Electric-discharge Lamps Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2022 – 2028 | ROBE, Philips Lighting, GE Lighting

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Electric-discharge Lamps Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric-discharge Lamps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric-discharge Lamps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric-discharge Lamps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric-discharge Lamps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric-discharge Lamps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric-discharge Lamps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
ROBE, Philips Lighting, GE Lighting, OSRAM, LEDVANCE, Edges Electrical Group, Lumileds, ORACLE Lighting, Sylvania, CoorsTek, Tridonic, JB-Lighting
Market Segmentation by Product:
Low-pressure Discharge
High-Pressure Discharge
High-intensity Discharge
Market Segmentation by Application:
Stage Lighting
Architectural Lighting
Others
The Electric-discharge Lamps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric-discharge Lamps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric-discharge Lamps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric-discharge Lamps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low-pressure Discharge
1.2.3 High-Pressure Discharge
1.2.4 High-intensity Discharge
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Stage Lighting
1.3.3 Architectural Lighting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Production
2.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Electric-discharge Lamps by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Electric-discharge Lamps in 2021
4.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Electric-discharge Lamps Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric-discharge Lamps Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 ROBE
12.1.1 ROBE Corporation Information
12.1.2 ROBE Overview
12.1.3 ROBE Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 ROBE Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 ROBE Recent Developments
12.2 Philips Lighting
12.2.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information
12.2.2 Philips Lighting Overview
12.2.3 Philips Lighting Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Philips Lighting Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Philips Lighting Recent Developments
12.3 GE Lighting
12.3.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Lighting Overview
12.3.3 GE Lighting Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 GE Lighting Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments
12.4 OSRAM
12.4.1 OSRAM Corporation Information
12.4.2 OSRAM Overview
12.4.3 OSRAM Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 OSRAM Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 OSRAM Recent Developments
12.5 LEDVANCE
12.5.1 LEDVANCE Corporation Information
12.5.2 LEDVANCE Overview
12.5.3 LEDVANCE Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 LEDVANCE Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 LEDVANCE Recent Developments
12.6 Edges Electrical Group
12.6.1 Edges Electrical Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Edges Electrical Group Overview
12.6.3 Edges Electrical Group Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Edges Electrical Group Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Edges Electrical Group Recent Developments
12.7 Lumileds
12.7.1 Lumileds Corporation Information
12.7.2 Lumileds Overview
12.7.3 Lumileds Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Lumileds Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Lumileds Recent Developments
12.8 ORACLE Lighting
12.8.1 ORACLE Lighting Corporation Information
12.8.2 ORACLE Lighting Overview
12.8.3 ORACLE Lighting Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 ORACLE Lighting Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 ORACLE Lighting Recent Developments
12.9 Sylvania
12.9.1 Sylvania Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sylvania Overview
12.9.3 Sylvania Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Sylvania Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Sylvania Recent Developments
12.10 CoorsTek
12.10.1 CoorsTek Corporation Information
12.10.2 CoorsTek Overview
12.10.3 CoorsTek Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 CoorsTek Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 CoorsTek Recent Developments
12.11 Tridonic
12.11.1 Tridonic Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tridonic Overview
12.11.3 Tridonic Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Tridonic Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Tridonic Recent Developments
12.12 JB-Lighting
12.12.1 JB-Lighting Corporation Information
12.12.2 JB-Lighting Overview
12.12.3 JB-Lighting Electric-discharge Lamps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 JB-Lighting Electric-discharge Lamps Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 JB-Lighting Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Electric-discharge Lamps Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Electric-discharge Lamps Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Electric-discharge Lamps Production Mode & Process
13.4 Electric-discharge Lamps Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Electric-discharge Lamps Sales Channels
13.4.2 Electric-discharge Lamps Distributors
13.5 Electric-discharge Lamps Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Electric-discharge Lamps Industry Trends
14.2 Electric-discharge Lamps Market Drivers
14.3 Electric-discharge Lamps Market Challenges
14.4 Electric-discharge Lamps Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Electric-discharge Lamps Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
