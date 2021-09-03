Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Alliance Laundry, Dexter, Whirlpool

“

The report titled Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Alliance Laundry, Dexter, Whirlpool, Electrolux, Kannegiesser, Miele, Pellerin Milnor, Braun, Girbau, LG, EDRO, Fagor, Firbimatic, Sailstar, Sea-Lion Machinery, CSM, Easton, Jieshen, Haier, Flying Fish Machinery, Jensen Group, Lavatec, Stahl, Satec, Bowe Textile Cleaning, VEGA Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

Commercial Washer

Commercial Dryer

Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hotel

Laundry Home

Hospital

School

Other



The Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Commercial Washer

1.2.3 Commercial Dryer

1.2.4 Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hotel

1.3.3 Laundry Home

1.3.4 Hospital

1.3.5 School

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alliance Laundry

12.1.1 Alliance Laundry Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alliance Laundry Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Alliance Laundry Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Alliance Laundry Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Alliance Laundry Recent Development

12.2 Dexter

12.2.1 Dexter Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dexter Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dexter Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dexter Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Dexter Recent Development

12.3 Whirlpool

12.3.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.3.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Whirlpool Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Whirlpool Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

12.4 Electrolux

12.4.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

12.4.2 Electrolux Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electrolux Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Electrolux Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Electrolux Recent Development

12.5 Kannegiesser

12.5.1 Kannegiesser Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kannegiesser Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kannegiesser Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kannegiesser Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Kannegiesser Recent Development

12.6 Miele

12.6.1 Miele Corporation Information

12.6.2 Miele Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Miele Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Miele Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Miele Recent Development

12.7 Pellerin Milnor

12.7.1 Pellerin Milnor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pellerin Milnor Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pellerin Milnor Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Pellerin Milnor Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Pellerin Milnor Recent Development

12.8 Braun

12.8.1 Braun Corporation Information

12.8.2 Braun Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Braun Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Braun Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Braun Recent Development

12.9 Girbau

12.9.1 Girbau Corporation Information

12.9.2 Girbau Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Girbau Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Girbau Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Girbau Recent Development

12.10 LG

12.10.1 LG Corporation Information

12.10.2 LG Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 LG Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LG Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 LG Recent Development

12.12 Fagor

12.12.1 Fagor Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fagor Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Fagor Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Fagor Products Offered

12.12.5 Fagor Recent Development

12.13 Firbimatic

12.13.1 Firbimatic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Firbimatic Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Firbimatic Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Firbimatic Products Offered

12.13.5 Firbimatic Recent Development

12.14 Sailstar

12.14.1 Sailstar Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sailstar Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sailstar Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sailstar Products Offered

12.14.5 Sailstar Recent Development

12.15 Sea-Lion Machinery

12.15.1 Sea-Lion Machinery Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sea-Lion Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sea-Lion Machinery Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sea-Lion Machinery Products Offered

12.15.5 Sea-Lion Machinery Recent Development

12.16 CSM

12.16.1 CSM Corporation Information

12.16.2 CSM Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 CSM Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CSM Products Offered

12.16.5 CSM Recent Development

12.17 Easton

12.17.1 Easton Corporation Information

12.17.2 Easton Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Easton Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Easton Products Offered

12.17.5 Easton Recent Development

12.18 Jieshen

12.18.1 Jieshen Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jieshen Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Jieshen Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jieshen Products Offered

12.18.5 Jieshen Recent Development

12.19 Haier

12.19.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.19.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Haier Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Haier Products Offered

12.19.5 Haier Recent Development

12.20 Flying Fish Machinery

12.20.1 Flying Fish Machinery Corporation Information

12.20.2 Flying Fish Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Flying Fish Machinery Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Flying Fish Machinery Products Offered

12.20.5 Flying Fish Machinery Recent Development

12.21 Jensen Group

12.21.1 Jensen Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jensen Group Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Jensen Group Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Jensen Group Products Offered

12.21.5 Jensen Group Recent Development

12.22 Lavatec

12.22.1 Lavatec Corporation Information

12.22.2 Lavatec Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Lavatec Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Lavatec Products Offered

12.22.5 Lavatec Recent Development

12.23 Stahl

12.23.1 Stahl Corporation Information

12.23.2 Stahl Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Stahl Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Stahl Products Offered

12.23.5 Stahl Recent Development

12.24 Satec

12.24.1 Satec Corporation Information

12.24.2 Satec Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Satec Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Satec Products Offered

12.24.5 Satec Recent Development

12.25 Bowe Textile Cleaning

12.25.1 Bowe Textile Cleaning Corporation Information

12.25.2 Bowe Textile Cleaning Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Bowe Textile Cleaning Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Bowe Textile Cleaning Products Offered

12.25.5 Bowe Textile Cleaning Recent Development

12.26 VEGA Systems

12.26.1 VEGA Systems Corporation Information

12.26.2 VEGA Systems Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 VEGA Systems Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 VEGA Systems Products Offered

12.26.5 VEGA Systems Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Industry Trends

13.2 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Drivers

13.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”