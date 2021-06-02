Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Forecast 2027 |, Micro Focus, IBM, Veracode, Synopsys, Accenture

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Micro Focus, IBM, Veracode, Synopsys, Accenture, Pradeo, Rapid7, Tieto, Trustwave, WhiteHat Security, Optiv, Acunetix, Checkmarx Inc., Qualys, Inc., PortSwigger, Contrast Security, GitLab, HCL Software Market Segment by Product Type: Cloud Based

On-Premise Market Segment by Application:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3177704/global-dynamic-application-security-testing-dast-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3177704/global-dynamic-application-security-testing-dast-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

1.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Overview

1.1.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Product Scope

1.1.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 On-Premise 3 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Government & Defense

3.5 BFSI

3.6 IT & Telecom

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Retail

3.9 Manufacturing

3.10 Others 4 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Micro Focus

5.1.1 Micro Focus Profile

5.1.2 Micro Focus Main Business

5.1.3 Micro Focus Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Micro Focus Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Micro Focus Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Veracode

5.3.1 Veracode Profile

5.3.2 Veracode Main Business

5.3.3 Veracode Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Veracode Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Synopsys Recent Developments

5.4 Synopsys

5.4.1 Synopsys Profile

5.4.2 Synopsys Main Business

5.4.3 Synopsys Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Synopsys Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Synopsys Recent Developments

5.5 Accenture

5.5.1 Accenture Profile

5.5.2 Accenture Main Business

5.5.3 Accenture Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Accenture Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.6 Pradeo

5.6.1 Pradeo Profile

5.6.2 Pradeo Main Business

5.6.3 Pradeo Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Pradeo Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Pradeo Recent Developments

5.7 Rapid7

5.7.1 Rapid7 Profile

5.7.2 Rapid7 Main Business

5.7.3 Rapid7 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Rapid7 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Rapid7 Recent Developments

5.8 Tieto

5.8.1 Tieto Profile

5.8.2 Tieto Main Business

5.8.3 Tieto Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tieto Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Tieto Recent Developments

5.9 Trustwave

5.9.1 Trustwave Profile

5.9.2 Trustwave Main Business

5.9.3 Trustwave Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Trustwave Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Trustwave Recent Developments

5.10 WhiteHat Security

5.10.1 WhiteHat Security Profile

5.10.2 WhiteHat Security Main Business

5.10.3 WhiteHat Security Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 WhiteHat Security Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 WhiteHat Security Recent Developments

5.11 Optiv

5.11.1 Optiv Profile

5.11.2 Optiv Main Business

5.11.3 Optiv Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Optiv Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Optiv Recent Developments

5.12 Acunetix

5.12.1 Acunetix Profile

5.12.2 Acunetix Main Business

5.12.3 Acunetix Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Acunetix Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Acunetix Recent Developments

5.13 Checkmarx Inc.

5.13.1 Checkmarx Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Checkmarx Inc. Main Business

5.13.3 Checkmarx Inc. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Checkmarx Inc. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Checkmarx Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 Qualys, Inc.

5.14.1 Qualys, Inc. Profile

5.14.2 Qualys, Inc. Main Business

5.14.3 Qualys, Inc. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Qualys, Inc. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Qualys, Inc. Recent Developments

5.15 PortSwigger

5.15.1 PortSwigger Profile

5.15.2 PortSwigger Main Business

5.15.3 PortSwigger Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 PortSwigger Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 PortSwigger Recent Developments

5.16 Contrast Security

5.16.1 Contrast Security Profile

5.16.2 Contrast Security Main Business

5.16.3 Contrast Security Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Contrast Security Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Contrast Security Recent Developments

5.17 GitLab

5.17.1 GitLab Profile

5.17.2 GitLab Main Business

5.17.3 GitLab Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 GitLab Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 GitLab Recent Developments

5.18 HCL Software

5.18.1 HCL Software Profile

5.18.2 HCL Software Main Business

5.18.3 HCL Software Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 HCL Software Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 HCL Software Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Dynamics

11.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Industry Trends

11.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Drivers

11.3 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Challenges

11.4 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.