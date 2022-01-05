Eco-Friendly Toys Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Lego, Mattel, Hasbro

“

The report titled Global Eco-Friendly Toys Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eco-Friendly Toys report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eco-Friendly Toys report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eco-Friendly Toys market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lego, Mattel, Hasbro, Luke’s Toy Factory, Green Toys Inc., Plan Toys, Begin Again, Wishbone, Pure Play Kids, Eco-kids, North Star Toys, Tegu, HABA, DIY Toys

Market Segmentation by Product:

Recyclable Material

Biodegradable Material



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial Use



The Eco-Friendly Toys Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eco-Friendly Toys market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eco-Friendly Toys market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eco-Friendly Toys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eco-Friendly Toys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eco-Friendly Toys market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eco-Friendly Toys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eco-Friendly Toys market?

Table of Contents:

1 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eco-Friendly Toys

1.2 Eco-Friendly Toys Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Recyclable Material

1.2.3 Biodegradable Material

1.3 Eco-Friendly Toys Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Eco-Friendly Toys Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Eco-Friendly Toys Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Eco-Friendly Toys Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Eco-Friendly Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Eco-Friendly Toys Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Eco-Friendly Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Eco-Friendly Toys Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Toys Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Toys Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Eco-Friendly Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Eco-Friendly Toys Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Toys Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Eco-Friendly Toys Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Lego

6.1.1 Lego Corporation Information

6.1.2 Lego Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Lego Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Lego Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Lego Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Mattel

6.2.1 Mattel Corporation Information

6.2.2 Mattel Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Mattel Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Mattel Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Mattel Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Hasbro

6.3.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

6.3.2 Hasbro Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Hasbro Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Hasbro Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Hasbro Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Luke’s Toy Factory

6.4.1 Luke’s Toy Factory Corporation Information

6.4.2 Luke’s Toy Factory Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Luke’s Toy Factory Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Luke’s Toy Factory Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Luke’s Toy Factory Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Green Toys Inc.

6.5.1 Green Toys Inc. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Green Toys Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Green Toys Inc. Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Green Toys Inc. Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Green Toys Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Plan Toys

6.6.1 Plan Toys Corporation Information

6.6.2 Plan Toys Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Plan Toys Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Plan Toys Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Plan Toys Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Begin Again

6.6.1 Begin Again Corporation Information

6.6.2 Begin Again Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Begin Again Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Begin Again Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Begin Again Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Wishbone

6.8.1 Wishbone Corporation Information

6.8.2 Wishbone Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Wishbone Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Wishbone Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Wishbone Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Pure Play Kids

6.9.1 Pure Play Kids Corporation Information

6.9.2 Pure Play Kids Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Pure Play Kids Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Pure Play Kids Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Pure Play Kids Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Eco-kids

6.10.1 Eco-kids Corporation Information

6.10.2 Eco-kids Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Eco-kids Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Eco-kids Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Eco-kids Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 North Star Toys

6.11.1 North Star Toys Corporation Information

6.11.2 North Star Toys Eco-Friendly Toys Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 North Star Toys Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 North Star Toys Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.11.5 North Star Toys Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Tegu

6.12.1 Tegu Corporation Information

6.12.2 Tegu Eco-Friendly Toys Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Tegu Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Tegu Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Tegu Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 HABA

6.13.1 HABA Corporation Information

6.13.2 HABA Eco-Friendly Toys Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 HABA Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 HABA Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.13.5 HABA Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 DIY Toys

6.14.1 DIY Toys Corporation Information

6.14.2 DIY Toys Eco-Friendly Toys Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 DIY Toys Eco-Friendly Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 DIY Toys Eco-Friendly Toys Product Portfolio

6.14.5 DIY Toys Recent Developments/Updates

7 Eco-Friendly Toys Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Eco-Friendly Toys Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Eco-Friendly Toys

7.4 Eco-Friendly Toys Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Eco-Friendly Toys Distributors List

8.3 Eco-Friendly Toys Customers

9 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Dynamics

9.1 Eco-Friendly Toys Industry Trends

9.2 Eco-Friendly Toys Growth Drivers

9.3 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Challenges

9.4 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eco-Friendly Toys by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eco-Friendly Toys by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eco-Friendly Toys by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eco-Friendly Toys by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Eco-Friendly Toys Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eco-Friendly Toys by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eco-Friendly Toys by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”