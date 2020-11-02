Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Amcor, BASF, WestRock

“

The report titled Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eco-friendly Food Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eco-friendly Food Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amcor, BASF, WestRock, Sealed Air Corporation, Ball Corporation, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval), Crown Holding, Huhtamaki Oyj, Evergreen, Berry Global, Elopak, Sonoco Products Company, Printpack, GWP Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Paper and Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Fruits and Vegetables Packaging

Meat and Poultry Packaging

Fish and Seafood Packaging

Other



The Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eco-friendly Food Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eco-friendly Food Packaging

1.2 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Paper and Paperboard

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Metal

1.2.5 Glass

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables Packaging

1.3.3 Meat and Poultry Packaging

1.3.4 Fish and Seafood Packaging

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Eco-friendly Food Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Eco-friendly Food Packaging Business

6.1 Amcor

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Amcor Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Amcor Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Amcor Products Offered

6.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 BASF Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF Recent Development

6.3 WestRock

6.3.1 WestRock Corporation Information

6.3.2 WestRock Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 WestRock Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 WestRock Products Offered

6.3.5 WestRock Recent Development

6.4 Sealed Air Corporation

6.4.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Sealed Air Corporation Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sealed Air Corporation Products Offered

6.4.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development

6.5 Ball Corporation

6.5.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Ball Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Ball Corporation Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Ball Corporation Products Offered

6.5.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development

6.6 Smurfit Kappa

6.6.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

6.6.2 Smurfit Kappa Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Smurfit Kappa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Smurfit Kappa Products Offered

6.6.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

6.7 Mondi

6.6.1 Mondi Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mondi Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Mondi Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Mondi Products Offered

6.7.5 Mondi Recent Development

6.8 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval)

6.8.1 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Products Offered

6.8.5 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Recent Development

6.9 Crown Holding

6.9.1 Crown Holding Corporation Information

6.9.2 Crown Holding Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Crown Holding Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Crown Holding Products Offered

6.9.5 Crown Holding Recent Development

6.10 Huhtamaki Oyj

6.10.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Corporation Information

6.10.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Products Offered

6.10.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Development

6.11 Evergreen

6.11.1 Evergreen Corporation Information

6.11.2 Evergreen Eco-friendly Food Packaging Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Evergreen Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Evergreen Products Offered

6.11.5 Evergreen Recent Development

6.12 Berry Global

6.12.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

6.12.2 Berry Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Berry Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Berry Global Products Offered

6.12.5 Berry Global Recent Development

6.13 Elopak

6.13.1 Elopak Corporation Information

6.13.2 Elopak Eco-friendly Food Packaging Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Elopak Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Elopak Products Offered

6.13.5 Elopak Recent Development

6.14 Sonoco Products Company

6.14.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

6.14.2 Sonoco Products Company Eco-friendly Food Packaging Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Sonoco Products Company Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Sonoco Products Company Products Offered

6.14.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

6.15 Printpack

6.15.1 Printpack Corporation Information

6.15.2 Printpack Eco-friendly Food Packaging Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Printpack Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Printpack Products Offered

6.15.5 Printpack Recent Development

6.16 GWP Group

6.16.1 GWP Group Corporation Information

6.16.2 GWP Group Eco-friendly Food Packaging Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 GWP Group Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 GWP Group Products Offered

6.16.5 GWP Group Recent Development

7 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Eco-friendly Food Packaging

7.4 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Distributors List

8.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eco-friendly Food Packaging by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eco-friendly Food Packaging by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eco-friendly Food Packaging by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eco-friendly Food Packaging by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eco-friendly Food Packaging by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eco-friendly Food Packaging by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

