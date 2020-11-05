E-Series Glycol Ethers Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | BASF SE, BP plc, Eastman Chemical Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-Series Glycol Ethers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1618843/global-e-series-glycol-ethers-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-Series Glycol Ethers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Research Report: BASF SE, BP plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywe, Chalmette Refining, Arkema SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, DowDuPont, Coatis, see Solvay, Huntsman Corporation, Croda International plc, LyondellBasell, OXEA, Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Total SA, Methanex Corporation, LyondellBasell, Kraton Performance Polymers LLC

Types: Chlorohydrin Method

Epoxy Ethane Hydrate

Others



Applications: Solvent

Anti-Icing Agent

Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

Chemical Intermediate



The E-Series Glycol Ethers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Series Glycol Ethers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-Series Glycol Ethers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Series Glycol Ethers market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1618843/global-e-series-glycol-ethers-market

Table of Contents:

1 E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-Series Glycol Ethers

1.2 E-Series Glycol Ethers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Chlorohydrin Method

1.2.3 Epoxy Ethane Hydrate

1.2.4 Others

1.3 E-Series Glycol Ethers Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Solvent

1.3.3 Anti-Icing Agent

1.3.4 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

1.3.5 Chemical Intermediate

1.4 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 E-Series Glycol Ethers Industry

1.6 E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Trends

2 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers E-Series Glycol Ethers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key E-Series Glycol Ethers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 E-Series Glycol Ethers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-Series Glycol Ethers Business

6.1 BASF SE

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF SE E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF SE Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

6.2 BP plc

6.2.1 BP plc Corporation Information

6.2.2 BP plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BP plc E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BP plc Products Offered

6.2.5 BP plc Recent Development

6.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

6.3.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Eastman Chemical Company E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Eastman Chemical Company Products Offered

6.3.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

6.4 Honeywe

6.4.1 Honeywe Corporation Information

6.4.2 Honeywe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Honeywe E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Honeywe Products Offered

6.4.5 Honeywe Recent Development

6.5 Chalmette Refining

6.5.1 Chalmette Refining Corporation Information

6.5.2 Chalmette Refining Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Chalmette Refining E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Chalmette Refining Products Offered

6.5.5 Chalmette Refining Recent Development

6.6 Arkema SA

6.6.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

6.6.2 Arkema SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Arkema SA E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Arkema SA Products Offered

6.6.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

6.7 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

6.6.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Products Offered

6.7.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Recent Development

6.8 DowDuPont

6.8.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.8.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 DowDuPont E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.8.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.9 Coatis, see Solvay

6.9.1 Coatis, see Solvay Corporation Information

6.9.2 Coatis, see Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Coatis, see Solvay E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Coatis, see Solvay Products Offered

6.9.5 Coatis, see Solvay Recent Development

6.10 Huntsman Corporation

6.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

6.10.2 Huntsman Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Huntsman Corporation E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Huntsman Corporation Products Offered

6.10.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

6.11 Croda International plc

6.11.1 Croda International plc Corporation Information

6.11.2 Croda International plc E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Croda International plc E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Croda International plc Products Offered

6.11.5 Croda International plc Recent Development

6.12 LyondellBasell

6.12.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

6.12.2 LyondellBasell E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 LyondellBasell E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 LyondellBasell Products Offered

6.12.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

6.13 OXEA

6.13.1 OXEA Corporation Information

6.13.2 OXEA E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 OXEA E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 OXEA Products Offered

6.13.5 OXEA Recent Development

6.14 Solvay SA

6.14.1 Solvay SA Corporation Information

6.14.2 Solvay SA E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Solvay SA E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Solvay SA Products Offered

6.14.5 Solvay SA Recent Development

6.15 Symrise AG

6.15.1 Symrise AG Corporation Information

6.15.2 Symrise AG E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Symrise AG E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Symrise AG Products Offered

6.15.5 Symrise AG Recent Development

6.16 Total SA

6.16.1 Total SA Corporation Information

6.16.2 Total SA E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Total SA E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Total SA Products Offered

6.16.5 Total SA Recent Development

6.17 Methanex Corporation

6.17.1 Methanex Corporation Corporation Information

6.17.2 Methanex Corporation E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Methanex Corporation E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Methanex Corporation Products Offered

6.17.5 Methanex Corporation Recent Development

6.18 LyondellBasell

6.18.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

6.18.2 LyondellBasell E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 LyondellBasell E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 LyondellBasell Products Offered

6.18.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

6.19 Kraton Performance Polymers LLC

6.19.1 Kraton Performance Polymers LLC Corporation Information

6.19.2 Kraton Performance Polymers LLC E-Series Glycol Ethers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Kraton Performance Polymers LLC E-Series Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Kraton Performance Polymers LLC Products Offered

6.19.5 Kraton Performance Polymers LLC Recent Development

7 E-Series Glycol Ethers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 E-Series Glycol Ethers Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of E-Series Glycol Ethers

7.4 E-Series Glycol Ethers Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 E-Series Glycol Ethers Distributors List

8.3 E-Series Glycol Ethers Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-Series Glycol Ethers by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-Series Glycol Ethers by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-Series Glycol Ethers by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-Series Glycol Ethers by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 E-Series Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-Series Glycol Ethers by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-Series Glycol Ethers by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America E-Series Glycol Ethers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe E-Series Glycol Ethers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific E-Series Glycol Ethers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America E-Series Glycol Ethers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa E-Series Glycol Ethers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1618843/global-e-series-glycol-ethers-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”