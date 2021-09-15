E-Cigs Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Juul Labs Inc, Vype UK, International Vapor Group

“

The report titled Global E-Cigs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global E-Cigs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global E-Cigs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global E-Cigs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-Cigs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-Cigs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-Cigs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-Cigs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-Cigs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-Cigs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-Cigs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-Cigs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Juul Labs Inc, Vype UK, International Vapor Group, Fontem Ventures, Gippro, Philip Morris International, SALT LABS, RELX Technology, JTI, Halo, V2, Official VGOD, MOJOUS, BLVK Unicorn, Ezee Go, EPuffer

Market Segmentation by Product:

Disposable E-Cigs

Rechargeable E-Cigs



Market Segmentation by Application:

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others



The E-Cigs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-Cigs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-Cigs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Cigs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-Cigs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Cigs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Cigs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Cigs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 E-Cigs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Cigs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Disposable E-Cigs

1.2.3 Rechargeable E-Cigs

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-Cigs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Specialty Store

1.3.4 Online Store

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global E-Cigs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global E-Cigs Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global E-Cigs Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global E-Cigs, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 E-Cigs Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global E-Cigs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global E-Cigs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 E-Cigs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global E-Cigs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global E-Cigs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global E-Cigs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top E-Cigs Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global E-Cigs Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global E-Cigs Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top E-Cigs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key E-Cigs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global E-Cigs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global E-Cigs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global E-Cigs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by E-Cigs Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global E-Cigs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global E-Cigs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global E-Cigs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 E-Cigs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers E-Cigs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into E-Cigs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global E-Cigs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global E-Cigs Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global E-Cigs Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 E-Cigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global E-Cigs Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global E-Cigs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global E-Cigs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 E-Cigs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global E-Cigs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global E-Cigs Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global E-Cigs Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 E-Cigs Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 E-Cigs Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global E-Cigs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global E-Cigs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global E-Cigs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China E-Cigs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China E-Cigs Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China E-Cigs Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China E-Cigs Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China E-Cigs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top E-Cigs Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top E-Cigs Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China E-Cigs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China E-Cigs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China E-Cigs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China E-Cigs Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China E-Cigs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China E-Cigs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China E-Cigs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China E-Cigs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China E-Cigs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China E-Cigs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China E-Cigs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China E-Cigs Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China E-Cigs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China E-Cigs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China E-Cigs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China E-Cigs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America E-Cigs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America E-Cigs Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America E-Cigs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America E-Cigs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific E-Cigs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific E-Cigs Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific E-Cigs Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific E-Cigs Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe E-Cigs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe E-Cigs Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe E-Cigs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe E-Cigs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America E-Cigs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America E-Cigs Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America E-Cigs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America E-Cigs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa E-Cigs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa E-Cigs Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-Cigs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-Cigs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Juul Labs Inc

12.1.1 Juul Labs Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Juul Labs Inc Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Juul Labs Inc E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Juul Labs Inc E-Cigs Products Offered

12.1.5 Juul Labs Inc Recent Development

12.2 Vype UK

12.2.1 Vype UK Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vype UK Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vype UK E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vype UK E-Cigs Products Offered

12.2.5 Vype UK Recent Development

12.3 International Vapor Group

12.3.1 International Vapor Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 International Vapor Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 International Vapor Group E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 International Vapor Group E-Cigs Products Offered

12.3.5 International Vapor Group Recent Development

12.4 Fontem Ventures

12.4.1 Fontem Ventures Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fontem Ventures Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fontem Ventures E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fontem Ventures E-Cigs Products Offered

12.4.5 Fontem Ventures Recent Development

12.5 Gippro

12.5.1 Gippro Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gippro Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gippro E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Gippro E-Cigs Products Offered

12.5.5 Gippro Recent Development

12.6 Philip Morris International

12.6.1 Philip Morris International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Philip Morris International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Philip Morris International E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Philip Morris International E-Cigs Products Offered

12.6.5 Philip Morris International Recent Development

12.7 SALT LABS

12.7.1 SALT LABS Corporation Information

12.7.2 SALT LABS Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SALT LABS E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SALT LABS E-Cigs Products Offered

12.7.5 SALT LABS Recent Development

12.8 RELX Technology

12.8.1 RELX Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 RELX Technology Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 RELX Technology E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 RELX Technology E-Cigs Products Offered

12.8.5 RELX Technology Recent Development

12.9 JTI

12.9.1 JTI Corporation Information

12.9.2 JTI Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 JTI E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 JTI E-Cigs Products Offered

12.9.5 JTI Recent Development

12.10 Halo

12.10.1 Halo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Halo Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Halo E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Halo E-Cigs Products Offered

12.10.5 Halo Recent Development

12.12 Official VGOD

12.12.1 Official VGOD Corporation Information

12.12.2 Official VGOD Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Official VGOD E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Official VGOD Products Offered

12.12.5 Official VGOD Recent Development

12.13 MOJOUS

12.13.1 MOJOUS Corporation Information

12.13.2 MOJOUS Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 MOJOUS E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 MOJOUS Products Offered

12.13.5 MOJOUS Recent Development

12.14 BLVK Unicorn

12.14.1 BLVK Unicorn Corporation Information

12.14.2 BLVK Unicorn Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 BLVK Unicorn E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 BLVK Unicorn Products Offered

12.14.5 BLVK Unicorn Recent Development

12.15 Ezee Go

12.15.1 Ezee Go Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ezee Go Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ezee Go E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ezee Go Products Offered

12.15.5 Ezee Go Recent Development

12.16 EPuffer

12.16.1 EPuffer Corporation Information

12.16.2 EPuffer Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 EPuffer E-Cigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 EPuffer Products Offered

12.16.5 EPuffer Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 E-Cigs Industry Trends

13.2 E-Cigs Market Drivers

13.3 E-Cigs Market Challenges

13.4 E-Cigs Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 E-Cigs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

