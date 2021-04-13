Edge AI Chips Market: Recent Study 2021 including Growth Factors, Application, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2027| Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics

LOS ANGELES, United States: With the increasing market need and considering COVID-19 pandemic impact, QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Edge AI Chips Market Research Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Edge AI Chips market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Edge AI Chips market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Edge AI Chips market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Edge AI Chips market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Huawei Market Segment by Product Type: Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing Market Segment by Application: Smartphone

Tablet

Speaker

Wearable Electronics

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Edge AI Chips market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Edge AI Chips market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Edge AI Chips market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Edge AI Chips market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge AI Chips market

TOC

1 Edge AI Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edge AI Chips

1.2 Edge AI Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Edge AI Chips Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Machine Learning

1.2.3 Natural Language Processing

1.3 Edge AI Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Edge AI Chips Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Smartphone

1.3.3 Tablet

1.3.4 Speaker

1.3.5 Wearable Electronics

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Edge AI Chips Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Edge AI Chips Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Edge AI Chips Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Edge AI Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Edge AI Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Edge AI Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Edge AI Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Edge AI Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Edge AI Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Edge AI Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Edge AI Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Edge AI Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Edge AI Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Edge AI Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Edge AI Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Edge AI Chips Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Edge AI Chips Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Edge AI Chips Production

3.4.1 North America Edge AI Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Edge AI Chips Production

3.5.1 Europe Edge AI Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Edge AI Chips Production

3.6.1 China Edge AI Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Edge AI Chips Production

3.7.1 Japan Edge AI Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Edge AI Chips Production

3.8.1 South Korea Edge AI Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Edge AI Chips Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Edge AI Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Edge AI Chips Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Edge AI Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Edge AI Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Edge AI Chips Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Edge AI Chips Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Edge AI Chips Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Edge AI Chips Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Edge AI Chips Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Edge AI Chips Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Edge AI Chips Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Edge AI Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Edge AI Chips Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nvidia

7.1.1 Nvidia Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nvidia Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nvidia Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nvidia Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nvidia Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Intel Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intel Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Intel Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Intel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Xilinx

7.3.1 Xilinx Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.3.2 Xilinx Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Xilinx Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Xilinx Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Xilinx Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Samsung Electronics

7.4.1 Samsung Electronics Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.4.2 Samsung Electronics Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Samsung Electronics Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Micron Technology

7.5.1 Micron Technology Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.5.2 Micron Technology Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Micron Technology Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Micron Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Micron Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Qualcomm Technologies

7.6.1 Qualcomm Technologies Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.6.2 Qualcomm Technologies Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Qualcomm Technologies Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Qualcomm Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 IBM

7.7.1 IBM Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.7.2 IBM Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.7.3 IBM Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 IBM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 IBM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Google

7.8.1 Google Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.8.2 Google Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Google Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Google Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Google Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Microsoft

7.9.1 Microsoft Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.9.2 Microsoft Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Microsoft Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Microsoft Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Microsoft Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Apple

7.10.1 Apple Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.10.2 Apple Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Apple Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Apple Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Apple Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Huawei

7.11.1 Huawei Edge AI Chips Corporation Information

7.11.2 Huawei Edge AI Chips Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Huawei Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates 8 Edge AI Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Edge AI Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Edge AI Chips

8.4 Edge AI Chips Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Edge AI Chips Distributors List

9.3 Edge AI Chips Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Edge AI Chips Industry Trends

10.2 Edge AI Chips Growth Drivers

10.3 Edge AI Chips Market Challenges

10.4 Edge AI Chips Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Edge AI Chips by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Edge AI Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Edge AI Chips

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Edge AI Chips by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Edge AI Chips by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Edge AI Chips by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Edge AI Chips by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Edge AI Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Edge AI Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Edge AI Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Edge AI Chips by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

