Electric Clothes Dryers Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | Amana, Bosch, Electrolux

The report titled Global Electric Clothes Dryers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Clothes Dryers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Clothes Dryers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Clothes Dryers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amana, Bosch, Electrolux, Frigidaire, Haier, Kenmore, LG, Maytag, Samsung, Indesit, Miele, Zanussi, Hoover, Siemens, Beko

Market Segmentation by Product: Vented Electric Clothes Dryer

Non-Vented Electric Clothes Dryer



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Electric Clothes Dryers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Clothes Dryers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Clothes Dryers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Clothes Dryers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Clothes Dryers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Clothes Dryers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Clothes Dryers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Clothes Dryers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Clothes Dryers Market Overview

1.1 Electric Clothes Dryers Product Overview

1.2 Electric Clothes Dryers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vented Electric Clothes Dryer

1.2.2 Non-Vented Electric Clothes Dryer

1.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Clothes Dryers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Clothes Dryers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Clothes Dryers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Clothes Dryers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Clothes Dryers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Clothes Dryers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Clothes Dryers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Clothes Dryers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Clothes Dryers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Clothes Dryers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Clothes Dryers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Electric Clothes Dryers by Application

4.1 Electric Clothes Dryers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Clothes Dryers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Electric Clothes Dryers by Country

5.1 North America Electric Clothes Dryers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Clothes Dryers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Clothes Dryers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Clothes Dryers Business

10.1 Amana

10.1.1 Amana Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amana Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amana Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amana Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.1.5 Amana Recent Development

10.2 Bosch

10.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bosch Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amana Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.3 Electrolux

10.3.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.3.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Electrolux Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Electrolux Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.3.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.4 Frigidaire

10.4.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information

10.4.2 Frigidaire Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Frigidaire Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Frigidaire Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.4.5 Frigidaire Recent Development

10.5 Haier

10.5.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.5.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Haier Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Haier Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.5.5 Haier Recent Development

10.6 Kenmore

10.6.1 Kenmore Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kenmore Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kenmore Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kenmore Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.6.5 Kenmore Recent Development

10.7 LG

10.7.1 LG Corporation Information

10.7.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 LG Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 LG Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.7.5 LG Recent Development

10.8 Maytag

10.8.1 Maytag Corporation Information

10.8.2 Maytag Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Maytag Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Maytag Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.8.5 Maytag Recent Development

10.9 Samsung

10.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.9.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Samsung Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Samsung Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.9.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.10 Indesit

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Clothes Dryers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Indesit Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Indesit Recent Development

10.11 Miele

10.11.1 Miele Corporation Information

10.11.2 Miele Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Miele Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Miele Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.11.5 Miele Recent Development

10.12 Zanussi

10.12.1 Zanussi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zanussi Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zanussi Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zanussi Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.12.5 Zanussi Recent Development

10.13 Hoover

10.13.1 Hoover Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hoover Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hoover Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hoover Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.13.5 Hoover Recent Development

10.14 Siemens

10.14.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.14.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Siemens Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Siemens Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.14.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.15 Beko

10.15.1 Beko Corporation Information

10.15.2 Beko Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Beko Electric Clothes Dryers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Beko Electric Clothes Dryers Products Offered

10.15.5 Beko Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Clothes Dryers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Clothes Dryers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Clothes Dryers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Clothes Dryers Distributors

12.3 Electric Clothes Dryers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

