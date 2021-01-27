Edible Fungus Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Ruyiqing, JUNESUN FUNGI, China Greenfresh Group

Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more. In 2016, the 5 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake and Agaricus bisporus. The total share of the 5 kinds of edible fungus took 74.18% of the total production. Consequently, these 5 edible fungus are the major kinds in the worldwide.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Edible Fungus Market The global Edible Fungus market size is projected to reach US$ 72080 million by 2026, from US$ 56970 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2619942/global-edible-fungus-market
:
Global Edible Fungus Scope and Segment Edible Fungus market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edible Fungus market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Xuerong Biotechnology, Ruyiqing, JUNESUN FUNGI, China Greenfresh Group, Shanghai Bright Esunyes, Starway Bio-technology, Shanghai Finc Bio Tech, Jiangsu Hualv, HuBei SenYuan, Beiwei Group, Shandong Youhe, Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food, Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs, Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture, Shenzhen Dalishi, Yukiguni Maitake, HOKTO, Green Co
Edible Fungus Breakdown Data by Type
Shiitake, Auricularia Auricula-judae, Pleurotus Ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus Bisporus, Others
Edible Fungus Breakdown Data by Application
Fresh Mushrooms, Dried Mushrooms, Canned Mushrooms, Frozen Mushrooms, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Edible Fungus market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Edible Fungus market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Edible Fungus Market Share Analysis
Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):
https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b24fa6329ca1aec3357ec0db263a680a,0,1,global-edible-fungus-market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Edible Fungus Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Shiitake
1.4.3 Auricularia Auricula-judae
1.2.4 Pleurotus Ostreatus
1.2.5 Enokitake
1.2.6 Agaricus Bisporus
1.2.7 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Fresh Mushrooms
1.3.3 Dried Mushrooms
1.3.4 Canned Mushrooms
1.3.5 Frozen Mushrooms
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Edible Fungus Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Edible Fungus Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Edible Fungus Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Edible Fungus Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Edible Fungus Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Edible Fungus Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Edible Fungus Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Edible Fungus Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Edible Fungus Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Edible Fungus Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Edible Fungus Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Edible Fungus Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Edible Fungus Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Edible Fungus Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Edible Fungus Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Edible Fungus Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Edible Fungus Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Edible Fungus Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Edible Fungus Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Edible Fungus Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Edible Fungus Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Edible Fungus Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Edible Fungus Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Edible Fungus Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Edible Fungus Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Edible Fungus Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Edible Fungus Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Edible Fungus Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Edible Fungus Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Edible Fungus Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Edible Fungus Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Edible Fungus Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Edible Fungus Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Edible Fungus Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Edible Fungus Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Edible Fungus Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Edible Fungus Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Edible Fungus Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Edible Fungus Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Edible Fungus Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Edible Fungus Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Edible Fungus Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Edible Fungus Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Edible Fungus Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Edible Fungus Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Edible Fungus Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Edible Fungus Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Edible Fungus Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Xuerong Biotechnology
11.1.1 Xuerong Biotechnology Corporation Information
11.1.2 Xuerong Biotechnology Overview
11.1.3 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Product Description
11.1.5 Xuerong Biotechnology Related Developments 11.2 Ruyiqing
11.2.1 Ruyiqing Corporation Information
11.2.2 Ruyiqing Overview
11.2.3 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Product Description
11.2.5 Ruyiqing Related Developments 11.3 JUNESUN FUNGI
11.3.1 JUNESUN FUNGI Corporation Information
11.3.2 JUNESUN FUNGI Overview
11.3.3 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Product Description
11.3.5 JUNESUN FUNGI Related Developments 11.4 China Greenfresh Group
11.4.1 China Greenfresh Group Corporation Information
11.4.2 China Greenfresh Group Overview
11.4.3 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Product Description
11.4.5 China Greenfresh Group Related Developments 11.5 Shanghai Bright Esunyes
11.5.1 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Corporation Information
11.5.2 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Overview
11.5.3 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Product Description
11.5.5 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Related Developments 11.6 Starway Bio-technology
11.6.1 Starway Bio-technology Corporation Information
11.6.2 Starway Bio-technology Overview
11.6.3 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Product Description
11.6.5 Starway Bio-technology Related Developments 11.7 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech
11.7.1 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Corporation Information
11.7.2 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Overview
11.7.3 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Product Description
11.7.5 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Related Developments 11.8 Jiangsu Hualv
11.8.1 Jiangsu Hualv Corporation Information
11.8.2 Jiangsu Hualv Overview
11.8.3 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Product Description
11.8.5 Jiangsu Hualv Related Developments 11.9 HuBei SenYuan
11.9.1 HuBei SenYuan Corporation Information
11.9.2 HuBei SenYuan Overview
11.9.3 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Product Description
11.9.5 HuBei SenYuan Related Developments 11.10 Beiwei Group
11.10.1 Beiwei Group Corporation Information
11.10.2 Beiwei Group Overview
11.10.3 Beiwei Group Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Beiwei Group Edible Fungus Product Description
11.10.5 Beiwei Group Related Developments 11.1 Xuerong Biotechnology
11.1.1 Xuerong Biotechnology Corporation Information
11.1.2 Xuerong Biotechnology Overview
11.1.3 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Product Description
11.1.5 Xuerong Biotechnology Related Developments 11.12 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food
11.12.1 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Corporation Information
11.12.2 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Overview
11.12.3 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Product Description
11.12.5 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Related Developments 11.13 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs
11.13.1 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Corporation Information
11.13.2 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Overview
11.13.3 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Product Description
11.13.5 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Related Developments 11.14 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture
11.14.1 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Corporation Information
11.14.2 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Overview
11.14.3 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Product Description
11.14.5 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Related Developments 11.15 Shenzhen Dalishi
11.15.1 Shenzhen Dalishi Corporation Information
11.15.2 Shenzhen Dalishi Overview
11.15.3 Shenzhen Dalishi Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Shenzhen Dalishi Product Description
11.15.5 Shenzhen Dalishi Related Developments 11.16 Yukiguni Maitake
11.16.1 Yukiguni Maitake Corporation Information
11.16.2 Yukiguni Maitake Overview
11.16.3 Yukiguni Maitake Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Yukiguni Maitake Product Description
11.16.5 Yukiguni Maitake Related Developments 11.17 HOKTO
11.17.1 HOKTO Corporation Information
11.17.2 HOKTO Overview
11.17.3 HOKTO Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 HOKTO Product Description
11.17.5 HOKTO Related Developments 11.18 Green Co
11.18.1 Green Co Corporation Information
11.18.2 Green Co Overview
11.18.3 Green Co Edible Fungus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Green Co Product Description
11.18.5 Green Co Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Edible Fungus Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Edible Fungus Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Edible Fungus Production Mode & Process 12.4 Edible Fungus Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Edible Fungus Sales Channels
12.4.2 Edible Fungus Distributors 12.5 Edible Fungus Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Edible Fungus Industry Trends 13.2 Edible Fungus Market Drivers 13.3 Edible Fungus Market Challenges 13.4 Edible Fungus Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Edible Fungus Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.