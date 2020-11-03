Edge Processing in IoT Market is Set to Grow by Top Players: Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, AT＆T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, FogHorn Systems Inc, SAP, Oracle, Bosch, Amazon Web Services, Telit, AdLink, WICASTR, Nymea, VMware, Eurotech, Rigado, FogHorn, SWIM AI, Litmus Automation, ClearBlade Edge Processing in IoT

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Edge Processing in IoT market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Edge Processing in IoT market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Edge Processing in IoT market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, AT＆T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, FogHorn Systems Inc, SAP, Oracle, Bosch, Amazon Web Services, Telit, AdLink, WICASTR, Nymea, VMware, Eurotech, Rigado, FogHorn, SWIM AI, Litmus Automation, ClearBlade Edge Processing in IoT
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Processing Hardware, Processing Platform, Processing Solutions and Services Edge Processing in IoT
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Manufacturing Industry, Medical Care, Transportation, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Retail and Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Edge Processing in IoT market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Edge Processing in IoT market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Edge Processing in IoT industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Edge Processing in IoT market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Edge Processing in IoT market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge Processing in IoT market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Edge Processing in IoT Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Processing Hardware
1.4.3 Processing Platform
1.4.4 Processing Solutions and Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Manufacturing Industry
1.5.3 Medical Care
1.5.4 Transportation
1.5.5 Media and Entertainment
1.5.6 Telecom and IT
1.5.7 Retail and Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Edge Processing in IoT Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Edge Processing in IoT Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Edge Processing in IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Edge Processing in IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Edge Processing in IoT Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Edge Processing in IoT Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Edge Processing in IoT Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Edge Processing in IoT Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Edge Processing in IoT Revenue in 2019
3.3 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Edge Processing in IoT Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Edge Processing in IoT Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Edge Processing in IoT Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Cisco Systems Inc
13.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc Company Details
13.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft Corporation
13.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
13.3 IBM Corporation
13.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
13.3.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 IBM Corporation Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
13.4 Fujitsu Limited
13.4.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details
13.4.2 Fujitsu Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Fujitsu Limited Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.4.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development
13.5 Nokia Corporation
13.5.1 Nokia Corporation Company Details
13.5.2 Nokia Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Nokia Corporation Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.5.4 Nokia Corporation Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Nokia Corporation Recent Development
13.6 AT＆T Inc
13.6.1 AT＆T Inc Company Details
13.6.2 AT＆T Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 AT＆T Inc Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.6.4 AT＆T Inc Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 AT＆T Inc Recent Development
13.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
13.7.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Company Details
13.7.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.7.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Recent Development
13.8 FogHorn Systems Inc
13.8.1 FogHorn Systems Inc Company Details
13.8.2 FogHorn Systems Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 FogHorn Systems Inc Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.8.4 FogHorn Systems Inc Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 FogHorn Systems Inc Recent Development
13.9 SAP
13.9.1 SAP Company Details
13.9.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 SAP Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.9.4 SAP Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SAP Recent Development
13.10 Oracle
13.10.1 Oracle Company Details
13.10.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Oracle Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
13.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.11 Bosch
10.11.1 Bosch Company Details
10.11.2 Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Bosch Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.11.4 Bosch Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Bosch Recent Development
13.12 Amazon Web Services
10.12.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
10.12.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Amazon Web Services Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.12.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
13.13 Telit
10.13.1 Telit Company Details
10.13.2 Telit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Telit Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.13.4 Telit Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Telit Recent Development
13.14 AdLink
10.14.1 AdLink Company Details
10.14.2 AdLink Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 AdLink Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.14.4 AdLink Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 AdLink Recent Development
13.15 WICASTR
10.15.1 WICASTR Company Details
10.15.2 WICASTR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 WICASTR Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.15.4 WICASTR Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 WICASTR Recent Development
13.16 Nymea
10.16.1 Nymea Company Details
10.16.2 Nymea Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Nymea Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.16.4 Nymea Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Nymea Recent Development
13.17 VMware
10.17.1 VMware Company Details
10.17.2 VMware Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 VMware Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.17.4 VMware Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 VMware Recent Development
13.18 Eurotech
10.18.1 Eurotech Company Details
10.18.2 Eurotech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Eurotech Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.18.4 Eurotech Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Eurotech Recent Development
13.19 Rigado
10.19.1 Rigado Company Details
10.19.2 Rigado Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Rigado Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.19.4 Rigado Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Rigado Recent Development
13.20 FogHorn
10.20.1 FogHorn Company Details
10.20.2 FogHorn Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 FogHorn Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.20.4 FogHorn Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 FogHorn Recent Development
13.21 SWIM AI
10.21.1 SWIM AI Company Details
10.21.2 SWIM AI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 SWIM AI Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.21.4 SWIM AI Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 SWIM AI Recent Development
13.22 Litmus Automation
10.22.1 Litmus Automation Company Details
10.22.2 Litmus Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 Litmus Automation Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.22.4 Litmus Automation Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Litmus Automation Recent Development
13.23 ClearBlade
10.23.1 ClearBlade Company Details
10.23.2 ClearBlade Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.23.3 ClearBlade Edge Processing in IoT Introduction
10.23.4 ClearBlade Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 ClearBlade Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
