E-Book Reader Market 2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Amazon, Rakuten Kobo, Barnes & Noble

The report titled Global E-Book Reader Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global E-Book Reader market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global E-Book Reader market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global E-Book Reader market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-Book Reader market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-Book Reader report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-Book Reader report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-Book Reader market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-Book Reader market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-Book Reader market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-Book Reader market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-Book Reader market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amazon, Rakuten Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Hanvon Technology, Onyx Book, PocketBook International, Aluratek, Bookeen, ECTACO, Ematic, Arta Tech, Wexler Flex

Market Segmentation by Product:

E Ink Screen

LCD Screen



Market Segmentation by Application:

Organized Retail Store

Unorganized Retail Store

E-Commerce



The E-Book Reader Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-Book Reader market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-Book Reader market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Book Reader market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-Book Reader industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Book Reader market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Book Reader market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Book Reader market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 E-Book Reader Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Book Reader Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 E Ink Screen

1.2.3 LCD Screen

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-Book Reader Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Organized Retail Store

1.3.3 Unorganized Retail Store

1.3.4 E-Commerce

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global E-Book Reader Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global E-Book Reader Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global E-Book Reader Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global E-Book Reader, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 E-Book Reader Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global E-Book Reader Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global E-Book Reader Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 E-Book Reader Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global E-Book Reader Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global E-Book Reader Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global E-Book Reader Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top E-Book Reader Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global E-Book Reader Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global E-Book Reader Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top E-Book Reader Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key E-Book Reader Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global E-Book Reader Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global E-Book Reader Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global E-Book Reader Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by E-Book Reader Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global E-Book Reader Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global E-Book Reader Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global E-Book Reader Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 E-Book Reader Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers E-Book Reader Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into E-Book Reader Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global E-Book Reader Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global E-Book Reader Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global E-Book Reader Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 E-Book Reader Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global E-Book Reader Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global E-Book Reader Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global E-Book Reader Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 E-Book Reader Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global E-Book Reader Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global E-Book Reader Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global E-Book Reader Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 E-Book Reader Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 E-Book Reader Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global E-Book Reader Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global E-Book Reader Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global E-Book Reader Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States E-Book Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States E-Book Reader Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States E-Book Reader Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States E-Book Reader Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States E-Book Reader Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top E-Book Reader Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top E-Book Reader Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States E-Book Reader Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States E-Book Reader Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States E-Book Reader Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States E-Book Reader Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States E-Book Reader Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States E-Book Reader Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States E-Book Reader Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States E-Book Reader Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States E-Book Reader Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States E-Book Reader Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States E-Book Reader Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States E-Book Reader Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States E-Book Reader Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States E-Book Reader Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States E-Book Reader Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States E-Book Reader Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America E-Book Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America E-Book Reader Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America E-Book Reader Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America E-Book Reader Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific E-Book Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific E-Book Reader Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific E-Book Reader Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific E-Book Reader Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe E-Book Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe E-Book Reader Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe E-Book Reader Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe E-Book Reader Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America E-Book Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America E-Book Reader Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America E-Book Reader Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America E-Book Reader Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa E-Book Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa E-Book Reader Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-Book Reader Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-Book Reader Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Amazon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amazon Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Amazon E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Amazon E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.2 Rakuten Kobo

12.2.1 Rakuten Kobo Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rakuten Kobo Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rakuten Kobo E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rakuten Kobo E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.2.5 Rakuten Kobo Recent Development

12.3 Barnes & Noble

12.3.1 Barnes & Noble Corporation Information

12.3.2 Barnes & Noble Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Barnes & Noble E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Barnes & Noble E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.3.5 Barnes & Noble Recent Development

12.4 Hanvon Technology

12.4.1 Hanvon Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hanvon Technology Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hanvon Technology E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hanvon Technology E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.4.5 Hanvon Technology Recent Development

12.5 Onyx Book

12.5.1 Onyx Book Corporation Information

12.5.2 Onyx Book Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Onyx Book E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Onyx Book E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.5.5 Onyx Book Recent Development

12.6 PocketBook International

12.6.1 PocketBook International Corporation Information

12.6.2 PocketBook International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 PocketBook International E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PocketBook International E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.6.5 PocketBook International Recent Development

12.7 Aluratek

12.7.1 Aluratek Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aluratek Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Aluratek E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Aluratek E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.7.5 Aluratek Recent Development

12.8 Bookeen

12.8.1 Bookeen Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bookeen Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Bookeen E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bookeen E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.8.5 Bookeen Recent Development

12.9 ECTACO

12.9.1 ECTACO Corporation Information

12.9.2 ECTACO Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ECTACO E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ECTACO E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.9.5 ECTACO Recent Development

12.10 Ematic

12.10.1 Ematic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ematic Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ematic E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ematic E-Book Reader Products Offered

12.10.5 Ematic Recent Development

12.12 Wexler Flex

12.12.1 Wexler Flex Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wexler Flex Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Wexler Flex E-Book Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Wexler Flex Products Offered

12.12.5 Wexler Flex Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 E-Book Reader Industry Trends

13.2 E-Book Reader Market Drivers

13.3 E-Book Reader Market Challenges

13.4 E-Book Reader Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 E-Book Reader Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

