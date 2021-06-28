Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027 | Amcor, BASF, WestRock

“
The report titled Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eco-friendly Food Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eco-friendly Food Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Amcor, BASF, WestRock, Sealed Air Corporation, Ball Corporation, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval), Crown Holding, Huhtamaki Oyj, Evergreen, Berry Global, Elopak, Sonoco Products Company, Printpack, GWP Group
Market Segmentation by Product: Paper and Paperboard
Plastic
Metal
Glass
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Fruits and Vegetables Packaging
Meat and Poultry Packaging
Fish and Seafood Packaging
Other
The Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eco-friendly Food Packaging industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Paper and Paperboard
1.4.3 Plastic
1.2.4 Metal
1.2.5 Glass
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables Packaging
1.3.3 Meat and Poultry Packaging
1.3.4 Fish and Seafood Packaging
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Key Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue in 2019
3.2.6 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.4 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
3.4.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Eco-friendly Food Packaging Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country
6.1.1 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.1.1 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Amcor
11.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information
11.1.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Amcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Amcor Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.1.5 Amcor Related Developments
11.2 BASF
11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 BASF Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.2.5 BASF Related Developments
11.3 WestRock
11.3.1 WestRock Corporation Information
11.3.2 WestRock Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 WestRock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 WestRock Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.3.5 WestRock Related Developments
11.4 Sealed Air Corporation
11.4.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information
11.4.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Sealed Air Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Sealed Air Corporation Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.4.5 Sealed Air Corporation Related Developments
11.5 Ball Corporation
11.5.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information
11.5.2 Ball Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Ball Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Ball Corporation Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.5.5 Ball Corporation Related Developments
11.6 Smurfit Kappa
11.6.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information
11.6.2 Smurfit Kappa Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Smurfit Kappa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Smurfit Kappa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.6.5 Smurfit Kappa Related Developments
11.7 Mondi
11.7.1 Mondi Corporation Information
11.7.2 Mondi Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Mondi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Mondi Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.7.5 Mondi Related Developments
11.8 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval)
11.8.1 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Corporation Information
11.8.2 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.8.5 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Related Developments
11.9 Crown Holding
11.9.1 Crown Holding Corporation Information
11.9.2 Crown Holding Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Crown Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Crown Holding Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.9.5 Crown Holding Related Developments
11.10 Huhtamaki Oyj
11.10.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Corporation Information
11.10.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered
11.10.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Related Developments
11.12 Berry Global
11.12.1 Berry Global Corporation Information
11.12.2 Berry Global Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Berry Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Berry Global Products Offered
11.12.5 Berry Global Related Developments
11.13 Elopak
11.13.1 Elopak Corporation Information
11.13.2 Elopak Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Elopak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Elopak Products Offered
11.13.5 Elopak Related Developments
11.14 Sonoco Products Company
11.14.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information
11.14.2 Sonoco Products Company Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Sonoco Products Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Sonoco Products Company Products Offered
11.14.5 Sonoco Products Company Related Developments
11.15 Printpack
11.15.1 Printpack Corporation Information
11.15.2 Printpack Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Printpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Printpack Products Offered
11.15.5 Printpack Related Developments
11.16 GWP Group
11.16.1 GWP Group Corporation Information
11.16.2 GWP Group Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 GWP Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 GWP Group Products Offered
11.16.5 GWP Group Related Developments
12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)
12.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.2 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Challenges
13.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Eco-friendly Food Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”