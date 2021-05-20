Education Flooring Market Size Revenue, Growth Opportunity, Application Analysis and Forecasts Report 2021-2027| Armstrong Flooring, Forbo Flooring, Polyflor

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Education Flooring market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Education Flooring market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Education Flooring market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Education Flooring market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Education Flooring Market are: Armstrong Flooring, Forbo Flooring, Polyflor, Gerflor, Flowcrete Group, LG Hausys, Stonhard Group, RMG Polyvinyl India Limited, Marvel Vinyls, Tarkett, Responsive Industries, Trelleborg Rubber Flooring, Interface, Inc., Mohawk Group, Sika Group, Mondo Contract Flooring, Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd, John Lord, Grabo Plast, Hanwha L&C
Global Education Flooring Market by Product Type: Vinyl Flooring, Linoleum Flooring, Rubber Flooring, Textile Based Flooring, Others
Global Education Flooring Market by Application: K-12, College & University, Preschool
This section of the Education Flooring report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Education Flooring market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Education Flooring market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Education Flooring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Education Flooring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Education Flooring market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Education Flooring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Education Flooring market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Education Flooring Market Size Growth Rate
1.2.2 Vinyl Flooring
1.2.3 Linoleum Flooring
1.2.4 Rubber Flooring
1.2.5 Textile Based Flooring
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Segment
1.3.1 Global Education Flooring Market Share (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 K-12
1.3.3 College & University
1.3.4 Preschool
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Education Flooring Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Education Flooring Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Education Flooring Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Education Flooring Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Education Flooring Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Education Flooring Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Education Flooring Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Education Flooring Industry Trends
2.5.1 Education Flooring Market Trends
2.5.2 Education Flooring Market Drivers
2.5.3 Education Flooring Market Challenges
2.5.4 Education Flooring Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Education Flooring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Education Flooring Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Education Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Education Flooring Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Education Flooring by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Education Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Education Flooring Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Education Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Education Flooring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Education Flooring as of 2020)
3.4 Global Education Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Education Flooring Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Education Flooring Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Education Flooring Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Education Flooring Market Size
4.1 Global Education Flooring Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Education Flooring Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Education Flooring Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Education Flooring Price (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Education Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Education Flooring Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Education Flooring Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Education Flooring Price Forecast (2022-2027)
5 Global Education Flooring Market Size
5.1 Global Education Flooring Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Education Flooring Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Education Flooring Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Education Flooring Price (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Education Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Education Flooring Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Education Flooring Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Education Flooring Price Forecast (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Education Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Education Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Education Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Education Flooring Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Education Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Education Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Education Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Education Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Education Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Education Flooring Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Education Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Education Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Education Flooring Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Education Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Education Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Education Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Education Flooring Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Education Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Education Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Market Size (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Sales (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Revenue (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Education Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Armstrong Flooring
11.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information
11.1.2 Armstrong Flooring Overview
11.1.3 Armstrong Flooring Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Armstrong Flooring Education Flooring Products and Services
11.1.5 Armstrong Flooring Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Armstrong Flooring Recent Developments
11.2 Forbo Flooring
11.2.1 Forbo Flooring Corporation Information
11.2.2 Forbo Flooring Overview
11.2.3 Forbo Flooring Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Forbo Flooring Education Flooring Products and Services
11.2.5 Forbo Flooring Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Forbo Flooring Recent Developments
11.3 Polyflor
11.3.1 Polyflor Corporation Information
11.3.2 Polyflor Overview
11.3.3 Polyflor Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Polyflor Education Flooring Products and Services
11.3.5 Polyflor Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Polyflor Recent Developments
11.4 Gerflor
11.4.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
11.4.2 Gerflor Overview
11.4.3 Gerflor Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Gerflor Education Flooring Products and Services
11.4.5 Gerflor Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Gerflor Recent Developments
11.5 Flowcrete Group
11.5.1 Flowcrete Group Corporation Information
11.5.2 Flowcrete Group Overview
11.5.3 Flowcrete Group Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Flowcrete Group Education Flooring Products and Services
11.5.5 Flowcrete Group Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Flowcrete Group Recent Developments
11.6 LG Hausys
11.6.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
11.6.2 LG Hausys Overview
11.6.3 LG Hausys Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 LG Hausys Education Flooring Products and Services
11.6.5 LG Hausys Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 LG Hausys Recent Developments
11.7 Stonhard Group
11.7.1 Stonhard Group Corporation Information
11.7.2 Stonhard Group Overview
11.7.3 Stonhard Group Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Stonhard Group Education Flooring Products and Services
11.7.5 Stonhard Group Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Stonhard Group Recent Developments
11.8 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited
11.8.1 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Corporation Information
11.8.2 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Overview
11.8.3 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Education Flooring Products and Services
11.8.5 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Recent Developments
11.9 Marvel Vinyls
11.9.1 Marvel Vinyls Corporation Information
11.9.2 Marvel Vinyls Overview
11.9.3 Marvel Vinyls Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Marvel Vinyls Education Flooring Products and Services
11.9.5 Marvel Vinyls Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Marvel Vinyls Recent Developments
11.10 Tarkett
11.10.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
11.10.2 Tarkett Overview
11.10.3 Tarkett Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Tarkett Education Flooring Products and Services
11.10.5 Tarkett Education Flooring SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Tarkett Recent Developments
11.11 Responsive Industries
11.11.1 Responsive Industries Corporation Information
11.11.2 Responsive Industries Overview
11.11.3 Responsive Industries Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Responsive Industries Education Flooring Products and Services
11.11.5 Responsive Industries Recent Developments
11.12 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring
11.12.1 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Corporation Information
11.12.2 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Overview
11.12.3 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Education Flooring Products and Services
11.12.5 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Recent Developments
11.13 Interface, Inc.
11.13.1 Interface, Inc. Corporation Information
11.13.2 Interface, Inc. Overview
11.13.3 Interface, Inc. Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Interface, Inc. Education Flooring Products and Services
11.13.5 Interface, Inc. Recent Developments
11.14 Mohawk Group
11.14.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information
11.14.2 Mohawk Group Overview
11.14.3 Mohawk Group Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Mohawk Group Education Flooring Products and Services
11.14.5 Mohawk Group Recent Developments
11.15 Sika Group
11.15.1 Sika Group Corporation Information
11.15.2 Sika Group Overview
11.15.3 Sika Group Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Sika Group Education Flooring Products and Services
11.15.5 Sika Group Recent Developments
11.16 Mondo Contract Flooring
11.16.1 Mondo Contract Flooring Corporation Information
11.16.2 Mondo Contract Flooring Overview
11.16.3 Mondo Contract Flooring Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Mondo Contract Flooring Education Flooring Products and Services
11.16.5 Mondo Contract Flooring Recent Developments
11.17 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd
11.17.1 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Corporation Information
11.17.2 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Overview
11.17.3 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Education Flooring Products and Services
11.17.5 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Recent Developments
11.18 John Lord
11.18.1 John Lord Corporation Information
11.18.2 John Lord Overview
11.18.3 John Lord Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 John Lord Education Flooring Products and Services
11.18.5 John Lord Recent Developments
11.19 Grabo Plast
11.19.1 Grabo Plast Corporation Information
11.19.2 Grabo Plast Overview
11.19.3 Grabo Plast Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Grabo Plast Education Flooring Products and Services
11.19.5 Grabo Plast Recent Developments
11.20 Hanwha L&C
11.20.1 Hanwha L&C Corporation Information
11.20.2 Hanwha L&C Overview
11.20.3 Hanwha L&C Education Flooring Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Hanwha L&C Education Flooring Products and Services
11.20.5 Hanwha L&C Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Education Flooring Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Education Flooring Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Education Flooring Production Mode & Process
12.4 Education Flooring Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Education Flooring Sales Channels
12.4.2 Education Flooring Distributors
12.5 Education Flooring Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
