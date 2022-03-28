Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2028 | General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, AVIC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

General Atomics

Northrop Grumman

AVIC

Lockheed Martin

AeroVironment

Insitu

JOUAV

Aerospace CH UAV(CASC)

Edge Autonomy

Beijing Beihang Tianyu Changying UAV Technology

Skycam Defense Technology

Delair

senseFly

BlueBird Aero Systems

Wingtra AG

Quantum-Systems

Atmos UAV

DeltaQuad

SURVEY Copter

Hitec Commercial Solutions

ALTIUAS

EOS Technologies

Aeromao

Ukrspecsystems

Jiangsu Shengyan Precision Machinery Manufacturing



Market Segmentation by Product:

Small Type

Medium Type

Large Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Military Use

Civil Use



The Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Small Type

2.1.2 Medium Type

2.1.3 Large Type

2.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Military Use

3.1.2 Civil Use

3.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 General Atomics

7.1.1 General Atomics Corporation Information

7.1.2 General Atomics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 General Atomics Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 General Atomics Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.1.5 General Atomics Recent Development

7.2 Northrop Grumman

7.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

7.2.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Northrop Grumman Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Northrop Grumman Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.2.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

7.3 AVIC

7.3.1 AVIC Corporation Information

7.3.2 AVIC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AVIC Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AVIC Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.3.5 AVIC Recent Development

7.4 Lockheed Martin

7.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lockheed Martin Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lockheed Martin Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lockheed Martin Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.4.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

7.5 AeroVironment

7.5.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

7.5.2 AeroVironment Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AeroVironment Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AeroVironment Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.5.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

7.6 Insitu

7.6.1 Insitu Corporation Information

7.6.2 Insitu Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Insitu Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Insitu Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.6.5 Insitu Recent Development

7.7 JOUAV

7.7.1 JOUAV Corporation Information

7.7.2 JOUAV Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 JOUAV Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 JOUAV Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.7.5 JOUAV Recent Development

7.8 Aerospace CH UAV(CASC)

7.8.1 Aerospace CH UAV(CASC) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aerospace CH UAV(CASC) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aerospace CH UAV(CASC) Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aerospace CH UAV(CASC) Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.8.5 Aerospace CH UAV(CASC) Recent Development

7.9 Edge Autonomy

7.9.1 Edge Autonomy Corporation Information

7.9.2 Edge Autonomy Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Edge Autonomy Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Edge Autonomy Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.9.5 Edge Autonomy Recent Development

7.10 Beijing Beihang Tianyu Changying UAV Technology

7.10.1 Beijing Beihang Tianyu Changying UAV Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Beijing Beihang Tianyu Changying UAV Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Beijing Beihang Tianyu Changying UAV Technology Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Beijing Beihang Tianyu Changying UAV Technology Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.10.5 Beijing Beihang Tianyu Changying UAV Technology Recent Development

7.11 Skycam Defense Technology

7.11.1 Skycam Defense Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Skycam Defense Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Skycam Defense Technology Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Skycam Defense Technology Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Products Offered

7.11.5 Skycam Defense Technology Recent Development

7.12 Delair

7.12.1 Delair Corporation Information

7.12.2 Delair Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Delair Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Delair Products Offered

7.12.5 Delair Recent Development

7.13 senseFly

7.13.1 senseFly Corporation Information

7.13.2 senseFly Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 senseFly Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 senseFly Products Offered

7.13.5 senseFly Recent Development

7.14 BlueBird Aero Systems

7.14.1 BlueBird Aero Systems Corporation Information

7.14.2 BlueBird Aero Systems Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 BlueBird Aero Systems Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 BlueBird Aero Systems Products Offered

7.14.5 BlueBird Aero Systems Recent Development

7.15 Wingtra AG

7.15.1 Wingtra AG Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wingtra AG Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Wingtra AG Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Wingtra AG Products Offered

7.15.5 Wingtra AG Recent Development

7.16 Quantum-Systems

7.16.1 Quantum-Systems Corporation Information

7.16.2 Quantum-Systems Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Quantum-Systems Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Quantum-Systems Products Offered

7.16.5 Quantum-Systems Recent Development

7.17 Atmos UAV

7.17.1 Atmos UAV Corporation Information

7.17.2 Atmos UAV Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Atmos UAV Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Atmos UAV Products Offered

7.17.5 Atmos UAV Recent Development

7.18 DeltaQuad

7.18.1 DeltaQuad Corporation Information

7.18.2 DeltaQuad Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 DeltaQuad Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 DeltaQuad Products Offered

7.18.5 DeltaQuad Recent Development

7.19 SURVEY Copter

7.19.1 SURVEY Copter Corporation Information

7.19.2 SURVEY Copter Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SURVEY Copter Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SURVEY Copter Products Offered

7.19.5 SURVEY Copter Recent Development

7.20 Hitec Commercial Solutions

7.20.1 Hitec Commercial Solutions Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hitec Commercial Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Hitec Commercial Solutions Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hitec Commercial Solutions Products Offered

7.20.5 Hitec Commercial Solutions Recent Development

7.21 ALTIUAS

7.21.1 ALTIUAS Corporation Information

7.21.2 ALTIUAS Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 ALTIUAS Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 ALTIUAS Products Offered

7.21.5 ALTIUAS Recent Development

7.22 EOS Technologies

7.22.1 EOS Technologies Corporation Information

7.22.2 EOS Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 EOS Technologies Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 EOS Technologies Products Offered

7.22.5 EOS Technologies Recent Development

7.23 Aeromao

7.23.1 Aeromao Corporation Information

7.23.2 Aeromao Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Aeromao Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Aeromao Products Offered

7.23.5 Aeromao Recent Development

7.24 Ukrspecsystems

7.24.1 Ukrspecsystems Corporation Information

7.24.2 Ukrspecsystems Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Ukrspecsystems Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Ukrspecsystems Products Offered

7.24.5 Ukrspecsystems Recent Development

7.25 Jiangsu Shengyan Precision Machinery Manufacturing

7.25.1 Jiangsu Shengyan Precision Machinery Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.25.2 Jiangsu Shengyan Precision Machinery Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Jiangsu Shengyan Precision Machinery Manufacturing Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Jiangsu Shengyan Precision Machinery Manufacturing Products Offered

7.25.5 Jiangsu Shengyan Precision Machinery Manufacturing Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Distributors

8.3 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Distributors

8.5 Electric-Driven Fixed-wing UAV Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”