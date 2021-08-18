EGFR Mutation Test Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2021 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Abbott, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific

“

The report titled Global EGFR Mutation Test Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EGFR Mutation Test market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EGFR Mutation Test market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EGFR Mutation Test market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EGFR Mutation Test market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EGFR Mutation Test report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EGFR Mutation Test report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EGFR Mutation Test market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EGFR Mutation Test market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EGFR Mutation Test market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EGFR Mutation Test market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EGFR Mutation Test market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abbott, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, BioMerieux, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Hologic, Novartis, Roche, Genomic Health

Market Segmentation by Product:

DNA Sequencing

Kits



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cancer Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes



The EGFR Mutation Test Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EGFR Mutation Test market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EGFR Mutation Test market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EGFR Mutation Test market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EGFR Mutation Test industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EGFR Mutation Test market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EGFR Mutation Test market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EGFR Mutation Test market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 DNA Sequencing

1.2.3 Kits

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Cancer Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinical Research Institutes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 EGFR Mutation Test Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 EGFR Mutation Test Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 EGFR Mutation Test Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 EGFR Mutation Test Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 EGFR Mutation Test Market Trends

2.3.2 EGFR Mutation Test Market Drivers

2.3.3 EGFR Mutation Test Market Challenges

2.3.4 EGFR Mutation Test Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top EGFR Mutation Test Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top EGFR Mutation Test Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global EGFR Mutation Test Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by EGFR Mutation Test Revenue

3.4 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EGFR Mutation Test Revenue in 2020

3.5 EGFR Mutation Test Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players EGFR Mutation Test Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into EGFR Mutation Test Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 EGFR Mutation Test Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global EGFR Mutation Test Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 EGFR Mutation Test Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global EGFR Mutation Test Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott

11.1.1 Abbott Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.2 Merck

11.2.1 Merck Company Details

11.2.2 Merck Business Overview

11.2.3 Merck EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.2.4 Merck Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Merck Recent Development

11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.4 Illumina

11.4.1 Illumina Company Details

11.4.2 Illumina Business Overview

11.4.3 Illumina EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.4.4 Illumina Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Illumina Recent Development

11.5 BioMerieux

11.5.1 BioMerieux Company Details

11.5.2 BioMerieux Business Overview

11.5.3 BioMerieux EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.5.4 BioMerieux Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 BioMerieux Recent Development

11.6 QIAGEN

11.6.1 QIAGEN Company Details

11.6.2 QIAGEN Business Overview

11.6.3 QIAGEN EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.6.4 QIAGEN Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 QIAGEN Recent Development

11.7 Agilent Technologies

11.7.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

11.7.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

11.7.3 Agilent Technologies EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.7.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

11.8 Hologic

11.8.1 Hologic Company Details

11.8.2 Hologic Business Overview

11.8.3 Hologic EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.8.4 Hologic Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Hologic Recent Development

11.9 Novartis

11.9.1 Novartis Company Details

11.9.2 Novartis Business Overview

11.9.3 Novartis EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.9.4 Novartis Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.10 Roche

11.10.1 Roche Company Details

11.10.2 Roche Business Overview

11.10.3 Roche EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.10.4 Roche Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Roche Recent Development

11.11 Genomic Health

11.11.1 Genomic Health Company Details

11.11.2 Genomic Health Business Overview

11.11.3 Genomic Health EGFR Mutation Test Introduction

11.11.4 Genomic Health Revenue in EGFR Mutation Test Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Genomic Health Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

