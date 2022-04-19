Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2028 | Corning, Kingspan Group, Saint-Gobain

“

A newly published report titled “Eco-Friendly Insulation Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eco-Friendly Insulation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eco-Friendly Insulation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eco-Friendly Insulation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eco-Friendly Insulation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eco-Friendly Insulation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eco-Friendly Insulation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Corning

Kingspan Group

Saint-Gobain

Rockwool International

Knauf Insulation

Johns Manville

Ravago

DuPont

URSA

TN International

Beipeng Building Materials Group

Taishi Energy Conservation Materials

Asia Cuanon

Asahi Fiber Glass

GreenFiber

Insulmax

Applegate

Nu-Wool



Market Segmentation by Product:

Mineral Wool

Cellulose

Fiberglass

Hemp

Cotton (Denim)

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Building

Non-residential Building



The Eco-Friendly Insulation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eco-Friendly Insulation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eco-Friendly Insulation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eco-Friendly Insulation Product Introduction

1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Eco-Friendly Insulation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Eco-Friendly Insulation Industry Trends

1.5.2 Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Drivers

1.5.3 Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Challenges

1.5.4 Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Mineral Wool

2.1.2 Cellulose

2.1.3 Fiberglass

2.1.4 Hemp

2.1.5 Cotton (Denim)

2.1.6 Other

2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Building

3.1.2 Non-residential Building

3.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Eco-Friendly Insulation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Eco-Friendly Insulation Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Eco-Friendly Insulation Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Eco-Friendly Insulation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Corning

7.1.1 Corning Corporation Information

7.1.2 Corning Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Corning Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Corning Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.1.5 Corning Recent Development

7.2 Kingspan Group

7.2.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kingspan Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kingspan Group Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kingspan Group Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.2.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

7.3 Saint-Gobain

7.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.3.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Saint-Gobain Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.3.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.4 Rockwool International

7.4.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rockwool International Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Rockwool International Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Rockwool International Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.4.5 Rockwool International Recent Development

7.5 Knauf Insulation

7.5.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Knauf Insulation Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Knauf Insulation Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.5.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

7.6 Johns Manville

7.6.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

7.6.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Johns Manville Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Johns Manville Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.6.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

7.7 Ravago

7.7.1 Ravago Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ravago Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ravago Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ravago Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.7.5 Ravago Recent Development

7.8 DuPont

7.8.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.8.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DuPont Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DuPont Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.8.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.9 URSA

7.9.1 URSA Corporation Information

7.9.2 URSA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 URSA Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 URSA Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.9.5 URSA Recent Development

7.10 TN International

7.10.1 TN International Corporation Information

7.10.2 TN International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 TN International Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 TN International Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.10.5 TN International Recent Development

7.11 Beipeng Building Materials Group

7.11.1 Beipeng Building Materials Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Beipeng Building Materials Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Beipeng Building Materials Group Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Beipeng Building Materials Group Eco-Friendly Insulation Products Offered

7.11.5 Beipeng Building Materials Group Recent Development

7.12 Taishi Energy Conservation Materials

7.12.1 Taishi Energy Conservation Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Taishi Energy Conservation Materials Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Taishi Energy Conservation Materials Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Taishi Energy Conservation Materials Products Offered

7.12.5 Taishi Energy Conservation Materials Recent Development

7.13 Asia Cuanon

7.13.1 Asia Cuanon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Asia Cuanon Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Asia Cuanon Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Asia Cuanon Products Offered

7.13.5 Asia Cuanon Recent Development

7.14 Asahi Fiber Glass

7.14.1 Asahi Fiber Glass Corporation Information

7.14.2 Asahi Fiber Glass Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Asahi Fiber Glass Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Asahi Fiber Glass Products Offered

7.14.5 Asahi Fiber Glass Recent Development

7.15 GreenFiber

7.15.1 GreenFiber Corporation Information

7.15.2 GreenFiber Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 GreenFiber Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GreenFiber Products Offered

7.15.5 GreenFiber Recent Development

7.16 Insulmax

7.16.1 Insulmax Corporation Information

7.16.2 Insulmax Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Insulmax Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Insulmax Products Offered

7.16.5 Insulmax Recent Development

7.17 Applegate

7.17.1 Applegate Corporation Information

7.17.2 Applegate Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Applegate Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Applegate Products Offered

7.17.5 Applegate Recent Development

7.18 Nu-Wool

7.18.1 Nu-Wool Corporation Information

7.18.2 Nu-Wool Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Nu-Wool Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Nu-Wool Products Offered

7.18.5 Nu-Wool Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Eco-Friendly Insulation Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Eco-Friendly Insulation Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Eco-Friendly Insulation Distributors

8.3 Eco-Friendly Insulation Production Mode & Process

8.4 Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Eco-Friendly Insulation Sales Channels

8.4.2 Eco-Friendly Insulation Distributors

8.5 Eco-Friendly Insulation Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”