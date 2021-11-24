E-Liquids Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands

“

The report titled Global E-Liquids Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global E-Liquids market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global E-Liquids market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global E-Liquids market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-Liquids market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-Liquids report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-Liquids report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-Liquids market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-Liquids market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-Liquids market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-Liquids market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-Liquids market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, NicVape, Truvape, VaporCast, Space Jam, Kings Crest, Ripe Vapes, Nicquid, Dinner Lady, Vape Wild, Black Note, Halcyon Vapors, Nicopure Labs, Huajia, Molecule Labs

Market Segmentation by Product:

PG Base E-Liquids

VG Base E-Liquids

Blend PG & VG



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offline

Online



The E-Liquids Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-Liquids market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-Liquids market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Liquids market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-Liquids industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Liquids market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Liquids market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Liquids market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 E-Liquids Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Liquids Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PG Base E-Liquids

1.2.3 VG Base E-Liquids

1.2.4 Blend PG & VG

1.3 Market by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global E-Liquids Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel

1.3.2 Offline

1.3.3 Online

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global E-Liquids Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global E-Liquids Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global E-Liquids Sales 2016-2027

2.2 E-Liquids Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 E-Liquids Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global E-Liquids Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global E-Liquids Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 E-Liquids Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global E-Liquids Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global E-Liquids by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top E-Liquids Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global E-Liquids Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top E-Liquids Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global E-Liquids Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global E-Liquids Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key E-Liquids Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global E-Liquids Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global E-Liquids Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global E-Liquids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 E-Liquids Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers E-Liquids Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into E-Liquids Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Halo

4.1.1 Halo Corporation Information

4.1.2 Halo Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Halo E-Liquids Products Offered

4.1.4 Halo E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Halo E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Halo E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Halo E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Halo E-Liquids Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Halo Recent Development

4.2 VMR Product

4.2.1 VMR Product Corporation Information

4.2.2 VMR Product Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 VMR Product E-Liquids Products Offered

4.2.4 VMR Product E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 VMR Product E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.2.6 VMR Product E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.2.7 VMR Product E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 VMR Product E-Liquids Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 VMR Product Recent Development

4.3 Turning Points Brands

4.3.1 Turning Points Brands Corporation Information

4.3.2 Turning Points Brands Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Products Offered

4.3.4 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Turning Points Brands Recent Development

4.4 Nasty Juice

4.4.1 Nasty Juice Corporation Information

4.4.2 Nasty Juice Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Products Offered

4.4.4 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Nasty Juice Recent Development

4.5 NicVape

4.5.1 NicVape Corporation Information

4.5.2 NicVape Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 NicVape E-Liquids Products Offered

4.5.4 NicVape E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 NicVape E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.5.6 NicVape E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.5.7 NicVape E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 NicVape E-Liquids Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 NicVape Recent Development

4.6 Truvape

4.6.1 Truvape Corporation Information

4.6.2 Truvape Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Truvape E-Liquids Products Offered

4.6.4 Truvape E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Truvape E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Truvape E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Truvape E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Truvape Recent Development

4.7 VaporCast

4.7.1 VaporCast Corporation Information

4.7.2 VaporCast Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 VaporCast E-Liquids Products Offered

4.7.4 VaporCast E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 VaporCast E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.7.6 VaporCast E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.7.7 VaporCast E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 VaporCast Recent Development

4.8 Space Jam

4.8.1 Space Jam Corporation Information

4.8.2 Space Jam Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Space Jam E-Liquids Products Offered

4.8.4 Space Jam E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Space Jam E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Space Jam E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Space Jam E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Space Jam Recent Development

4.9 Kings Crest

4.9.1 Kings Crest Corporation Information

4.9.2 Kings Crest Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Kings Crest E-Liquids Products Offered

4.9.4 Kings Crest E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Kings Crest E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Kings Crest E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Kings Crest E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Kings Crest Recent Development

4.10 Ripe Vapes

4.10.1 Ripe Vapes Corporation Information

4.10.2 Ripe Vapes Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Products Offered

4.10.4 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Ripe Vapes Recent Development

4.11 Nicquid

4.11.1 Nicquid Corporation Information

4.11.2 Nicquid Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Nicquid E-Liquids Products Offered

4.11.4 Nicquid E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Nicquid E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Nicquid E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Nicquid E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Nicquid Recent Development

4.12 Dinner Lady

4.12.1 Dinner Lady Corporation Information

4.12.2 Dinner Lady Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Products Offered

4.12.4 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Dinner Lady E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Dinner Lady Recent Development

4.13 Vape Wild

4.13.1 Vape Wild Corporation Information

4.13.2 Vape Wild Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Vape Wild E-Liquids Products Offered

4.13.4 Vape Wild E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Vape Wild E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Vape Wild E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Vape Wild E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Vape Wild Recent Development

4.14 Black Note

4.14.1 Black Note Corporation Information

4.14.2 Black Note Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Black Note E-Liquids Products Offered

4.14.4 Black Note E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Black Note E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Black Note E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Black Note E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Black Note Recent Development

4.15 Halcyon Vapors

4.15.1 Halcyon Vapors Corporation Information

4.15.2 Halcyon Vapors Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Products Offered

4.15.4 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Halcyon Vapors Recent Development

4.16 Nicopure Labs

4.16.1 Nicopure Labs Corporation Information

4.16.2 Nicopure Labs Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Nicopure Labs E-Liquids Products Offered

4.16.4 Nicopure Labs E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Nicopure Labs E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Nicopure Labs E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Nicopure Labs E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Nicopure Labs Recent Development

4.17 Huajia

4.17.1 Huajia Corporation Information

4.17.2 Huajia Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Huajia E-Liquids Products Offered

4.17.4 Huajia E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Huajia E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Huajia E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Huajia E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Huajia Recent Development

4.18 Molecule Labs

4.18.1 Molecule Labs Corporation Information

4.18.2 Molecule Labs Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Molecule Labs E-Liquids Products Offered

4.18.4 Molecule Labs E-Liquids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Molecule Labs E-Liquids Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Molecule Labs E-Liquids Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Molecule Labs E-Liquids Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Molecule Labs Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global E-Liquids Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global E-Liquids Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global E-Liquids Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global E-Liquids Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 E-Liquids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

6.1 Global E-Liquids Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global E-Liquids Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global E-Liquids Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global E-Liquids Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global E-Liquids Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global E-Liquids Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.3 E-Liquids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America E-Liquids Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America E-Liquids Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America E-Liquids Sales by Type

7.4 North America E-Liquids Sales by Sales Channel

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales by Sales Channel

9 Europe

9.1 Europe E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe E-Liquids Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe E-Liquids Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe E-Liquids Sales by Type

9.4 Europe E-Liquids Sales by Sales Channel

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America E-Liquids Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America E-Liquids Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America E-Liquids Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America E-Liquids Sales by Sales Channel

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales by Sales Channel

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 E-Liquids Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 E-Liquids Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 E-Liquids Clients Analysis

12.4 E-Liquids Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 E-Liquids Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 E-Liquids Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 E-Liquids Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 E-Liquids Market Drivers

13.2 E-Liquids Market Opportunities

13.3 E-Liquids Market Challenges

13.4 E-Liquids Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”