Eddy Current Testing Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | General Electric, Olympus, Ashtead Technology

The report titled Global Eddy Current Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eddy Current Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eddy Current Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eddy Current Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eddy Current Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eddy Current Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eddy Current Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eddy Current Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eddy Current Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eddy Current Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eddy Current Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eddy Current Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: General Electric, Olympus, Ashtead Technology, Mistras Group, Eddyfi NDT, Ether NDE, Zetec, TUV Rheinland, IBG NDT Systems, Fidgeon, Magnetic Analysis, Oxford Instruments, Koslow Scientific

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional Eddy Current Testing

Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)

Remote Field Testing (RFT)

Eddy Current Array (ECA)

Pulsed Eddy Current Testing

Near-Field Testing (NFT)

Near-Field Array (NFA)

Partial Saturation Eddy Current (PSEC)



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Government Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others



The Eddy Current Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eddy Current Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eddy Current Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eddy Current Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eddy Current Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eddy Current Testing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eddy Current Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eddy Current Testing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Eddy Current Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eddy Current Testing

1.2 Eddy Current Testing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Conventional Eddy Current Testing

1.2.3 Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)

1.2.4 Remote Field Testing (RFT)

1.2.5 Eddy Current Array (ECA)

1.2.6 Pulsed Eddy Current Testing

1.2.7 Near-Field Testing (NFT)

1.2.8 Near-Field Array (NFA)

1.2.9 Partial Saturation Eddy Current (PSEC)

1.3 Eddy Current Testing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Government Infrastructure

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Eddy Current Testing Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Eddy Current Testing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Eddy Current Testing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Eddy Current Testing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Eddy Current Testing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Eddy Current Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Eddy Current Testing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Eddy Current Testing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Eddy Current Testing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Eddy Current Testing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Eddy Current Testing Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Eddy Current Testing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Eddy Current Testing Production

3.4.1 North America Eddy Current Testing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Eddy Current Testing Production

3.5.1 Europe Eddy Current Testing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Eddy Current Testing Production

3.6.1 China Eddy Current Testing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Eddy Current Testing Production

3.7.1 Japan Eddy Current Testing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Eddy Current Testing Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Eddy Current Testing Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Eddy Current Testing Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Eddy Current Testing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Eddy Current Testing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 General Electric

7.1.1 General Electric Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.1.2 General Electric Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.1.3 General Electric Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 General Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Olympus

7.2.1 Olympus Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.2.2 Olympus Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Olympus Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Olympus Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Olympus Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ashtead Technology

7.3.1 Ashtead Technology Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ashtead Technology Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ashtead Technology Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ashtead Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ashtead Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mistras Group

7.4.1 Mistras Group Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mistras Group Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mistras Group Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mistras Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mistras Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Eddyfi NDT

7.5.1 Eddyfi NDT Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eddyfi NDT Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Eddyfi NDT Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Eddyfi NDT Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Eddyfi NDT Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ether NDE

7.6.1 Ether NDE Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ether NDE Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ether NDE Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ether NDE Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ether NDE Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Zetec

7.7.1 Zetec Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zetec Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Zetec Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Zetec Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zetec Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 TUV Rheinland

7.8.1 TUV Rheinland Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.8.2 TUV Rheinland Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.8.3 TUV Rheinland Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 TUV Rheinland Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 IBG NDT Systems

7.9.1 IBG NDT Systems Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.9.2 IBG NDT Systems Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.9.3 IBG NDT Systems Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 IBG NDT Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 IBG NDT Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Fidgeon

7.10.1 Fidgeon Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fidgeon Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Fidgeon Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Fidgeon Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Fidgeon Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Magnetic Analysis

7.11.1 Magnetic Analysis Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Magnetic Analysis Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Magnetic Analysis Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Magnetic Analysis Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Magnetic Analysis Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Oxford Instruments

7.12.1 Oxford Instruments Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oxford Instruments Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Oxford Instruments Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Oxford Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Koslow Scientific

7.13.1 Koslow Scientific Eddy Current Testing Corporation Information

7.13.2 Koslow Scientific Eddy Current Testing Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Koslow Scientific Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Koslow Scientific Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Koslow Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

8 Eddy Current Testing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Eddy Current Testing Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Eddy Current Testing

8.4 Eddy Current Testing Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Eddy Current Testing Distributors List

9.3 Eddy Current Testing Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Eddy Current Testing Industry Trends

10.2 Eddy Current Testing Growth Drivers

10.3 Eddy Current Testing Market Challenges

10.4 Eddy Current Testing Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Eddy Current Testing by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Eddy Current Testing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Eddy Current Testing

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Eddy Current Testing by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Eddy Current Testing by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Eddy Current Testing by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Eddy Current Testing by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Eddy Current Testing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eddy Current Testing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Eddy Current Testing by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Eddy Current Testing by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

