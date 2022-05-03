Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market 2022: Global Size| Supply-Demand| Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028| Yadea, AIMA, Accell Group

Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 19130 Million By 2027, From US$ 15350 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 2.7% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Electric Bike is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor, which can be used for propulsion. And Folding Bike is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form, facilitating transport and storage. In 2019, Electric Bikes accounted for a share of 92% in the global Electric Bikes and Folding Bike market. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market with the market exceeds 66% in 2019. The follower are Europe and North America with about 15% revenue market share. The leading manufactures mainly are Yadea, AIMA, Accell Group, Giant, TAILG, XDAO, Dahon, SUNRA, Lvyuan, Jinjian, LIMA, Niu Technologies, BYYIN, Lvjia, Zuboo, Lvneng, etc. Yadea is the largest manufacturer with the global market exceeds 14% in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market The global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market size is projected to reach US$ 19130 million by 2027, from US$ 15350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Research Report: Yadea, AIMA, Accell Group, Giant, TAILG, XDAO, Dahon, SUNRA, Lvyuan, Jinjian, LIMA, Niu Technologies, BYYIN, Lvjia, Zuboo, Lvneng Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market by Type: Electric Bikes, Folding Bikes Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market by Application: Distribution, Direct-sale The Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market. In this chapter of the Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Overview

1.1 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Product Overview

1.2 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Bikes

1.2.2 Folding Bikes

1.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes by Sales Channels

4.1 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Segment by Sales Channels

4.1.1 Distribution

4.1.2 Direct-sale

4.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Size by Sales Channels

4.2.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Size Overview by Sales Channels (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channels (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channels (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channels (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channels (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channels

4.3.1 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales Breakdown by Sales Channels (2016-2021) 5 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes by Country

5.1 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Business

10.1 Yadea

10.1.1 Yadea Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yadea Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Yadea Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Yadea Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.1.5 Yadea Recent Development

10.2 AIMA

10.2.1 AIMA Corporation Information

10.2.2 AIMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AIMA Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AIMA Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.2.5 AIMA Recent Development

10.3 Accell Group

10.3.1 Accell Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Accell Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Accell Group Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Accell Group Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.3.5 Accell Group Recent Development

10.4 Giant

10.4.1 Giant Corporation Information

10.4.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Giant Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Giant Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.4.5 Giant Recent Development

10.5 TAILG

10.5.1 TAILG Corporation Information

10.5.2 TAILG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TAILG Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TAILG Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.5.5 TAILG Recent Development

10.6 XDAO

10.6.1 XDAO Corporation Information

10.6.2 XDAO Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 XDAO Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 XDAO Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.6.5 XDAO Recent Development

10.7 Dahon

10.7.1 Dahon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dahon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dahon Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dahon Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.7.5 Dahon Recent Development

10.8 SUNRA

10.8.1 SUNRA Corporation Information

10.8.2 SUNRA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SUNRA Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SUNRA Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.8.5 SUNRA Recent Development

10.9 Lvyuan

10.9.1 Lvyuan Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lvyuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lvyuan Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lvyuan Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.9.5 Lvyuan Recent Development

10.10 Jinjian

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jinjian Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jinjian Recent Development

10.11 LIMA

10.11.1 LIMA Corporation Information

10.11.2 LIMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 LIMA Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 LIMA Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.11.5 LIMA Recent Development

10.12 Niu Technologies

10.12.1 Niu Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Niu Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Niu Technologies Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Niu Technologies Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.12.5 Niu Technologies Recent Development

10.13 BYYIN

10.13.1 BYYIN Corporation Information

10.13.2 BYYIN Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 BYYIN Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 BYYIN Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.13.5 BYYIN Recent Development

10.14 Lvjia

10.14.1 Lvjia Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lvjia Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Lvjia Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Lvjia Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.14.5 Lvjia Recent Development

10.15 Zuboo

10.15.1 Zuboo Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zuboo Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zuboo Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zuboo Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.15.5 Zuboo Recent Development

10.16 Lvneng

10.16.1 Lvneng Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lvneng Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Lvneng Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Lvneng Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Products Offered

10.16.5 Lvneng Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Distributors

12.3 Electric Bikes and Folding Bikes Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

