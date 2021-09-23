Electric Collar Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Aetertek, Altman, Banne

“

The report titled Global Electric Collar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Collar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Collar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Collar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Collar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Collar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Collar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Collar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Collar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Collar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Collar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Collar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aetertek, Altman, Banne, Casfuy, D.T. Systems, Dogtra, Educator Collars, Exuby, GARMIN, Hisgadget, IPets, PetSafe, PetSpy, PetTech, SportDOG, Starmark Pet Products

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tracking Collar

Training Collar



Market Segmentation by Application:

Small Dog

Large Dog



The Electric Collar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Collar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Collar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Collar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Collar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Collar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Collar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Collar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Collar Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Collar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tracking Collar

1.2.3 Training Collar

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Collar Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Small Dog

1.3.3 Large Dog

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Collar Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Collar Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Electric Collar Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Electric Collar, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Electric Collar Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Electric Collar Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Electric Collar Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Electric Collar Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Electric Collar Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Electric Collar Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Electric Collar Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Collar Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Collar Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Collar Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Collar Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Electric Collar Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Electric Collar Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Collar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electric Collar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Collar Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Electric Collar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electric Collar Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Collar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Collar Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Collar Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Collar Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Electric Collar Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Collar Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Collar Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electric Collar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Collar Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Collar Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Collar Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electric Collar Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Electric Collar Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Collar Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Collar Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electric Collar Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Electric Collar Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Collar Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Collar Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Collar Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Electric Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Electric Collar Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Electric Collar Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Electric Collar Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Electric Collar Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Electric Collar Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Electric Collar Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Electric Collar Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Electric Collar Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Electric Collar Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Electric Collar Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Electric Collar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Electric Collar Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Electric Collar Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Electric Collar Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Electric Collar Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Electric Collar Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Electric Collar Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Electric Collar Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Electric Collar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Electric Collar Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Electric Collar Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Electric Collar Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Electric Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Collar Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Electric Collar Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Collar Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Collar Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Collar Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electric Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Electric Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electric Collar Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Electric Collar Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Electric Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Collar Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Collar Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Collar Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Collar Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Aetertek

12.1.1 Aetertek Corporation Information

12.1.2 Aetertek Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aetertek Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Aetertek Electric Collar Products Offered

12.1.5 Aetertek Recent Development

12.2 Altman

12.2.1 Altman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Altman Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Altman Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Altman Electric Collar Products Offered

12.2.5 Altman Recent Development

12.3 Banne

12.3.1 Banne Corporation Information

12.3.2 Banne Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Banne Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Banne Electric Collar Products Offered

12.3.5 Banne Recent Development

12.4 Casfuy

12.4.1 Casfuy Corporation Information

12.4.2 Casfuy Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Casfuy Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Casfuy Electric Collar Products Offered

12.4.5 Casfuy Recent Development

12.5 D.T. Systems

12.5.1 D.T. Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 D.T. Systems Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 D.T. Systems Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 D.T. Systems Electric Collar Products Offered

12.5.5 D.T. Systems Recent Development

12.6 Dogtra

12.6.1 Dogtra Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dogtra Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dogtra Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dogtra Electric Collar Products Offered

12.6.5 Dogtra Recent Development

12.7 Educator Collars

12.7.1 Educator Collars Corporation Information

12.7.2 Educator Collars Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Educator Collars Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Educator Collars Electric Collar Products Offered

12.7.5 Educator Collars Recent Development

12.8 Exuby

12.8.1 Exuby Corporation Information

12.8.2 Exuby Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Exuby Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Exuby Electric Collar Products Offered

12.8.5 Exuby Recent Development

12.9 GARMIN

12.9.1 GARMIN Corporation Information

12.9.2 GARMIN Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 GARMIN Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GARMIN Electric Collar Products Offered

12.9.5 GARMIN Recent Development

12.10 Hisgadget

12.10.1 Hisgadget Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hisgadget Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hisgadget Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hisgadget Electric Collar Products Offered

12.10.5 Hisgadget Recent Development

12.12 PetSafe

12.12.1 PetSafe Corporation Information

12.12.2 PetSafe Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 PetSafe Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PetSafe Products Offered

12.12.5 PetSafe Recent Development

12.13 PetSpy

12.13.1 PetSpy Corporation Information

12.13.2 PetSpy Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 PetSpy Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 PetSpy Products Offered

12.13.5 PetSpy Recent Development

12.14 PetTech

12.14.1 PetTech Corporation Information

12.14.2 PetTech Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 PetTech Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 PetTech Products Offered

12.14.5 PetTech Recent Development

12.15 SportDOG

12.15.1 SportDOG Corporation Information

12.15.2 SportDOG Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 SportDOG Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SportDOG Products Offered

12.15.5 SportDOG Recent Development

12.16 Starmark Pet Products

12.16.1 Starmark Pet Products Corporation Information

12.16.2 Starmark Pet Products Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Starmark Pet Products Electric Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Starmark Pet Products Products Offered

12.16.5 Starmark Pet Products Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Electric Collar Industry Trends

13.2 Electric Collar Market Drivers

13.3 Electric Collar Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Collar Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electric Collar Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

