Edge AI Chips Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx

The global Edge AI Chips market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Edge AI Chips market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Edge AI Chips market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Edge AI Chips market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Edge AI Chips Market Research Report: Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Huawei

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Edge AI Chips industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Edge AI Chipsmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Edge AI Chips industry.

Global Edge AI Chips Market Segment By Type:

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing

Global Edge AI Chips Market Segment By Application:

Smartphone, Tablet, Speaker, Wearable Electronics, Other

Regions Covered in the Global Edge AI Chips Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Edge AI Chips market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Edge AI Chips industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Edge AI Chips market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Edge AI Chips market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge AI Chips market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Edge AI Chips Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Edge AI Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Machine Learning

1.2.3 Natural Language Processing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Edge AI Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Smartphone

1.3.3 Tablet

1.3.4 Speaker

1.3.5 Wearable Electronics

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Edge AI Chips Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Edge AI Chips Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Edge AI Chips, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Edge AI Chips Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Edge AI Chips Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Edge AI Chips Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Edge AI Chips Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Edge AI Chips Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Edge AI Chips Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Edge AI Chips Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Edge AI Chips Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Edge AI Chips Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Edge AI Chips Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Edge AI Chips Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Edge AI Chips Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Edge AI Chips Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Edge AI Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Edge AI Chips Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Edge AI Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Edge AI Chips Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Edge AI Chips Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Edge AI Chips Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Edge AI Chips Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Edge AI Chips Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Edge AI Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Edge AI Chips Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Edge AI Chips Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Edge AI Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Edge AI Chips Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Edge AI Chips Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Edge AI Chips Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Edge AI Chips Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Edge AI Chips Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Edge AI Chips Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Edge AI Chips Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Edge AI Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Edge AI Chips Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Edge AI Chips Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Edge AI Chips Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Edge AI Chips Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Edge AI Chips Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Edge AI Chips Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Edge AI Chips Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Edge AI Chips Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Edge AI Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Edge AI Chips Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Edge AI Chips Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Edge AI Chips Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Edge AI Chips Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Edge AI Chips Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Edge AI Chips Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Edge AI Chips Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Edge AI Chips Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Edge AI Chips Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Edge AI Chips Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Edge AI Chips Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Edge AI Chips Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Edge AI Chips Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Edge AI Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Edge AI Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Edge AI Chips Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Edge AI Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Edge AI Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Edge AI Chips Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Edge AI Chips Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Edge AI Chips Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Edge AI Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Edge AI Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Edge AI Chips Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Edge AI Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Edge AI Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Edge AI Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Edge AI Chips Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Edge AI Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Edge AI Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Edge AI Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edge AI Chips Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edge AI Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nvidia

12.1.1 Nvidia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nvidia Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nvidia Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nvidia Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.1.5 Nvidia Recent Development

12.2 Intel

12.2.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intel Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Intel Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.2.5 Intel Recent Development

12.3 Xilinx

12.3.1 Xilinx Corporation Information

12.3.2 Xilinx Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Xilinx Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Xilinx Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.3.5 Xilinx Recent Development

12.4 Samsung Electronics

12.4.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samsung Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Samsung Electronics Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samsung Electronics Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.4.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.5 Micron Technology

12.5.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Micron Technology Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Micron Technology Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Micron Technology Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.5.5 Micron Technology Recent Development

12.6 Qualcomm Technologies

12.6.1 Qualcomm Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Qualcomm Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Qualcomm Technologies Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Qualcomm Technologies Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.6.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Corporation Information

12.7.2 IBM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IBM Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 IBM Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Google

12.8.1 Google Corporation Information

12.8.2 Google Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Google Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Google Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.8.5 Google Recent Development

12.9 Microsoft

12.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

12.9.2 Microsoft Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Microsoft Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Microsoft Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.10 Apple

12.10.1 Apple Corporation Information

12.10.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Apple Edge AI Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Apple Edge AI Chips Products Offered

12.10.5 Apple Recent Development

13.1 Edge AI Chips Industry Trends

13.2 Edge AI Chips Market Drivers

13.3 Edge AI Chips Market Challenges

13.4 Edge AI Chips Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Edge AI Chips Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

