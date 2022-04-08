Edge Computing Device Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2028|Adlink, Cisco, Dell EMC

Los Angeles, United State: The research study on the global Edge Computing Device market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the Edge Computing Device industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global Edge Computing Device market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global Edge Computing Device market.



The report includes verified and revalidated market figures such as CAGR, gross margin, sales, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and Y-o-Y growth. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques to compile this comprehensive report on the global Edge Computing Device market. Under regional analysis, we have explored key markets such as North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, the MEA, and others. Leading companies are profiled on the basis of various factors, including markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross margin. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where drivers, restraints, opportunities, influence factors, challenges, and trends are deeply analyzed.



The report offers great insights into major macroeconomic factors having a significant effect on the growth of the global Edge Computing Device market. It also offers analysis of absolute dollar opportunity that can be crucial for identifying opportunities to gain revenue and increase sales in the global Edge Computing Device market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to obtain sound understanding of the global Edge Computing Device market and make strong advancement in the industry in terms of growth. The overall size of the global Edge Computing Device market and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated on the basis of different factors.



Edge Computing Device Market Leading Players

Adlink, Cisco, Dell EMC, Hitachi Vantara, HPE, HUAWEI, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Infineon, H3C, Rockwell Automation

Edge Computing Device Segmentation by Product

Smart Sensor, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Edge Smart Router, ICT Convergence Gateway Edge Computing Device

Edge Computing Device Segmentation by Application

Security, Transportation, Manufacturing, Medical Treatment, Entertainment, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Edge Computing Device market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Edge Computing Device market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Edge Computing Device market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Edge Computing Device market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Edge Computing Device market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Edge Computing Device market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Edge Computing Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Smart Sensor

1.2.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

1.2.4 Edge Smart Router

1.2.5 ICT Convergence Gateway

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Edge Computing Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Security

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical Treatment

1.3.6 Entertainment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Edge Computing Device Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Edge Computing Device Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Edge Computing Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Edge Computing Device Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Edge Computing Device Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Edge Computing Device Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Edge Computing Device Industry Trends

2.3.2 Edge Computing Device Market Drivers

2.3.3 Edge Computing Device Market Challenges

2.3.4 Edge Computing Device Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Edge Computing Device Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Edge Computing Device Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Edge Computing Device Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Edge Computing Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Edge Computing Device Revenue

3.4 Global Edge Computing Device Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Edge Computing Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Edge Computing Device Revenue in 2021

3.5 Edge Computing Device Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Edge Computing Device Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Edge Computing Device Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Edge Computing Device Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Edge Computing Device Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Edge Computing Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Edge Computing Device Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Edge Computing Device Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Edge Computing Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Edge Computing Device Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Edge Computing Device Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Device Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Device Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Adlink

11.1.1 Adlink Company Details

11.1.2 Adlink Business Overview

11.1.3 Adlink Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.1.4 Adlink Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Adlink Recent Developments

11.2 Cisco

11.2.1 Cisco Company Details

11.2.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.2.3 Cisco Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Cisco Recent Developments

11.3 Dell EMC

11.3.1 Dell EMC Company Details

11.3.2 Dell EMC Business Overview

11.3.3 Dell EMC Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.3.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Dell EMC Recent Developments

11.4 Hitachi Vantara

11.4.1 Hitachi Vantara Company Details

11.4.2 Hitachi Vantara Business Overview

11.4.3 Hitachi Vantara Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.4.4 Hitachi Vantara Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Hitachi Vantara Recent Developments

11.5 HPE

11.5.1 HPE Company Details

11.5.2 HPE Business Overview

11.5.3 HPE Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.5.4 HPE Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 HPE Recent Developments

11.6 HUAWEI

11.6.1 HUAWEI Company Details

11.6.2 HUAWEI Business Overview

11.6.3 HUAWEI Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.6.4 HUAWEI Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 HUAWEI Recent Developments

11.7 IBM

11.7.1 IBM Company Details

11.7.2 IBM Business Overview

11.7.3 IBM Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.7.4 IBM Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 IBM Recent Developments

11.8 Intel

11.8.1 Intel Company Details

11.8.2 Intel Business Overview

11.8.3 Intel Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.8.4 Intel Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Intel Recent Developments

11.9 Microsoft

11.9.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.9.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.9.3 Microsoft Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

11.10 Oracle

11.10.1 Oracle Company Details

11.10.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.10.3 Oracle Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Oracle Recent Developments

11.11 SAP

11.11.1 SAP Company Details

11.11.2 SAP Business Overview

11.11.3 SAP Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.11.4 SAP Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 SAP Recent Developments

11.12 Infineon

11.12.1 Infineon Company Details

11.12.2 Infineon Business Overview

11.12.3 Infineon Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.12.4 Infineon Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Infineon Recent Developments

11.13 H3C

11.13.1 H3C Company Details

11.13.2 H3C Business Overview

11.13.3 H3C Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.13.4 H3C Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 H3C Recent Developments

11.14 Rockwell Automation

11.14.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

11.14.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview

11.14.3 Rockwell Automation Edge Computing Device Introduction

11.14.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Edge Computing Device Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

