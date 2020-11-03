Edge Processing in IoT Market is Set to Grow by Top Players: Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, AT＆T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, FogHorn Systems Inc, SAP, Oracle, Bosch, Amazon Web Services, Telit, AdLink, WICASTR, Nymea, VMware, Eurotech, Rigado, FogHorn, SWIM AI, Litmus Automation, ClearBlade Edge Processing in IoT

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Edge Processing in IoT market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Edge Processing in IoT market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Edge Processing in IoT market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, AT＆T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, FogHorn Systems Inc, SAP, Oracle, Bosch, Amazon Web Services, Telit, AdLink, WICASTR, Nymea, VMware, Eurotech, Rigado, FogHorn, SWIM AI, Litmus Automation, ClearBlade Edge Processing in IoT Market Segment by Product Type: , Processing Hardware, Processing Platform, Processing Solutions and Services Edge Processing in IoT Market Segment by Application: , Manufacturing Industry, Medical Care, Transportation, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Retail and Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Edge Processing in IoT market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Edge Processing in IoT market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Edge Processing in IoT industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Edge Processing in IoT market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Edge Processing in IoT market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge Processing in IoT market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Edge Processing in IoT Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Processing Hardware

1.4.3 Processing Platform

1.4.4 Processing Solutions and Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Manufacturing Industry

1.5.3 Medical Care

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Media and Entertainment

1.5.6 Telecom and IT

1.5.7 Retail and Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Edge Processing in IoT Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Edge Processing in IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Edge Processing in IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Edge Processing in IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Edge Processing in IoT Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Edge Processing in IoT Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Edge Processing in IoT Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Edge Processing in IoT Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Edge Processing in IoT Revenue in 2019

3.3 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Edge Processing in IoT Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Edge Processing in IoT Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Edge Processing in IoT Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Edge Processing in IoT Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Cisco Systems Inc

13.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc Company Details

13.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft Corporation

13.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.3 IBM Corporation

13.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM Corporation Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.4 Fujitsu Limited

13.4.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details

13.4.2 Fujitsu Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Fujitsu Limited Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.4.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development

13.5 Nokia Corporation

13.5.1 Nokia Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 Nokia Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Nokia Corporation Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.5.4 Nokia Corporation Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Nokia Corporation Recent Development

13.6 AT＆T Inc

13.6.1 AT＆T Inc Company Details

13.6.2 AT＆T Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 AT＆T Inc Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.6.4 AT＆T Inc Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 AT＆T Inc Recent Development

13.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

13.7.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Company Details

13.7.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.7.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Recent Development

13.8 FogHorn Systems Inc

13.8.1 FogHorn Systems Inc Company Details

13.8.2 FogHorn Systems Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 FogHorn Systems Inc Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.8.4 FogHorn Systems Inc Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 FogHorn Systems Inc Recent Development

13.9 SAP

13.9.1 SAP Company Details

13.9.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 SAP Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.9.4 SAP Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 SAP Recent Development

13.10 Oracle

13.10.1 Oracle Company Details

13.10.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Oracle Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

13.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.11 Bosch

10.11.1 Bosch Company Details

10.11.2 Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Bosch Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.11.4 Bosch Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Bosch Recent Development

13.12 Amazon Web Services

10.12.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

10.12.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Amazon Web Services Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.12.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

13.13 Telit

10.13.1 Telit Company Details

10.13.2 Telit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Telit Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.13.4 Telit Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Telit Recent Development

13.14 AdLink

10.14.1 AdLink Company Details

10.14.2 AdLink Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 AdLink Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.14.4 AdLink Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 AdLink Recent Development

13.15 WICASTR

10.15.1 WICASTR Company Details

10.15.2 WICASTR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 WICASTR Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.15.4 WICASTR Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 WICASTR Recent Development

13.16 Nymea

10.16.1 Nymea Company Details

10.16.2 Nymea Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Nymea Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.16.4 Nymea Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Nymea Recent Development

13.17 VMware

10.17.1 VMware Company Details

10.17.2 VMware Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 VMware Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.17.4 VMware Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 VMware Recent Development

13.18 Eurotech

10.18.1 Eurotech Company Details

10.18.2 Eurotech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Eurotech Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.18.4 Eurotech Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Eurotech Recent Development

13.19 Rigado

10.19.1 Rigado Company Details

10.19.2 Rigado Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Rigado Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.19.4 Rigado Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Rigado Recent Development

13.20 FogHorn

10.20.1 FogHorn Company Details

10.20.2 FogHorn Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 FogHorn Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.20.4 FogHorn Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 FogHorn Recent Development

13.21 SWIM AI

10.21.1 SWIM AI Company Details

10.21.2 SWIM AI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 SWIM AI Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.21.4 SWIM AI Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 SWIM AI Recent Development

13.22 Litmus Automation

10.22.1 Litmus Automation Company Details

10.22.2 Litmus Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Litmus Automation Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.22.4 Litmus Automation Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Litmus Automation Recent Development

13.23 ClearBlade

10.23.1 ClearBlade Company Details

10.23.2 ClearBlade Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 ClearBlade Edge Processing in IoT Introduction

10.23.4 ClearBlade Revenue in Edge Processing in IoT Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 ClearBlade Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

