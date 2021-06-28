Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Trends Analysis Report ,By Application, By Product, Competitive Landscape And Growth Forecast 2021-2027 | IBM, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Edge Computing in Healthcare data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Edge Computing in Healthcare market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Edge Computing in Healthcare market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, Huawei, GE, Nokia, ADLINK, Litmus Automation, FogHorn Systems

Market Segment by Product Type:

Hardware, Software & Services

Market Segment by Application:

Patient Monitoring, Healeh Management, Telecare Services, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Edge Computing in Healthcare market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Edge Computing in Healthcare market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Edge Computing in Healthcare market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Edge Computing in Healthcare market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge Computing in Healthcare market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Edge Computing in Healthcare

1.1 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1.1 Edge Computing in Healthcare Product Scope

1.1.2 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software & Services 3 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Patient Monitoring

3.5 Healeh Management

3.6 Telecare Services

3.7 Others 4 Edge Computing in Healthcare Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Edge Computing in Healthcare as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Edge Computing in Healthcare Market

4.4 Global Top Players Edge Computing in Healthcare Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Edge Computing in Healthcare Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Amazon Web Services

5.2.1 Amazon Web Services Profile

5.2.2 Amazon Web Services Main Business

5.2.3 Amazon Web Services Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Amazon Web Services Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft

5.5.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.4 Cisco

5.4.1 Cisco Profile

5.4.2 Cisco Main Business

5.4.3 Cisco Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cisco Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.5 Dell Technologies

5.5.1 Dell Technologies Profile

5.5.2 Dell Technologies Main Business

5.5.3 Dell Technologies Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Dell Technologies Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Dell Technologies Recent Developments

5.6 HPE

5.6.1 HPE Profile

5.6.2 HPE Main Business

5.6.3 HPE Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 HPE Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 HPE Recent Developments

5.7 Huawei

5.7.1 Huawei Profile

5.7.2 Huawei Main Business

5.7.3 Huawei Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Huawei Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.8 GE

5.8.1 GE Profile

5.8.2 GE Main Business

5.8.3 GE Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 GE Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 GE Recent Developments

5.9 Nokia

5.9.1 Nokia Profile

5.9.2 Nokia Main Business

5.9.3 Nokia Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Nokia Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Nokia Recent Developments

5.10 ADLINK

5.10.1 ADLINK Profile

5.10.2 ADLINK Main Business

5.10.3 ADLINK Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ADLINK Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 ADLINK Recent Developments

5.11 Litmus Automation

5.11.1 Litmus Automation Profile

5.11.2 Litmus Automation Main Business

5.11.3 Litmus Automation Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Litmus Automation Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Litmus Automation Recent Developments

5.12 FogHorn Systems

5.12.1 FogHorn Systems Profile

5.12.2 FogHorn Systems Main Business

5.12.3 FogHorn Systems Edge Computing in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 FogHorn Systems Edge Computing in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 FogHorn Systems Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Dynamics

11.1 Edge Computing in Healthcare Industry Trends

11.2 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Drivers

11.3 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Challenges

11.4 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

