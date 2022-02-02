Electric Gate Valve Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2022-2028 | COVNA, VOLT, Asahi/America, Didtek Valve Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Electric Gate Valve Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Gate Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Gate Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Gate Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Gate Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Gate Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Gate Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

COVNA, VOLT, Asahi/America, Didtek Valve Group, Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt. Ltd, Zeco Valve, AVK International, Xingfeng Valve, Hawle, Zhejiang Sedelon Valve, Zhejiang LER Valve, Mingzhu Valve Group, Zhejiang zhengpeng Valve, NTGD, Doooyi, Fujian Detesen Valve

Market Segmentation by Product:

Butt-joint Type

Flange Type

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Petrochemicals

Electricity

Pharmaceutics

Municipal Engineering

Others



The Electric Gate Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Gate Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Gate Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Electric Gate Valve market expansion?

What will be the global Electric Gate Valve market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Electric Gate Valve market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Electric Gate Valve market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Electric Gate Valve market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Electric Gate Valve market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Gate Valve Market Overview

1.1 Electric Gate Valve Product Overview

1.2 Electric Gate Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Butt-joint Type

1.2.2 Flange Type

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Electric Gate Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Gate Valve Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Gate Valve Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Gate Valve Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Gate Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Gate Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Gate Valve Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Gate Valve Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Gate Valve as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Gate Valve Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Gate Valve Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Gate Valve Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Electric Gate Valve by Application

4.1 Electric Gate Valve Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petrochemicals

4.1.2 Electricity

4.1.3 Pharmaceutics

4.1.4 Municipal Engineering

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Gate Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Electric Gate Valve by Country

5.1 North America Electric Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Electric Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Electric Gate Valve by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Electric Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Electric Gate Valve by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Electric Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Gate Valve Business

10.1 COVNA

10.1.1 COVNA Corporation Information

10.1.2 COVNA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 COVNA Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 COVNA Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.1.5 COVNA Recent Development

10.2 VOLT

10.2.1 VOLT Corporation Information

10.2.2 VOLT Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 VOLT Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 VOLT Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.2.5 VOLT Recent Development

10.3 Asahi/America

10.3.1 Asahi/America Corporation Information

10.3.2 Asahi/America Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Asahi/America Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Asahi/America Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.3.5 Asahi/America Recent Development

10.4 Didtek Valve Group

10.4.1 Didtek Valve Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Didtek Valve Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Didtek Valve Group Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Didtek Valve Group Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.4.5 Didtek Valve Group Recent Development

10.5 Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt. Ltd

10.5.1 Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt. Ltd Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt. Ltd Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.5.5 Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

10.6 Zeco Valve

10.6.1 Zeco Valve Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zeco Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Zeco Valve Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Zeco Valve Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.6.5 Zeco Valve Recent Development

10.7 AVK International

10.7.1 AVK International Corporation Information

10.7.2 AVK International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 AVK International Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 AVK International Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.7.5 AVK International Recent Development

10.8 Xingfeng Valve

10.8.1 Xingfeng Valve Corporation Information

10.8.2 Xingfeng Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Xingfeng Valve Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Xingfeng Valve Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.8.5 Xingfeng Valve Recent Development

10.9 Hawle

10.9.1 Hawle Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hawle Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hawle Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Hawle Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.9.5 Hawle Recent Development

10.10 Zhejiang Sedelon Valve

10.10.1 Zhejiang Sedelon Valve Corporation Information

10.10.2 Zhejiang Sedelon Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Zhejiang Sedelon Valve Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Zhejiang Sedelon Valve Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.10.5 Zhejiang Sedelon Valve Recent Development

10.11 Zhejiang LER Valve

10.11.1 Zhejiang LER Valve Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang LER Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhejiang LER Valve Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Zhejiang LER Valve Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang LER Valve Recent Development

10.12 Mingzhu Valve Group

10.12.1 Mingzhu Valve Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mingzhu Valve Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mingzhu Valve Group Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Mingzhu Valve Group Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.12.5 Mingzhu Valve Group Recent Development

10.13 Zhejiang zhengpeng Valve

10.13.1 Zhejiang zhengpeng Valve Corporation Information

10.13.2 Zhejiang zhengpeng Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Zhejiang zhengpeng Valve Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Zhejiang zhengpeng Valve Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.13.5 Zhejiang zhengpeng Valve Recent Development

10.14 NTGD

10.14.1 NTGD Corporation Information

10.14.2 NTGD Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 NTGD Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 NTGD Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.14.5 NTGD Recent Development

10.15 Doooyi

10.15.1 Doooyi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Doooyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Doooyi Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Doooyi Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.15.5 Doooyi Recent Development

10.16 Fujian Detesen Valve

10.16.1 Fujian Detesen Valve Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fujian Detesen Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Fujian Detesen Valve Electric Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Fujian Detesen Valve Electric Gate Valve Products Offered

10.16.5 Fujian Detesen Valve Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Gate Valve Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Gate Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Gate Valve Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Electric Gate Valve Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electric Gate Valve Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electric Gate Valve Market Challenges

11.4.4 Electric Gate Valve Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Gate Valve Distributors

12.3 Electric Gate Valve Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”