Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market with top 20 Countries Data,Regional Growth Overview, Product Types, Application, Trends & Forecast From 2021-2027|ZIEHL-ABEGG, Robert Bosch, Magna International

LOS ANGELES, United States: April 2021: The global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give tough competition to other players of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain a complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Research Report: , ZF Friedrichshafen, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Robert Bosch, Magna International, GKN Automotive, Continental, Dana, American Axle & Manufacturing, UQM’s, Schaeffler Technologies, BorgWarner, Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market by Type: Permanent Magnet AC, Brushless DC Motor, Others

Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market by Application: Pure Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched with a heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market?

What will be the size of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Permanent Magnet AC

1.2.3 Brushless DC Motor

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pure Electric Vehicle

1.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.3.4 Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Industry Trends

2.4.2 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Drivers

2.4.3 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Challenges

2.4.4 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Restraints 3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales

3.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

12.1.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Overview

12.1.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.1.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Developments

12.2 ZIEHL-ABEGG

12.2.1 ZIEHL-ABEGG Corporation Information

12.2.2 ZIEHL-ABEGG Overview

12.2.3 ZIEHL-ABEGG Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ZIEHL-ABEGG Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.2.5 ZIEHL-ABEGG Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ZIEHL-ABEGG Recent Developments

12.3 Robert Bosch

12.3.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Robert Bosch Overview

12.3.3 Robert Bosch Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Robert Bosch Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.3.5 Robert Bosch Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

12.4 Magna International

12.4.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Magna International Overview

12.4.3 Magna International Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Magna International Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.4.5 Magna International Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Magna International Recent Developments

12.5 GKN Automotive

12.5.1 GKN Automotive Corporation Information

12.5.2 GKN Automotive Overview

12.5.3 GKN Automotive Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GKN Automotive Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.5.5 GKN Automotive Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 GKN Automotive Recent Developments

12.6 Continental

12.6.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.6.2 Continental Overview

12.6.3 Continental Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Continental Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.6.5 Continental Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Continental Recent Developments

12.7 Dana

12.7.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dana Overview

12.7.3 Dana Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dana Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.7.5 Dana Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Dana Recent Developments

12.8 American Axle & Manufacturing

12.8.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.8.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Overview

12.8.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.8.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 American Axle & Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.9 UQM’s

12.9.1 UQM’s Corporation Information

12.9.2 UQM’s Overview

12.9.3 UQM’s Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 UQM’s Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.9.5 UQM’s Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 UQM’s Recent Developments

12.10 Schaeffler Technologies

12.10.1 Schaeffler Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Schaeffler Technologies Overview

12.10.3 Schaeffler Technologies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Schaeffler Technologies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.10.5 Schaeffler Technologies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Schaeffler Technologies Recent Developments

12.11 BorgWarner

12.11.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

12.11.2 BorgWarner Overview

12.11.3 BorgWarner Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BorgWarner Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.11.5 BorgWarner Recent Developments

12.12 Bonfiglioli Riduttori

12.12.1 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Overview

12.12.3 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Products and Services

12.12.5 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Distributors

13.5 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

