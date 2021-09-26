E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2029| Amazon, Alibaba, FedEx

Complete study of the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on E-Commerce Fulfillment Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market include _, Amazon, Alibaba, FedEx, DHL, DSV, Walmart, OTTO, DPD, Nippon Express, eFulfillment Service, Inc., Ingram Micro, Inc., Rakuten Super Logistics, Red Stag Fulfillment, JD, SF Express, EMS, DB Schenker, Royal Mail, ShipBob, Inc., Shipfusion Inc., Xpert Fulfillment, United Parcel Service of America, United States Postal Service, Sprocket Express, Complemar Partners, Ships-a-Lot, Whiplash Merchandising, Floship, Printful, Symphony Commerce, Shopee, Stamps

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall E-Commerce Fulfillment Services industry. Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Segment By Type: Warehousing&Storage Fulfillment Services

Bunding Fulfillment Services

Shipping Fulfillment Services

Others E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Segment By Application: Automotive

Beauty&Personal Care

Books&Stationery

Consumer Electronics

Clothing&Footwear

Home&Kitchen Application

Sports&Leisure

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Warehousing&Storage Fulfillment Services

1.2.3 Bunding Fulfillment Services

1.2.4 Shipping Fulfillment Services

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Beauty&Personal Care

1.3.4 Books&Stationery

1.3.5 Consumer Electronics

1.3.6 Clothing&Footwear

1.3.7 Home&Kitchen Application

1.3.8 Sports&Leisure

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Trends

2.3.2 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Revenue

3.4 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Revenue in 2020

3.5 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Amazon

11.1.1 Amazon Company Details

11.1.2 Amazon Business Overview

11.1.3 Amazon E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.1.4 Amazon Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

11.2 Alibaba

11.2.1 Alibaba Company Details

11.2.2 Alibaba Business Overview

11.2.3 Alibaba E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.2.4 Alibaba Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Alibaba Recent Development

11.3 FedEx

11.3.1 FedEx Company Details

11.3.2 FedEx Business Overview

11.3.3 FedEx E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.3.4 FedEx Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 FedEx Recent Development

11.4 DHL

11.4.1 DHL Company Details

11.4.2 DHL Business Overview

11.4.3 DHL E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.4.4 DHL Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 DHL Recent Development

11.5 DSV

11.5.1 DSV Company Details

11.5.2 DSV Business Overview

11.5.3 DSV E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.5.4 DSV Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 DSV Recent Development

11.6 Walmart

11.6.1 Walmart Company Details

11.6.2 Walmart Business Overview

11.6.3 Walmart E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.6.4 Walmart Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Walmart Recent Development

11.7 OTTO

11.7.1 OTTO Company Details

11.7.2 OTTO Business Overview

11.7.3 OTTO E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.7.4 OTTO Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 OTTO Recent Development

11.8 DPD

11.8.1 DPD Company Details

11.8.2 DPD Business Overview

11.8.3 DPD E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.8.4 DPD Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 DPD Recent Development

11.9 Nippon Express

11.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details

11.9.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

11.9.3 Nippon Express E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

11.10 eFulfillment Service, Inc.

11.10.1 eFulfillment Service, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 eFulfillment Service, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 eFulfillment Service, Inc. E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.10.4 eFulfillment Service, Inc. Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 eFulfillment Service, Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Ingram Micro, Inc.

11.11.1 Ingram Micro, Inc. Company Details

11.11.2 Ingram Micro, Inc. Business Overview

11.11.3 Ingram Micro, Inc. E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.11.4 Ingram Micro, Inc. Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Ingram Micro, Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Rakuten Super Logistics

11.12.1 Rakuten Super Logistics Company Details

11.12.2 Rakuten Super Logistics Business Overview

11.12.3 Rakuten Super Logistics E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.12.4 Rakuten Super Logistics Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Rakuten Super Logistics Recent Development

11.13 Red Stag Fulfillment

11.13.1 Red Stag Fulfillment Company Details

11.13.2 Red Stag Fulfillment Business Overview

11.13.3 Red Stag Fulfillment E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.13.4 Red Stag Fulfillment Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Red Stag Fulfillment Recent Development

11.14 JD

11.14.1 JD Company Details

11.14.2 JD Business Overview

11.14.3 JD E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.14.4 JD Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 JD Recent Development

11.15 SF Express

11.15.1 SF Express Company Details

11.15.2 SF Express Business Overview

11.15.3 SF Express E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.15.4 SF Express Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 SF Express Recent Development

11.16 EMS

11.16.1 EMS Company Details

11.16.2 EMS Business Overview

11.16.3 EMS E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.16.4 EMS Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 EMS Recent Development

11.17 DB Schenker

11.17.1 DB Schenker Company Details

11.17.2 DB Schenker Business Overview

11.17.3 DB Schenker E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.17.4 DB Schenker Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 DB Schenker Recent Development

11.18 Royal Mail

11.18.1 Royal Mail Company Details

11.18.2 Royal Mail Business Overview

11.18.3 Royal Mail E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.18.4 Royal Mail Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Royal Mail Recent Development

11.18 ShipBob, Inc.

11.25.1 ShipBob, Inc. Company Details

11.25.2 ShipBob, Inc. Business Overview

11.25.3 ShipBob, Inc. E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.25.4 ShipBob, Inc. Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 ShipBob, Inc. Recent Development

11.20 Shipfusion Inc.

11.20.1 Shipfusion Inc. Company Details

11.20.2 Shipfusion Inc. Business Overview

11.20.3 Shipfusion Inc. E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.20.4 Shipfusion Inc. Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Shipfusion Inc. Recent Development

11.21 Xpert Fulfillment

11.21.1 Xpert Fulfillment Company Details

11.21.2 Xpert Fulfillment Business Overview

11.21.3 Xpert Fulfillment E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.21.4 Xpert Fulfillment Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Xpert Fulfillment Recent Development

11.22 United Parcel Service of America

11.22.1 United Parcel Service of America Company Details

11.22.2 United Parcel Service of America Business Overview

11.22.3 United Parcel Service of America E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.22.4 United Parcel Service of America Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 United Parcel Service of America Recent Development

11.23 United States Postal Service

11.23.1 United States Postal Service Company Details

11.23.2 United States Postal Service Business Overview

11.23.3 United States Postal Service E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.23.4 United States Postal Service Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 United States Postal Service Recent Development

11.24 Sprocket Express

11.24.1 Sprocket Express Company Details

11.24.2 Sprocket Express Business Overview

11.24.3 Sprocket Express E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.24.4 Sprocket Express Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Sprocket Express Recent Development

11.25 Complemar Partners

11.25.1 Complemar Partners Company Details

11.25.2 Complemar Partners Business Overview

11.25.3 Complemar Partners E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.25.4 Complemar Partners Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Complemar Partners Recent Development

11.26 Ships-a-Lot

11.26.1 Ships-a-Lot Company Details

11.26.2 Ships-a-Lot Business Overview

11.26.3 Ships-a-Lot E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.26.4 Ships-a-Lot Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.26.5 Ships-a-Lot Recent Development

11.27 Whiplash Merchandising

11.27.1 Whiplash Merchandising Company Details

11.27.2 Whiplash Merchandising Business Overview

11.27.3 Whiplash Merchandising E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.27.4 Whiplash Merchandising Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.27.5 Whiplash Merchandising Recent Development

11.28 Floship

11.28.1 Floship Company Details

11.28.2 Floship Business Overview

11.28.3 Floship E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.28.4 Floship Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.28.5 Floship Recent Development

11.29 Printful

11.29.1 Printful Company Details

11.29.2 Printful Business Overview

11.29.3 Printful E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.29.4 Printful Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.29.5 Printful Recent Development

11.30 Symphony Commerce

11.30.1 Symphony Commerce Company Details

11.30.2 Symphony Commerce Business Overview

11.30.3 Symphony Commerce E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.30.4 Symphony Commerce Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.30.5 Symphony Commerce Recent Development

11.31 Shopee

11.31.1 Shopee Company Details

11.31.2 Shopee Business Overview

11.31.3 Shopee E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.31.4 Shopee Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.31.5 Shopee Recent Development

11.32 Stamps

11.32.1 Stamps Company Details

11.32.2 Stamps Business Overview

11.32.3 Stamps E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Introduction

11.32.4 Stamps Revenue in E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Business (2016-2021)

11.32.5 Stamps Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details