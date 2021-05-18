Electric and Air Hoist Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Kito, Terex, Hitachi Industrial

“

The report titled Global Electric and Air Hoist Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric and Air Hoist market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric and Air Hoist market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric and Air Hoist market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric and Air Hoist market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric and Air Hoist report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric and Air Hoist report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric and Air Hoist market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric and Air Hoist market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric and Air Hoist market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric and Air Hoist market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric and Air Hoist market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kito, Terex, Hitachi Industrial, Columbus McKinnon, Konecranes, Street Crane, Ingersoll Rand, ABUS, Imer International, TOYO, Gorbel, DAESAN, VERLINDE, LIFTKET, Jiangsu Jiali

Market Segmentation by Product: Chain

Wire Rope



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Sites

Shipyards

Warehouse

Others



The Electric and Air Hoist Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric and Air Hoist market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric and Air Hoist market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric and Air Hoist market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric and Air Hoist industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric and Air Hoist market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric and Air Hoist market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric and Air Hoist market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric and Air Hoist Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chain

1.2.3 Wire Rope

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Sites

1.3.3 Shipyards

1.3.4 Warehouse

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Production

2.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric and Air Hoist Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric and Air Hoist Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric and Air Hoist Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electric and Air Hoist Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electric and Air Hoist Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric and Air Hoist Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric and Air Hoist Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric and Air Hoist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Kito

12.1.1 Kito Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kito Overview

12.1.3 Kito Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kito Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.1.5 Kito Recent Developments

12.2 Terex

12.2.1 Terex Corporation Information

12.2.2 Terex Overview

12.2.3 Terex Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Terex Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.2.5 Terex Recent Developments

12.3 Hitachi Industrial

12.3.1 Hitachi Industrial Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Industrial Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Industrial Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi Industrial Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.3.5 Hitachi Industrial Recent Developments

12.4 Columbus McKinnon

12.4.1 Columbus McKinnon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Columbus McKinnon Overview

12.4.3 Columbus McKinnon Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Columbus McKinnon Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.4.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Developments

12.5 Konecranes

12.5.1 Konecranes Corporation Information

12.5.2 Konecranes Overview

12.5.3 Konecranes Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Konecranes Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.5.5 Konecranes Recent Developments

12.6 Street Crane

12.6.1 Street Crane Corporation Information

12.6.2 Street Crane Overview

12.6.3 Street Crane Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Street Crane Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.6.5 Street Crane Recent Developments

12.7 Ingersoll Rand

12.7.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ingersoll Rand Overview

12.7.3 Ingersoll Rand Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ingersoll Rand Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.7.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments

12.8 ABUS

12.8.1 ABUS Corporation Information

12.8.2 ABUS Overview

12.8.3 ABUS Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ABUS Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.8.5 ABUS Recent Developments

12.9 Imer International

12.9.1 Imer International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Imer International Overview

12.9.3 Imer International Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Imer International Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.9.5 Imer International Recent Developments

12.10 TOYO

12.10.1 TOYO Corporation Information

12.10.2 TOYO Overview

12.10.3 TOYO Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 TOYO Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.10.5 TOYO Recent Developments

12.11 Gorbel

12.11.1 Gorbel Corporation Information

12.11.2 Gorbel Overview

12.11.3 Gorbel Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Gorbel Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.11.5 Gorbel Recent Developments

12.12 DAESAN

12.12.1 DAESAN Corporation Information

12.12.2 DAESAN Overview

12.12.3 DAESAN Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DAESAN Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.12.5 DAESAN Recent Developments

12.13 VERLINDE

12.13.1 VERLINDE Corporation Information

12.13.2 VERLINDE Overview

12.13.3 VERLINDE Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 VERLINDE Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.13.5 VERLINDE Recent Developments

12.14 LIFTKET

12.14.1 LIFTKET Corporation Information

12.14.2 LIFTKET Overview

12.14.3 LIFTKET Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LIFTKET Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.14.5 LIFTKET Recent Developments

12.15 Jiangsu Jiali

12.15.1 Jiangsu Jiali Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jiangsu Jiali Overview

12.15.3 Jiangsu Jiali Electric and Air Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jiangsu Jiali Electric and Air Hoist Product Description

12.15.5 Jiangsu Jiali Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electric and Air Hoist Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Electric and Air Hoist Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electric and Air Hoist Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electric and Air Hoist Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric and Air Hoist Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric and Air Hoist Distributors

13.5 Electric and Air Hoist Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Electric and Air Hoist Industry Trends

14.2 Electric and Air Hoist Market Drivers

14.3 Electric and Air Hoist Market Challenges

14.4 Electric and Air Hoist Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Electric and Air Hoist Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”