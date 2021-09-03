Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Alliance Laundry, Dexter, Whirlpool

“
The report titled Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Alliance Laundry, Dexter, Whirlpool, Electrolux, Kannegiesser, Miele, Pellerin Milnor, Braun, Girbau, LG, EDRO, Fagor, Firbimatic, Sailstar, Sea-Lion Machinery, CSM, Easton, Jieshen, Haier, Flying Fish Machinery, Jensen Group, Lavatec, Stahl, Satec, Bowe Textile Cleaning, VEGA Systems
Market Segmentation by Product:
Commercial Washer
Commercial Dryer
Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hotel
Laundry Home
Hospital
School
Other
The Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Commercial Washer
1.2.3 Commercial Dryer
1.2.4 Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hotel
1.3.3 Laundry Home
1.3.4 Hospital
1.3.5 School
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Alliance Laundry
12.1.1 Alliance Laundry Corporation Information
12.1.2 Alliance Laundry Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Alliance Laundry Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Alliance Laundry Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 Alliance Laundry Recent Development
12.2 Dexter
12.2.1 Dexter Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dexter Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dexter Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dexter Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 Dexter Recent Development
12.3 Whirlpool
12.3.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
12.3.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Whirlpool Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Whirlpool Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 Whirlpool Recent Development
12.4 Electrolux
12.4.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
12.4.2 Electrolux Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electrolux Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Electrolux Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 Electrolux Recent Development
12.5 Kannegiesser
12.5.1 Kannegiesser Corporation Information
12.5.2 Kannegiesser Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Kannegiesser Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Kannegiesser Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 Kannegiesser Recent Development
12.6 Miele
12.6.1 Miele Corporation Information
12.6.2 Miele Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Miele Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Miele Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.6.5 Miele Recent Development
12.7 Pellerin Milnor
12.7.1 Pellerin Milnor Corporation Information
12.7.2 Pellerin Milnor Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pellerin Milnor Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Pellerin Milnor Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.7.5 Pellerin Milnor Recent Development
12.8 Braun
12.8.1 Braun Corporation Information
12.8.2 Braun Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Braun Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Braun Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.8.5 Braun Recent Development
12.9 Girbau
12.9.1 Girbau Corporation Information
12.9.2 Girbau Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Girbau Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Girbau Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.9.5 Girbau Recent Development
12.10 LG
12.10.1 LG Corporation Information
12.10.2 LG Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 LG Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 LG Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Products Offered
12.10.5 LG Recent Development
12.12 Fagor
12.12.1 Fagor Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fagor Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Fagor Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Fagor Products Offered
12.12.5 Fagor Recent Development
12.13 Firbimatic
12.13.1 Firbimatic Corporation Information
12.13.2 Firbimatic Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Firbimatic Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Firbimatic Products Offered
12.13.5 Firbimatic Recent Development
12.14 Sailstar
12.14.1 Sailstar Corporation Information
12.14.2 Sailstar Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Sailstar Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Sailstar Products Offered
12.14.5 Sailstar Recent Development
12.15 Sea-Lion Machinery
12.15.1 Sea-Lion Machinery Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sea-Lion Machinery Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Sea-Lion Machinery Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sea-Lion Machinery Products Offered
12.15.5 Sea-Lion Machinery Recent Development
12.16 CSM
12.16.1 CSM Corporation Information
12.16.2 CSM Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 CSM Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 CSM Products Offered
12.16.5 CSM Recent Development
12.17 Easton
12.17.1 Easton Corporation Information
12.17.2 Easton Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Easton Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Easton Products Offered
12.17.5 Easton Recent Development
12.18 Jieshen
12.18.1 Jieshen Corporation Information
12.18.2 Jieshen Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Jieshen Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Jieshen Products Offered
12.18.5 Jieshen Recent Development
12.19 Haier
12.19.1 Haier Corporation Information
12.19.2 Haier Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Haier Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Haier Products Offered
12.19.5 Haier Recent Development
12.20 Flying Fish Machinery
12.20.1 Flying Fish Machinery Corporation Information
12.20.2 Flying Fish Machinery Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Flying Fish Machinery Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Flying Fish Machinery Products Offered
12.20.5 Flying Fish Machinery Recent Development
12.21 Jensen Group
12.21.1 Jensen Group Corporation Information
12.21.2 Jensen Group Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Jensen Group Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Jensen Group Products Offered
12.21.5 Jensen Group Recent Development
12.22 Lavatec
12.22.1 Lavatec Corporation Information
12.22.2 Lavatec Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Lavatec Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Lavatec Products Offered
12.22.5 Lavatec Recent Development
12.23 Stahl
12.23.1 Stahl Corporation Information
12.23.2 Stahl Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Stahl Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Stahl Products Offered
12.23.5 Stahl Recent Development
12.24 Satec
12.24.1 Satec Corporation Information
12.24.2 Satec Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Satec Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Satec Products Offered
12.24.5 Satec Recent Development
12.25 Bowe Textile Cleaning
12.25.1 Bowe Textile Cleaning Corporation Information
12.25.2 Bowe Textile Cleaning Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Bowe Textile Cleaning Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Bowe Textile Cleaning Products Offered
12.25.5 Bowe Textile Cleaning Recent Development
12.26 VEGA Systems
12.26.1 VEGA Systems Corporation Information
12.26.2 VEGA Systems Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 VEGA Systems Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 VEGA Systems Products Offered
12.26.5 VEGA Systems Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Industry Trends
13.2 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Drivers
13.3 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Challenges
13.4 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
