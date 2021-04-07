EDM wire (consumable) Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | Powerway Group, Oki Electric Cable, OPECMADE Inc.

“

The report titled Global EDM wire (consumable) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EDM wire (consumable) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EDM wire (consumable) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EDM wire (consumable) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EDM wire (consumable) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EDM wire (consumable) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EDM wire (consumable) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EDM wire (consumable) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EDM wire (consumable) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EDM wire (consumable) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EDM wire (consumable) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EDM wire (consumable) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Powerway Group, Oki Electric Cable, OPECMADE Inc., THERMOCOMPACT, Hitachi Metals, Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp., J.G. Dahmen & Co KG, Tamra Dhatu, Senor Metals, YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL, Heinrich Stamm GmbH, Ningbo De-Shin Industrial, Novotec

Market Segmentation by Product: No Coated Wire

Coated Wire

Hybrid Wire



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Mechanic

Die and Mold

Others



The EDM wire (consumable) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EDM wire (consumable) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EDM wire (consumable) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EDM wire (consumable) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EDM wire (consumable) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EDM wire (consumable) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EDM wire (consumable) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EDM wire (consumable) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 EDM wire (consumable) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 No Coated Wire

1.2.3 Coated Wire

1.2.4 Hybrid Wire

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Mechanic

1.3.4 Die and Mold

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 EDM wire (consumable) Industry Trends

2.4.2 EDM wire (consumable) Market Drivers

2.4.3 EDM wire (consumable) Market Challenges

2.4.4 EDM wire (consumable) Market Restraints

3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales

3.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EDM wire (consumable) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top EDM wire (consumable) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EDM wire (consumable) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global EDM wire (consumable) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global EDM wire (consumable) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global EDM wire (consumable) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America EDM wire (consumable) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa EDM wire (consumable) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Powerway Group

12.1.1 Powerway Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Powerway Group Overview

12.1.3 Powerway Group EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Powerway Group EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.1.5 Powerway Group EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Powerway Group Recent Developments

12.2 Oki Electric Cable

12.2.1 Oki Electric Cable Corporation Information

12.2.2 Oki Electric Cable Overview

12.2.3 Oki Electric Cable EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Oki Electric Cable EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.2.5 Oki Electric Cable EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Oki Electric Cable Recent Developments

12.3 OPECMADE Inc.

12.3.1 OPECMADE Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 OPECMADE Inc. Overview

12.3.3 OPECMADE Inc. EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 OPECMADE Inc. EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.3.5 OPECMADE Inc. EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 OPECMADE Inc. Recent Developments

12.4 THERMOCOMPACT

12.4.1 THERMOCOMPACT Corporation Information

12.4.2 THERMOCOMPACT Overview

12.4.3 THERMOCOMPACT EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 THERMOCOMPACT EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.4.5 THERMOCOMPACT EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 THERMOCOMPACT Recent Developments

12.5 Hitachi Metals

12.5.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Metals Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Metals EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hitachi Metals EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.5.5 Hitachi Metals EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

12.6 Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp.

12.6.1 Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp. Overview

12.6.3 Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp. EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp. EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.6.5 Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp. EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp. Recent Developments

12.7 J.G. Dahmen & Co KG

12.7.1 J.G. Dahmen & Co KG Corporation Information

12.7.2 J.G. Dahmen & Co KG Overview

12.7.3 J.G. Dahmen & Co KG EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 J.G. Dahmen & Co KG EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.7.5 J.G. Dahmen & Co KG EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 J.G. Dahmen & Co KG Recent Developments

12.8 Tamra Dhatu

12.8.1 Tamra Dhatu Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tamra Dhatu Overview

12.8.3 Tamra Dhatu EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tamra Dhatu EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.8.5 Tamra Dhatu EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Tamra Dhatu Recent Developments

12.9 Senor Metals

12.9.1 Senor Metals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Senor Metals Overview

12.9.3 Senor Metals EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Senor Metals EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.9.5 Senor Metals EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Senor Metals Recent Developments

12.10 YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL

12.10.1 YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL Corporation Information

12.10.2 YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL Overview

12.10.3 YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.10.5 YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL EDM wire (consumable) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL Recent Developments

12.11 Heinrich Stamm GmbH

12.11.1 Heinrich Stamm GmbH Corporation Information

12.11.2 Heinrich Stamm GmbH Overview

12.11.3 Heinrich Stamm GmbH EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Heinrich Stamm GmbH EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.11.5 Heinrich Stamm GmbH Recent Developments

12.12 Ningbo De-Shin Industrial

12.12.1 Ningbo De-Shin Industrial Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ningbo De-Shin Industrial Overview

12.12.3 Ningbo De-Shin Industrial EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ningbo De-Shin Industrial EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.12.5 Ningbo De-Shin Industrial Recent Developments

12.13 Novotec

12.13.1 Novotec Corporation Information

12.13.2 Novotec Overview

12.13.3 Novotec EDM wire (consumable) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Novotec EDM wire (consumable) Products and Services

12.13.5 Novotec Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 EDM wire (consumable) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 EDM wire (consumable) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 EDM wire (consumable) Production Mode & Process

13.4 EDM wire (consumable) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 EDM wire (consumable) Sales Channels

13.4.2 EDM wire (consumable) Distributors

13.5 EDM wire (consumable) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

