Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Mobility Scooter Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Mobility Scooter Distributors 13.5 Electric Mobility Scooter Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Electric Mobility Scooter Industry Trends 14.2 Electric Mobility Scooter Market Drivers 14.3 Electric Mobility Scooter Market Challenges 14.4 Electric Mobility Scooter Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Electric Mobility Scooter Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us