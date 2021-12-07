Electric Fireplaces Market Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027 | GlenDimplex, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin-Star International

“

The report titled Global Electric Fireplaces Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Fireplaces market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Fireplaces market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Fireplaces market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Fireplaces market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Fireplaces report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Fireplaces report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Fireplaces market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Fireplaces market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Fireplaces market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Fireplaces market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Fireplaces market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GlenDimplex, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin-Star International, Migair Electric Industrial, Napoleon, Amantii, Adam, Fuerjia, Ruolin Electrical Technology, Allen, Paite, Modern Flame, Boge Technology, European Home, Kalfire

Market Segmentation by Product:

Built-In Electric Fireplaces

Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Electric Fireplaces Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Fireplaces market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Fireplaces market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Fireplaces market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Fireplaces industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Fireplaces market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Fireplaces market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Fireplaces market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Fireplaces Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Built-In Electric Fireplaces

1.2.3 Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

1.2.4 Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Electric Fireplaces Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Electric Fireplaces Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Electric Fireplaces by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Fireplaces Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Fireplaces Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Electric Fireplaces Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Electric Fireplaces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Electric Fireplaces Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Electric Fireplaces Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Fireplaces Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 GlenDimplex

4.1.1 GlenDimplex Corporation Information

4.1.2 GlenDimplex Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.1.4 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.1.6 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.1.7 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 GlenDimplex Recent Development

4.2 Hearth & Home Technologies

4.2.1 Hearth & Home Technologies Corporation Information

4.2.2 Hearth & Home Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.2.4 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Hearth & Home Technologies Recent Development

4.3 Twin-Star International

4.3.1 Twin-Star International Corporation Information

4.3.2 Twin-Star International Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.3.4 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Twin-Star International Recent Development

4.4 Migair Electric Industrial

4.4.1 Migair Electric Industrial Corporation Information

4.4.2 Migair Electric Industrial Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.4.4 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Migair Electric Industrial Recent Development

4.5 Napoleon

4.5.1 Napoleon Corporation Information

4.5.2 Napoleon Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.5.4 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Napoleon Recent Development

4.6 Amantii

4.6.1 Amantii Corporation Information

4.6.2 Amantii Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Amantii Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.6.4 Amantii Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Amantii Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Amantii Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Amantii Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Amantii Recent Development

4.7 Adam

4.7.1 Adam Corporation Information

4.7.2 Adam Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Adam Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.7.4 Adam Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Adam Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Adam Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Adam Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Adam Recent Development

4.8 Fuerjia

4.8.1 Fuerjia Corporation Information

4.8.2 Fuerjia Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.8.4 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Fuerjia Recent Development

4.9 Ruolin Electrical Technology

4.9.1 Ruolin Electrical Technology Corporation Information

4.9.2 Ruolin Electrical Technology Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Ruolin Electrical Technology Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.9.4 Ruolin Electrical Technology Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Ruolin Electrical Technology Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Ruolin Electrical Technology Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Ruolin Electrical Technology Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Ruolin Electrical Technology Recent Development

4.10 Allen

4.10.1 Allen Corporation Information

4.10.2 Allen Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Allen Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.10.4 Allen Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Allen Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Allen Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Allen Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Allen Recent Development

4.11 Paite

4.11.1 Paite Corporation Information

4.11.2 Paite Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Paite Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.11.4 Paite Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Paite Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Paite Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Paite Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Paite Recent Development

4.12 Modern Flame

4.12.1 Modern Flame Corporation Information

4.12.2 Modern Flame Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Modern Flame Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.12.4 Modern Flame Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Modern Flame Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Modern Flame Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Modern Flame Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Modern Flame Recent Development

4.13 Boge Technology

4.13.1 Boge Technology Corporation Information

4.13.2 Boge Technology Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Boge Technology Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.13.4 Boge Technology Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Boge Technology Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Boge Technology Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Boge Technology Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Boge Technology Recent Development

4.14 European Home

4.14.1 European Home Corporation Information

4.14.2 European Home Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 European Home Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.14.4 European Home Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 European Home Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.14.6 European Home Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.14.7 European Home Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 European Home Recent Development

4.15 Kalfire

4.15.1 Kalfire Corporation Information

4.15.2 Kalfire Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Kalfire Electric Fireplaces Products Offered

4.15.4 Kalfire Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Kalfire Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Kalfire Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Kalfire Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Kalfire Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Electric Fireplaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Electric Fireplaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Electric Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type

7.4 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electric Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Electric Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Electric Fireplaces Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Electric Fireplaces Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Electric Fireplaces Clients Analysis

12.4 Electric Fireplaces Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Electric Fireplaces Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Electric Fireplaces Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Electric Fireplaces Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Electric Fireplaces Market Drivers

13.2 Electric Fireplaces Market Opportunities

13.3 Electric Fireplaces Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Fireplaces Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

