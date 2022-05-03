Electric Automobile Horn Market Analysis| Global Industry Analysis| Size| Share| Trends| Opportunities and Forecast 2022–2028 | Fiamm, Minda, Denso

Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 837.4 Million By 2027, From US$ 724.1 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 2.1% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Electric Automobile Horn market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Automobile horn is a device used to alert other vehicles and passersby. When a horn button is pressed, an electromagnet energized intermittently will cause the steel diaphragm to oscillate back and forth producing the sound of the car horn. Automobile horns have become a part of everyday life and one can hardly find an automobile without a horn. Market competition is intense. Fiamm, Minda, Denso, Bosch, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Fiamm is the leader in this industry with above 25% market shares. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29%. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Automobile Horn Market The global Electric Automobile Horn market size is projected to reach US$ 837.4 million by 2027, from US$ 724.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Electric Automobile Horn market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Electric Automobile Horn market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Research Report: Fiamm, Minda, Denso, Bosch, Imasen, Hella, Seger, Mitsuba, Stec, LG Horn, Zhejiang Shengda, Zhongzhou Electircal, Wolo Manufacturing, SORL Auto Parts, Jiari Global Electric Automobile Horn Market by Type: Flat Shape, Snail Shape Global Electric Automobile Horn Market by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Others The Electric Automobile Horn market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Electric Automobile Horn market. In this chapter of the Electric Automobile Horn report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Electric Automobile Horn report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Electric Automobile Horn market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Electric Automobile Horn market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Electric Automobile Horn market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Electric Automobile Horn market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Electric Automobile Horn market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Electric Automobile Horn Market Overview

1.1 Electric Automobile Horn Product Overview

1.2 Electric Automobile Horn Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flat Shape

1.2.2 Snail Shape

1.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Automobile Horn Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Automobile Horn Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Automobile Horn Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Automobile Horn Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Automobile Horn Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Automobile Horn Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Automobile Horn Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Automobile Horn as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Automobile Horn Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Automobile Horn Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electric Automobile Horn Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electric Automobile Horn by Application

4.1 Electric Automobile Horn Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Automobile Horn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Electric Automobile Horn by Country

5.1 North America Electric Automobile Horn Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Automobile Horn Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electric Automobile Horn by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Automobile Horn Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Automobile Horn Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Automobile Horn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Automobile Horn Business

10.1 Fiamm

10.1.1 Fiamm Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fiamm Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Fiamm Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Fiamm Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.1.5 Fiamm Recent Development

10.2 Minda

10.2.1 Minda Corporation Information

10.2.2 Minda Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Minda Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Minda Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.2.5 Minda Recent Development

10.3 Denso

10.3.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.3.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Denso Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Denso Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.3.5 Denso Recent Development

10.4 Bosch

10.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bosch Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bosch Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.4.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.5 Imasen

10.5.1 Imasen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Imasen Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Imasen Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Imasen Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.5.5 Imasen Recent Development

10.6 Hella

10.6.1 Hella Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hella Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hella Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hella Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.6.5 Hella Recent Development

10.7 Seger

10.7.1 Seger Corporation Information

10.7.2 Seger Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Seger Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Seger Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.7.5 Seger Recent Development

10.8 Mitsuba

10.8.1 Mitsuba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsuba Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsuba Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mitsuba Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsuba Recent Development

10.9 Stec

10.9.1 Stec Corporation Information

10.9.2 Stec Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Stec Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Stec Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.9.5 Stec Recent Development

10.10 LG Horn

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Automobile Horn Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LG Horn Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LG Horn Recent Development

10.11 Zhejiang Shengda

10.11.1 Zhejiang Shengda Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang Shengda Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhejiang Shengda Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Zhejiang Shengda Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang Shengda Recent Development

10.12 Zhongzhou Electircal

10.12.1 Zhongzhou Electircal Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhongzhou Electircal Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhongzhou Electircal Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhongzhou Electircal Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhongzhou Electircal Recent Development

10.13 Wolo Manufacturing

10.13.1 Wolo Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wolo Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wolo Manufacturing Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Wolo Manufacturing Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.13.5 Wolo Manufacturing Recent Development

10.14 SORL Auto Parts

10.14.1 SORL Auto Parts Corporation Information

10.14.2 SORL Auto Parts Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SORL Auto Parts Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SORL Auto Parts Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.14.5 SORL Auto Parts Recent Development

10.15 Jiari

10.15.1 Jiari Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiari Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Jiari Electric Automobile Horn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Jiari Electric Automobile Horn Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiari Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Automobile Horn Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Automobile Horn Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Automobile Horn Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Automobile Horn Distributors

12.3 Electric Automobile Horn Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

