Elastic Stockings Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi

The report titled Global Elastic Stockings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Elastic Stockings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Elastic Stockings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Elastic Stockings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Elastic Stockings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Elastic Stockings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Elastic Stockings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Elastic Stockings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Elastic Stockings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Elastic Stockings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Elastic Stockings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Elastic Stockings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi, BSN Medical, Juzo, 3M, Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne Corporate, Pretty Legs Hosiery, Salzmann-Group, Paul Hartmann, Cizeta Medicali, Belsana Medical, Gloria Med, Zhende Medical Group, Maizi, TOKO, Okamoto Corporation, Zhejiang Sameri, MD

Market Segmentation by Product: Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks



Market Segmentation by Application: Ambulatory Patients

Post-Operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others



The Elastic Stockings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Elastic Stockings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Elastic Stockings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastic Stockings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elastic Stockings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastic Stockings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastic Stockings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastic Stockings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Elastic Stockings Market Overview

1.1 Elastic Stockings Product Overview

1.2 Elastic Stockings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gradient Socks

1.2.2 Anti-Embolism Socks

1.3 Global Elastic Stockings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Elastic Stockings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Elastic Stockings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Elastic Stockings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Elastic Stockings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Elastic Stockings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Elastic Stockings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Elastic Stockings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Elastic Stockings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Elastic Stockings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Elastic Stockings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Elastic Stockings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Elastic Stockings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Elastic Stockings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Elastic Stockings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Elastic Stockings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Elastic Stockings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Elastic Stockings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Elastic Stockings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Elastic Stockings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Elastic Stockings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Elastic Stockings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Elastic Stockings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Elastic Stockings by End Users

4.1 Elastic Stockings Market Segment by End Users

4.1.1 Ambulatory Patients

4.1.2 Post-Operative Patients

4.1.3 Pregnant Women

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Elastic Stockings Market Size by End Users

4.2.1 Global Elastic Stockings Market Size Overview by End Users (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Elastic Stockings Historic Market Size Review by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown in Value, by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Elastic Stockings Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Elastic Stockings Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown in Value, by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Elastic Stockings Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Users (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by End Users

4.3.1 North America Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

5 North America Elastic Stockings by Country

5.1 North America Elastic Stockings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Elastic Stockings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Elastic Stockings by Country

6.1 Europe Elastic Stockings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Elastic Stockings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Elastic Stockings by Country

8.1 Latin America Elastic Stockings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Elastic Stockings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Elastic Stockings Business

10.1 Medtronic(Covidien)

10.1.1 Medtronic(Covidien) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic(Covidien) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Medtronic(Covidien) Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Medtronic(Covidien) Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic(Covidien) Recent Development

10.2 Sigvaris

10.2.1 Sigvaris Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sigvaris Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sigvaris Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sigvaris Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.2.5 Sigvaris Recent Development

10.3 Medi

10.3.1 Medi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Medi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Medi Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Medi Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.3.5 Medi Recent Development

10.4 BSN Medical

10.4.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information

10.4.2 BSN Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BSN Medical Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BSN Medical Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.4.5 BSN Medical Recent Development

10.5 Juzo

10.5.1 Juzo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Juzo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Juzo Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Juzo Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.5.5 Juzo Recent Development

10.6 3M

10.6.1 3M Corporation Information

10.6.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 3M Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 3M Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.6.5 3M Recent Development

10.7 Bauerfeind AG

10.7.1 Bauerfeind AG Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bauerfeind AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bauerfeind AG Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bauerfeind AG Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.7.5 Bauerfeind AG Recent Development

10.8 Thuasne Corporate

10.8.1 Thuasne Corporate Corporation Information

10.8.2 Thuasne Corporate Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Thuasne Corporate Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Thuasne Corporate Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.8.5 Thuasne Corporate Recent Development

10.9 Pretty Legs Hosiery

10.9.1 Pretty Legs Hosiery Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pretty Legs Hosiery Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Pretty Legs Hosiery Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Pretty Legs Hosiery Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.9.5 Pretty Legs Hosiery Recent Development

10.10 Salzmann-Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Elastic Stockings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Salzmann-Group Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Salzmann-Group Recent Development

10.11 Paul Hartmann

10.11.1 Paul Hartmann Corporation Information

10.11.2 Paul Hartmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Paul Hartmann Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Paul Hartmann Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.11.5 Paul Hartmann Recent Development

10.12 Cizeta Medicali

10.12.1 Cizeta Medicali Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cizeta Medicali Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Cizeta Medicali Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Cizeta Medicali Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.12.5 Cizeta Medicali Recent Development

10.13 Belsana Medical

10.13.1 Belsana Medical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Belsana Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Belsana Medical Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Belsana Medical Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.13.5 Belsana Medical Recent Development

10.14 Gloria Med

10.14.1 Gloria Med Corporation Information

10.14.2 Gloria Med Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Gloria Med Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Gloria Med Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.14.5 Gloria Med Recent Development

10.15 Zhende Medical Group

10.15.1 Zhende Medical Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhende Medical Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zhende Medical Group Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zhende Medical Group Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhende Medical Group Recent Development

10.16 Maizi

10.16.1 Maizi Corporation Information

10.16.2 Maizi Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Maizi Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Maizi Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.16.5 Maizi Recent Development

10.17 TOKO

10.17.1 TOKO Corporation Information

10.17.2 TOKO Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 TOKO Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 TOKO Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.17.5 TOKO Recent Development

10.18 Okamoto Corporation

10.18.1 Okamoto Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 Okamoto Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Okamoto Corporation Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Okamoto Corporation Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.18.5 Okamoto Corporation Recent Development

10.19 Zhejiang Sameri

10.19.1 Zhejiang Sameri Corporation Information

10.19.2 Zhejiang Sameri Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Zhejiang Sameri Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Zhejiang Sameri Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.19.5 Zhejiang Sameri Recent Development

10.20 MD

10.20.1 MD Corporation Information

10.20.2 MD Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 MD Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 MD Elastic Stockings Products Offered

10.20.5 MD Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Elastic Stockings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Elastic Stockings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Elastic Stockings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Elastic Stockings Distributors

12.3 Elastic Stockings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

