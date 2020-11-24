Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Amcor, BASF, WestRock

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eco-friendly Food Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eco-friendly Food Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Research Report: Amcor, BASF, WestRock, Sealed Air Corporation, Ball Corporation, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval), Crown Holding, Huhtamaki Oyj, Evergreen, Berry Global, Elopak, Sonoco Products Company, Printpack, GWP Group

Types: Paper and Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Other



Applications: Fruits and Vegetables Packaging

Meat and Poultry Packaging

Fish and Seafood Packaging

Other



The Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eco-friendly Food Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eco-friendly Food Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Material

1.4.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Material

1.4.2 Paper and Paperboard

1.4.3 Plastic

1.4.4 Metal

1.4.5 Glass

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fruits and Vegetables Packaging

1.5.3 Meat and Poultry Packaging

1.5.4 Fish and Seafood Packaging

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Eco-friendly Food Packaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Material (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Material (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Material (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Material (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Material and Application

6.1 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Eco-friendly Food Packaging Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Eco-friendly Food Packaging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Historic Market Review by Material (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price by Material (2015-2020)

6.4 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

6.5 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Eco-friendly Food Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amcor

12.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Amcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Amcor Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 WestRock

12.3.1 WestRock Corporation Information

12.3.2 WestRock Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 WestRock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 WestRock Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.3.5 WestRock Recent Development

12.4 Sealed Air Corporation

12.4.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sealed Air Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sealed Air Corporation Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Ball Corporation

12.5.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ball Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ball Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ball Corporation Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Smurfit Kappa

12.6.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Smurfit Kappa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smurfit Kappa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Smurfit Kappa Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

12.7 Mondi

12.7.1 Mondi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mondi Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mondi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Mondi Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Mondi Recent Development

12.8 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval)

12.8.1 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval) Recent Development

12.9 Crown Holding

12.9.1 Crown Holding Corporation Information

12.9.2 Crown Holding Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Crown Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Crown Holding Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Crown Holding Recent Development

12.10 Huhtamaki Oyj

12.10.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Corporation Information

12.10.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Eco-friendly Food Packaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Development

12.12 Berry Global

12.12.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

12.12.2 Berry Global Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Berry Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Berry Global Products Offered

12.12.5 Berry Global Recent Development

12.13 Elopak

12.13.1 Elopak Corporation Information

12.13.2 Elopak Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Elopak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Elopak Products Offered

12.13.5 Elopak Recent Development

12.14 Sonoco Products Company

12.14.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sonoco Products Company Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sonoco Products Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Sonoco Products Company Products Offered

12.14.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

12.15 Printpack

12.15.1 Printpack Corporation Information

12.15.2 Printpack Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Printpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Printpack Products Offered

12.15.5 Printpack Recent Development

12.16 GWP Group

12.16.1 GWP Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 GWP Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 GWP Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 GWP Group Products Offered

12.16.5 GWP Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Eco-friendly Food Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Eco-friendly Food Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

