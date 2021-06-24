Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027|BorgWarner, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies

Complete study of the global Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Overview

1.1 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Product Overview

1.2 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 E-CVT

1.2.2 Automatic Transmission (AT)

1.2.3 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

1.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline by Application

4.1 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

4.1.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

4.1.3 Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV)

4.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline by Country

5.1 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline by Country

6.1 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Business

10.1 BorgWarner

10.1.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

10.1.2 BorgWarner Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BorgWarner Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BorgWarner Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.1.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

10.2 Continental AG

10.2.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Continental AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Continental AG Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BorgWarner Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.2.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.3 Delphi Technologies

10.3.1 Delphi Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Delphi Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Delphi Technologies Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Delphi Technologies Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.3.5 Delphi Technologies Recent Development

10.4 DENSO

10.4.1 DENSO Corporation Information

10.4.2 DENSO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 DENSO Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 DENSO Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.4.5 DENSO Recent Development

10.5 GKN

10.5.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.5.2 GKN Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GKN Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GKN Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.5.5 GKN Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi, Ltd

10.6.1 Hitachi, Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi, Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hitachi, Ltd Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hitachi, Ltd Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi, Ltd Recent Development

10.7 Robert Bosch

10.7.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

10.7.2 Robert Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Robert Bosch Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Robert Bosch Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.7.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

10.8 Schaeffler Group

10.8.1 Schaeffler Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Schaeffler Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Schaeffler Group Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Schaeffler Group Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.8.5 Schaeffler Group Recent Development

10.9 Valeo SA

10.9.1 Valeo SA Corporation Information

10.9.2 Valeo SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Valeo SA Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Valeo SA Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Products Offered

10.9.5 Valeo SA Recent Development

10.10 ZF Friedrichshafen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Distributors

12.3 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

